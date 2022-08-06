Friends, family and former colleagues of Vin Scully gathered to pay their respects to the legendary Dodgers broadcaster at a funeral mass in Westlake Village on Monday. Dozens of people gathered at the private service, which was held at Scully's beloved St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, where he often attended Sunday service. Amongst those in attendance were familiar faces like former Dodgers players Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra.Scully died last week at the age of 94. He spent 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers, beginning his career with the team back when they still played in Brooklyn in 1949....

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO