Read full article on original website
Related
Red Rock Resorts Q2 Bottom-Line Lags Street View
Red Rock Resorts Inc RRR reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.4% year-on-year to $422.24 million, beating the consensus of $404.45 million. Revenues from Las Vegas operations declined 1% to $420.1 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 7.3% to $90.2 million. The operating margin was 16.2%, and operating...
India could emerge as Asia's strongest economy in 2022-23, says Morgan Stanley
Aug 10 (Reuters) - India could emerge as Asia's strongest economy in 2022-2023 as it is best-positioned to generate robust domestic demand, helped by economic policy reforms, a young workforce and business investments, Morgan Stanley economists said.
Comments / 0