Read full article on original website
Related
Man dies in Boone County tractor rollover accident
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa – One person died Monday morning after a tractor rollover accident in Boone County. A 911 call came in just after 10:00 a.m. about a man who was trapped under a tractor at a property in the 500 block of Juniper Avenue in rural Pilot Mound, said Boone County Sheriff Gregg Elsberry. […]
KCCI.com
Ames woman involved in rollover crash starting to come out of medical coma
AMES, Iowa — There is an update on an Ames woman who was in a roll-over crash and last week and has been in a medically-induced coma ever since. Sierra DesPlanques was involved in a rollover crash on Friday. Her family operates a popular sweet corn stand on 13th...
Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Farm Building in Greene County Destroyed by Weekend Overnight Fire
A building was a total loss from a weekend overnight fire in Greene County. Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams says a deputy, along with the Grand Junction and Jefferson Fire Departments, and Greene County Ambulance responded to the structure fire at 1902 290th Street at 10:48pm Saturday. Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio the Morton building was a complete loss, along with one tractor and various farm tools inside. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt during the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theperrynews.com
Woodward man, drunk on ATV, threatens to kill Rippey woman
A Woodward man who allegedly threatened to kill a Rippey woman was arrested Thursday while driving drunk on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Steven Darwin Meister, 58, of 308 E. First St., Woodward, was charged with third-degree harassment, third or subsequent offense OWI and operating without interlock device and issued citations for reckless driving, speeding, driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Person of interest identified in weekend central Iowa homicide
A material witness warrant has been issued for a person of interest in the weekend homicide of a Des Moines man.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police: Woman injured by hatchet during domestic dispute
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is recovering after she was injured by a hatchet early Tuesday morning. According to police, a man used the hatchet on the woman's legs. She suffered lacerations, police said. The man fled the scene. He has not yet been located.
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Major changes in store for the North Mixmaster in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new $64 million construction project is designed to make the East Mixmaster safer. New bridges and new lanes will change the way drivers travel. The East Mixmaster joins Interstate 80, 35 and 235 on Des Moines’ northeast side. More than 160,000 cars and trucks drive through it every day. Now after more than 50 years, the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to make it safer. That’s good news for truck drivers like Timothy Bass.
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly assaults Clive man in home Saturday
A Waukee woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a Clive man in his home. Whitney Leigh Storjohann, 36, of 30 Northview Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of 158th Street,...
Crews work to restore power after storm blows through Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers in Des Moines didn’t have power after a storm rolled through on Sunday night. The storm hit the metro around 6 p.m. with reports of strong winds. Though the metro needed the rain, the wind speeds resulted in lots of broken trees and downed power lines. […]
KCCI.com
ARL: Loose peacock in Des Moines has been located
DES MOINES, Iowa — The peacock that has been spotted across Des Moines has finally been captured, according to the Animal Rescue League. Our feathery friend, who goes by the name Jimmy, was first seen on Wednesday in a tree. Watch: Peacock stuck in tree in Des Moines. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weekend rain totals mixed across central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Much-needed rain moved through parts of Central Iowa this weekend, although the heaviest rain stayed in far northern and northeastern Iowa. Flood warnings were issued for many parts of Northern and Northeastern Iowa during the course of the weekend. Another round of storms developed in western and central Iowa Sunday evening. […]
KCCI.com
Creston plant to pay $500K for allegedly faking test results
CRESTON, Iowa — A Creston manufacturing plant will pay $500,000 to settle allegations that it faked test results for materials used in military aircraft. The U.S. Department of Justice says Wellman Dynamics failed to properly test the strength and structure of its large metal casings from 2014 to 2021.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to transport captured carbon dioxide from a dozen ethanol plants […] The post Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do
DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
rejournals.com
Des Moines’ Hurd Real Estate acquires four Hy-Vee grocery stores
Des Moines, Iowa-based Hurd Real Estate has acquired four Hy-Vee grocery stores and four Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience stores in two states. The deal increases Hurd’s Hy-Vee portfolio to 31 grocery stores and 21 convenience stores in seven states. Hurd Real Estate has worked on sale-leaseback agreements with...
KCCI.com
Wakonda Club preparing for restoration
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Wakonda Club is preparing for a huge makeover. The southside golf club will play host to the Principal Charity Classic next spring. Then the course will shut down so crews can start making improvements. The improvements will include removing some unhealthy trees and replacing...
KCCI.com
Urbandale pitcher to play in Dyersville where his parents got engaged
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Tuesday will mark the first-ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams. It will also be the first time one Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher will step foot on the movie site after growing up in the Hawkeye state, KCRG reports. “Throughout my...
kjan.com
Iowa company to pay $500,000 settlement after whistleblower complaint
(Radio Iowa) – Federal officials say a southwest Iowa manufacturer has agreed to pay a half a million dollar settlement after a whistleblower claimed the company failed to properly test parts it made for military contractors. W-D-C Acquisitions in Creston, known by its trade name Wellman Dynamics, makes aluminum and magnesium metal castings. A news release from the U.S. Justice Department says Wellman Dynamics parts have been used in the military’s Apache, Osprey and Black Hawk helicopters.
Comments / 0