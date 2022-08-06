ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
David Heitz

Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) “Brain spas” may flourish as decriminalization of drugs converges with emerging medical research claiming psychedelics can improve health. That’s the prediction of Anna Wexler and Dominic Sisti of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia. They authored a paper “Brain Wellness ‘Spas’—Anticipating the Off-label Promotion of Psychedelics” that appears this week in Journal of the American Medical Association.
lonelyplanet.com

Stay in a serial killer-themed room at Colorado’s ‘horror hotel'

If you have steady nerves and the idea of staying somewhere with a bit of dark history and a ghost or two appeals, you may enjoy a self-proclaimed “horror hotel" that has just re-opened in Victor, Colorado. The Black Monarch Hotel is a historic property-turned-boutique hotel, that served as a casino, saloon and brothel called the Monarch in the bustling gold-mining town during the Gold Rush.
