This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
spectrumlocalnews.com
Some businesses take part in Discover Park Ave as alternative to canceled Park Ave Festival
With the cancelation of this year’s Park Avenue Festival, some Rochester business owners like Debbie Smith from Deborah Jean and Co. have opted to participate in an alternative. The Park Avenue Merchants Association is calling it Discover Park Ave. “We wanted to make it big and exciting and lots...
Young artists transform Cheshire fire hall wall into mural with 'serious wow factor'
CANANDAIGUA — At first, the Cheshire Volunteer Fire Department wall was white space, a blank canvas if you will. Then, when 9-year-old Hunter Owens and 90 members of the Canandaigua Mural Club got to work over the course of three weeks, it changed — in a big way.
Webster to hold Water Lantern Festival
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks and music until the 9 p.m. launch.
Unknown Stories of WNY: Metallica's helping hand
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It is a busy concert week in Western New York and one of rock's biggest names will come to Highmark Stadium on Thursday. That band is Metallica. But what you may not know, their relationship with Western New York, and a Rochester-area guitar store that gave them a big helping hand, dates back to their very start.
WUHF
Wayne County Fair returns after two-year hiatus
The event returned Monday after being cancelled the last two years due to the pandemic. Festivities continue through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Palmyra. Sam Carter gave us a preview of the fair this morning on Good Day Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin
RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
WHEC TV-10
Protestors at Batavia church hosting Reawaken America Tour
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Protestors gathered outside of the Cornerstone Church in Batavia on Sunday ahead of the controversial Reawaken America Tour. They're concerned with the content of that tour, as well as the logistics of bringing three-thousand people to the City of Batavia. The protestors gathered on the street during one of the church's outdoor tent Sunday services.
How the Northeast Safety Committee used a community-based approach to keep festival after party civil
Any violations of city ordinances during these celebrations could result in a municipal code ticket or traffic ticket being given out that carries fines.
Newark residents experience water outage due to water main break; Board of Education declares citywide emergency
Many Newark residents are currently experiencing a water outage due to a water main break, which is especially dangerous on one of the hottest days of the year.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Parents of woman lost to eating disorder hope to help others through The Emilee Connection
PENFIELD, N.Y. — For parents, losing a child leaves a void that can never be filled. A Penfield couple who lost their daughter to anorexia six years ago has started a new effort to provide help and support to people with eating disorders. Finding purpose in loss can be...
wdkx.com
Check Out The World’s Deadliest Garden
If you don’t know, I love science and I love to share information about things I think are pretty damn cool! With that said did you there is a “World’s Deadliest Garden”?. In Rochester we have a pretty dope garden at the Highland Park Conservancy. The...
wxxinews.org
New paper straw company in Rochester started by a mother-daughter team
There’s a new company in town whose owners say it is one of only a handful of paper straw manufacturers in the U.S. The mother-daughter team of Kathryn and Karrie Laughton have opened Roc Paper Straws, which makes a variety of what they call high quality, eco-friendly paper drinking straws.
westsidenewsny.com
Spencerport native wins national award
Christopher Farnsworth, a 2005 graduate of Spencerport High School and son of Jeff and Donna Farnsworth, has received a national award for his professional accomplishments in the field of laboratory science. Christopher Farnsworth, PhD, DABCC, FAACC, is an assistant professor of Pathology and Immunology at Washington University in St. Louis,...
Monroe County executive Adam Bello announces service to properly dispose of vape devices
City officials advise the public that these devices should be handled with nitrile or latex gloves and should be delivered to the eco-park in a leak-proof container — with leaking cartridges being kept in a sealable bag.
Kucko’s Camera: Step back in time at Seneca Farms
News 8’s John Kucko travels about an hour south of Rochester to Seneca Farms, a breakfast, lunch, dinner, and ice cream spot you don’t want to miss.
RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
waynetimes.com
Caves, Carla
CLYDE: Passed away unexpectedly with her family by her side, on August 7, 2022, at age 60. Predeceased by her parents, George and Gerlinde Burr; Niece, Natalie I. Espinosa. Survived by loving husband of 42 years, Timothy; Children, Megan (Evan), Heidi, Timothy Jr. (Kerry), Phyllis (Nick); Grandchildren, Jakob (Meg), Isabella, Jett, Blaed, Ariel; Great-grandchild, Jakob Oliver; Sister, Yvonne (Diego) Espinosa; Niece, Gabriela; Nephew, Alexander; Also, many extended family and friends.
Firefighters respond to house fire in Canandaigua
The homeowner reported that the fire happened in the attic and that everyone in the household — including pets — got out of the home safely.
Engineers, geologists investigate cracks in the ground and foundation of home in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, N.Y. — A technical and scientific investigation is underway in a Genesee County community to find out why large cracks are appearing in the ground and the foundation of at least one expert and officials in the town of Pembroke are trying to figure out how this might impact other homes as well.
School start dates for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The end of summer vacation will be here before we know it. And with many schools starting classes in the middle of the week, it’s important for parents and students to be ready for the back-to-school season. Below is a list of the dates of the start of classes for school districts in […]
