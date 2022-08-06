Red Rock Resorts Inc RRR reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 1.4% year-on-year to $422.24 million, beating the consensus of $404.45 million. Revenues from Las Vegas operations declined 1% to $420.1 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 7.3% to $90.2 million. The operating margin was 16.2%, and operating...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 18 MINUTES AGO