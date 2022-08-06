ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

ClutchPoints

2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints are in a state of transition this year as they begin a new era. After spending 16 seasons with the Saints in which he brought the team to three NFC Championships and a Super Bowl, Sean Payton elected to step down. Payton is undeniably the most successfull coach in Saints history […] The post 2 Saints first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Watch: Things Got Pretty Heated On "First Take" This Morning

Things got a little spicy on the set of "First Take" on Monday, when Chris Russo and Ryan Clark went back and forth during a discussion on Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. Russo began to raise his voice at Clark after the former Steelers DB likened a group of voters to Russo's Heisman vote where he just votes for "whoever the hell" he wants based on the fact that they play quarterback.
Woods Hoops

Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight Issues

It’s no secret that Zion Williamson has been one of the most hyped and disappointing players that we have seen in a very long time, between averaging 27 points per game to being sidelined for very long stints it was very apparent that Zion was facing some issues with his weight, but this looks like it will no longer be a problem.
