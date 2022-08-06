ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macedon, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Unknown Stories of WNY: Metallica's helping hand

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It is a busy concert week in Western New York and one of rock's biggest names will come to Highmark Stadium on Thursday. That band is Metallica. But what you may not know, their relationship with Western New York, and a Rochester-area guitar store that gave them a big helping hand, dates back to their very start.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macedon, NY
WUHF

Wayne County Fair returns after two-year hiatus

The event returned Monday after being cancelled the last two years due to the pandemic. Festivities continue through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Palmyra. Sam Carter gave us a preview of the fair this morning on Good Day Rochester.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Trolley rides through Genesee Valley Countryside to begin

RUSH, N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Museum of Transportation in the town of Rush will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside. The 2-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and...
RUSH, NY
WHEC TV-10

Protestors at Batavia church hosting Reawaken America Tour

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Protestors gathered outside of the Cornerstone Church in Batavia on Sunday ahead of the controversial Reawaken America Tour. They're concerned with the content of that tour, as well as the logistics of bringing three-thousand people to the City of Batavia. The protestors gathered on the street during one of the church's outdoor tent Sunday services.
BATAVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Power#The Macedon Academy#Hisotrical Society#Celtic
wdkx.com

Check Out The World’s Deadliest Garden

If you don’t know, I love science and I love to share information about things I think are pretty damn cool! With that said did you there is a “World’s Deadliest Garden”?. In Rochester we have a pretty dope garden at the Highland Park Conservancy. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

New paper straw company in Rochester started by a mother-daughter team

There’s a new company in town whose owners say it is one of only a handful of paper straw manufacturers in the U.S. The mother-daughter team of Kathryn and Karrie Laughton have opened Roc Paper Straws, which makes a variety of what they call high quality, eco-friendly paper drinking straws.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
westsidenewsny.com

Spencerport native wins national award

Christopher Farnsworth, a 2005 graduate of Spencerport High School and son of Jeff and Donna Farnsworth, has received a national award for his professional accomplishments in the field of laboratory science. Christopher Farnsworth, PhD, DABCC, FAACC, is an assistant professor of Pathology and Immunology at Washington University in St. Louis,...
SPENCERPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Caves, Carla

CLYDE: Passed away unexpectedly with her family by her side, on August 7, 2022, at age 60. Predeceased by her parents, George and Gerlinde Burr; Niece, Natalie I. Espinosa. Survived by loving husband of 42 years, Timothy; Children, Megan (Evan), Heidi, Timothy Jr. (Kerry), Phyllis (Nick); Grandchildren, Jakob (Meg), Isabella, Jett, Blaed, Ariel; Great-grandchild, Jakob Oliver; Sister, Yvonne (Diego) Espinosa; Niece, Gabriela; Nephew, Alexander; Also, many extended family and friends.
CLYDE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy