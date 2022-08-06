New nonprofit to host 'Griff's Day' in honor of Oldham County veteran who died on I-71

Read on www.wdrb.com
wdrb.com
VOTE FOR ETHAN for the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan the Dog — one of Kentucky Humane Society's most famous faces — is up for a national award. Ethan was found clinging to life in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville. Starving and near death, he was nursed back to health and is now heading to Florida to receive an award for Shelter Hero Dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
Wave 3
Louisville church offers students free haircuts ahead of first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A church in the Newburg neighborhood provided students with a free, fresh haircut to look their best ahead of their first day back to school. The Newburg Church of Christ, located on 4700 East Indian Trail, hosted their free haircutting event on Tuesday. It was the...
wdrb.com
'Never forgotten' | Former operator of Kern's Korner in Louisville's Highlands dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who ran the popular Kern's Korner on Bardstown Road passed away. The restaurant posted to Facebook announcing the death of former operator Jeff Kern, pictured above in the green shirt. Kern's father open the tavern in 1978, and Jeff Kern and his brother took...
wdrb.com
Gun club hopes to open 370-acre sporting facility in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new gun club hopes to open a 370-acre sporting clay facility and country club in Oldham County. Owners hope to build Heritage Gun Club at 1507 Rebel Ridge Road, which is off 18 Mile Creek Road, in Westport. According to plans filled with Oldham County...
wdrb.com
Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
Top 30 Kentucky counties with the most college graduates; Campbell #3, Kenton #6, Boone #8
The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.” Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lecture and repetition in a classroom.
wdrb.com
Shoe, backpack giveaway draws hundreds to Bardstown Road boutique
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crowd was flowing into the street at Bardstown Road Tuesday while parents and students waited in line for a chance to get a free pair of shoes and a backpack. The event, organized by Louisville native rapper EST Gee and several other organizations, aimed to...
spectrumnews1.com
Man serving at addiction center that helped get his family back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Every day is a good day to help someone on their road to recovery. “It changes clients’ lives,” said Chris Maguire. Ladies of Promise is an addiction treatment center in Louisville’s West End. It provides addiction education, counseling and transitional living. Chris...
wdrb.com
John Hardin High School in Elizabethtown awarded $48K grant to advance agriculture program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of its first day back in the classroom, John Hardin High School was given thousands of dollars for its program aimed at teaching students about agriculture. The school's Agriculture Education department was awarded a $48,071 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and...
wdrb.com
Milltown Community Festival showcases fun, food and some Southern Indiana hospitality
MILLTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- They will keep you entertained in Milltown, Indiana August 12th through the 14th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the Milltown Community Festival. The Southern Indiana town pulls out all the stops featuring artisans, musical acts, food, and more. This FREE family friendly event promises...
wdrb.com
Demand grows in rural southern Indiana as communities struggle to find child care
MARENGO, Ind. (WDRB) -- There's a struggle to find child care in rural southern Indiana communities. Some families have been left with no options as daycares and child care facilities shuttered during the pandemic. Less than a decade ago, there were about 40 kids involved in the after school program...
wdrb.com
11 members of Louisville Boy Scout group named Eagle Scouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a unique ceremony on Sunday, 11 members of the same Louisville Boy Scout troop earned their Eagle Scout rank. Even though there are just 11 of them, they called themselves "The Dirty Dozen." "We call ourselves 'The Dirty Dozen'" Aiden Bizzell said. "It's what the...
Wave 3
Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman was killed over the weekend in an incident involving an aircraft that was on the ground. Nelson County coroner Field Houghlin has identified the victim as Feleshia Denham, 37, of Glendale. The incident happened at Samuels Field in Bardstown around 2:30 p.m....
wdrb.com
GCCS continues effort to build new middle school in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is making another run at building a new middle school. The district plans to make an offer on the former Twilight Golf Course. The district's board of education voted to give administration permission to pursue the property during Tuesday night's board meeting.
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
wdrb.com
KSP, ISP again competing in 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana State Police are again competing to see which agency has the best looking police cruiser. The state police forces are in pursuit of winning the 2022 "America's Best Looking Cruiser" contest. It's part of the American Association of State Troopers annual calendar contest.
wdrb.com
Remains returned to family of missing 4-year-old discovered in Bullitt County wooded area
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Month's after a missing little girl's body was found, it has finally been returned to the family. It has been what Serenity McKinney's grandmothers describe as a rollercoaster of emotions. Remembering her on what would have been her fifth birthday the same week her remains have returned.
WLKY.com
St. Joseph's Picnic For the Kids returns in-person after 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Joseph 173rd Picnic For the Kids celebration is going to be extra special this year as the event goes back to being an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Organizers are excited to reconnect with people in person after having to shut...
WHAS 11
Teenage boy dies days after helping flood victims in Ky.
Knott County's Aaron Crawford was helping clean a family friend's home when he started to feel sick. The 18-year-old was flown to the ICU in Lexington where he died.
Real News Network
‘Progressive’ Louisville coffee chain fires only Black manager in ongoing union battle
Heine Brothers’ Coffee—a local chain in the Louisville, Kentucky, area with a reputation for being a progressive, socially conscious business—continues to fight its workers’ efforts to establish a union. Despite facing what they allege to be blatant union busting by the company, Heine Brothers’ workers have persisted with their organizing and have now filed for an election to have their union formally recognized and represented by the National Conference for Firemen and Oilers 32BJ, Service Employees International Union (NCFO 32 BJ SEIU); they are also pursuing action against the company for labor violations. The union filed charges on July 21 with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) addressing four alleged violations of the Unfair Labor Practices Act. These violations include the closure of the Douglass Loop location in retaliation for union activity, the interrogation and surveillance of employees regarding union activity, retaliation against an individual employee for union activity, and forcing employees to attend “captive audience” meetings.
