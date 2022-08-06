ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York

The New York Yankees saw prize trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas make his first start for the team on Sunday. However, things didn’t go exactly to plan. Montas pitched just three innings in a 12-9 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, earning a no-decision. He allowed six runs on five hits, walking three and striking […] The post Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets owner makes opinion on Kevin Durant very clear

Megastar Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back in June. And while the Nets still have not found a trade partner over a month later, Durant reiterated his trade demand to Nets team owner Joe Tsai unless certain demands are met.
BROOKLYN, NY
Person
Mike Trout
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB
CBS LA

Fond farewell: Family, friends gather in Westlake Village for Vin Scully's final sign-off

Friends, family and former colleagues of Vin Scully gathered to pay their respects to the legendary Dodgers broadcaster at a funeral mass in Westlake Village on Monday. Dozens of people gathered at the private service, which was held at Scully's beloved St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, where he often attended Sunday service. Amongst those in attendance were familiar faces like former Dodgers players Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra.Scully died last week at the age of 94. He spent 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers, beginning his career with the team back when they still played in Brooklyn in 1949....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Back Injury#The American League
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game

A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Dave Roberts Roasts the Padres with One Short Sentence

In the eighth inning of the Dodgers 8-1 win over the Padres on Friday night, fans expected to see Freddie Freeman step up to the plate. Instead they were greeted with the 6' 2 left-handed pitcher (and batter) Tyler Anderson. The southpaw struck out swinging and it wasn't pretty. But...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Angels' Mickey Moniak diagnosed with fractured fingers

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak has been diagnosed with a fractured finger. Moniak had his finger hit by a pitch while attempting to lay down a bunt. It's reportedly not a serious fracture, but nevertheless, Moniak is set to miss some time. In 65 plate appearances this season, Moniak...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Bally Sports West Re-Airing Roundtable Featuring Vin Scully, Chick Hearn & Bob Miller

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been celebrated throughout the sports world since passing away last Tuesday at the age of 94. Manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner were among those to speak highly of their relationships with the Hall of Fame broadcaster, and Jaime Jarrín, Alanna Rizzo and several others posted heartfelt messages on social media.
LOS ANGELES, CA

