Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Dodgers: Manny Machado’s Shocking Display of Effort Leaves LA Fans in Disbelief
Many players have donned the Dodger blue across the franchise’s rich history. So many of those players wore that uniform with pride and solidified themselves as not only Dodger greats but baseball greats. However, with many great players comes some talented players that still left a bad taste in Dodgers fans mouths.
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger’s House is For Sale and is Ridiculous, Reactions
If you’re searching for a house with a private jet hangar, indoor basketball court, practice facility, pool, and three bedrooms, then search no more as Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger is selling his home in Arizona for a low rate of $4 million dollars. The two time All-Star knows how...
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
Padres: Manny Machado isn’t worried about Dodgers sweep for a damn good reason
Despite some major trade deadline acquisitions, the San Diego Padres suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Dodgers this weekend. The Pads are all-in on a World Series either this year, or some point in the near future. While teams don’t automatically gel overnight, A.J. Preller didn’t add the likes of Josh Hader and Juan Soto just to get swept by the Dodgers.
Dodgers News: A Small Update in the Trevor Bauer Suspension Appeal
As the Dodgers’ season marches along, the team sits firmly atop the division, the league, and of all of baseball as the most winnest team with 74 wins. And the team has done that without the services of right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer. The embattled hurler has been away from...
Dodgers: Funeral Services Held For Vin Scully in Los Angeles
It’s almost fitting that the way Vin Scully was remembered was quietly among his close friends and family members. Despite being the titan that he was in sports broadcasting history, Vin never liked the spotlight. He much preferred to put the shine back onto players and fans, being the voice that guided that light for 67 years.
Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York
The New York Yankees saw prize trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas make his first start for the team on Sunday. However, things didn’t go exactly to plan. Montas pitched just three innings in a 12-9 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, earning a no-decision. He allowed six runs on five hits, walking three and striking […] The post Yankees star Frankie Montas drops truth bomb after rough first outing in New York appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brooklyn Nets owner makes opinion on Kevin Durant very clear
Megastar Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back in June. And while the Nets still have not found a trade partner over a month later, Durant reiterated his trade demand to Nets team owner Joe Tsai unless certain demands are met.
Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team
Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
Fond farewell: Family, friends gather in Westlake Village for Vin Scully's final sign-off
Friends, family and former colleagues of Vin Scully gathered to pay their respects to the legendary Dodgers broadcaster at a funeral mass in Westlake Village on Monday. Dozens of people gathered at the private service, which was held at Scully's beloved St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, where he often attended Sunday service. Amongst those in attendance were familiar faces like former Dodgers players Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra.Scully died last week at the age of 94. He spent 67 years as the voice of the Dodgers, beginning his career with the team back when they still played in Brooklyn in 1949....
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres
The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
Dodgers: Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'
For Dodgers fans, there was a painful reminder of Manny being Manny.
Dodgers: Manny Embarrasses Padres, Cody and Max Heat Up, Injury Updates | Blue Heaven Podcast
The Dodgers looked like a prize fighter versus the new-look Padres over the weekend. San Diego certainly made all the splashy moves at the trade deadline, but LA proved itself as top of the class. Mookie, Trea, and Freddie set the stage for a complete and thorough whooping of the...
Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game
A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
Dave Roberts Roasts the Padres with One Short Sentence
In the eighth inning of the Dodgers 8-1 win over the Padres on Friday night, fans expected to see Freddie Freeman step up to the plate. Instead they were greeted with the 6' 2 left-handed pitcher (and batter) Tyler Anderson. The southpaw struck out swinging and it wasn't pretty. But...
Bleday’s home run, a miscue in the field and more from Miami Marlins’ loss to Phillies
If there was an individual highlight moment in the Miami Marlins’ 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, it came in the fourth inning.
Angels' Mickey Moniak diagnosed with fractured fingers
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak has been diagnosed with a fractured finger. Moniak had his finger hit by a pitch while attempting to lay down a bunt. It's reportedly not a serious fracture, but nevertheless, Moniak is set to miss some time. In 65 plate appearances this season, Moniak...
Giants GM makes admission about his Juan Soto trade offer
The San Francisco Giants were interested in a Juan Soto trade, but clearly never got close to an agreement with the Washington Nationals. General manager Farhan Zaidi thinks he knows why, at least in part. In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Giants Talk” podcast, Zaidi admitted it was...
Maton's Presence May Propel Phillies to the Postseason
Nick Maton has been a force in the clubhouse and on the field for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022.
Bally Sports West Re-Airing Roundtable Featuring Vin Scully, Chick Hearn & Bob Miller
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been celebrated throughout the sports world since passing away last Tuesday at the age of 94. Manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner were among those to speak highly of their relationships with the Hall of Fame broadcaster, and Jaime Jarrín, Alanna Rizzo and several others posted heartfelt messages on social media.
