Manhattan, KS

WIBW

Topeka Public Schools is staffed and ready to open

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Beryl New with Topeka Public Schools says they’ll have plenty of staff when students arrive Wednesday. “We were experiencing the same challenges that many other school districts are,” said New. “Finding qualified staff at that point in the year. However, we had a job fair, actually two of them, and that brought in a lot of good candidates and even as today I’ve been reaching out to people. We are very optimistic that we’re going to be in good shape.”
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

USD 501 heads back to school this week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Most students head back to school this week. Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson joined 27 News Tuesday morning to talk about how the district is preparing. Meet the Teacher Night for elementary school students is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tues., Aug. 9. First day of school for Kindergarten-6th grade, […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

County employees will have an ice cream social

There will be an ice cream social for Geary County employees on Aug. 17th at 3 p.m. at the County Office Building. Commission Chair Alex Tyson said it was the idea of HR Director Crystal Malchose. "Just thinking of the employees. We're going to do an ice cream social here so the commissioners will be here to serve ice cream to the employees here at the building."
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Up to $8,000 incentive pay available to 501 staff

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Public School District has announced it intends to provide incentive pay for all staff for the 2022-2023 school year. This could be up to $8,000 per year, according to the district. According to a statement from TPS, all USD 501 employees and new hires will be eligible for an incentive. […]
TOPEKA, KS
Manhattan, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Manhattan, KS
KSNT News

Downtown Topeka building facing demolition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A downtown Topeka location is facing demolition following a city council vote. The Topeka City Council voted in favor of demolishing the building during their Aug. 9 meeting. The building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. was up for discussion during Tuesday night’s city council meeting after the Topeka Landmarks Commission voted in […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

What should happen to the space beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is looking for feedback from the community on what people would like to see happen to the area beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct once the reconstruction of Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka is completed. Downtown Topeka Inc. is collecting feedback on how to best make use of the area beneath […]
TOPEKA, KS
#Volunteers#Apple Post Created#Ksu
WIBW

Manhattan man hospitalized after accident south of Junction City

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to the hospital after rear-ending a pickup truck along Highway 77 south of Junction City. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to Highway 77 and Skiddy West Rd. in Geary Co. with reports of a two-vehicle accident.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Highland Park’s Tyrell Reed is switching schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Scots will have a different look in their Running back room this upcoming season. 13 Sports was told Monday night that RB Tyrell Reed has transferred to Lawrence High. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
TOPEKA, KS
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KSNT News

Manhattan road work prompts detours

MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Drivers can expect detours while traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue for the next two days. The City of Manhattan reports that on Tuesday, Aug. 9. through Wednesday, Aug. 10, AT&T fiber installations will occur, causing traffic traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue to detour at the intersection with Anderson Avenue. The traffic will be […]
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

KDHE and KDWP issue blue green algae advisories

Kansas Department of Health & Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have lifted the blue green algae advisory for Zone A of Milford Lake, the southern end in Geary and Dickinson Counties. Other active advisories are in effect. Warning. Ford County Lake, Ford County. Gathering Pond, Geary County.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after window smashed at Popeyes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Popeyes in Manhattan will have to spend around $1,000 to replace a window smashed by a rock over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department says around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, officers were called to the Popeyes at 1115 Bluemont Ave., in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Hostess twin-pack: Employees receiving another bonus

It's a bit like opening the package and finding twice the icing atop your CupCake. Hostess brands is giving bonuses of as much as $1,000 to all its employees, including the approximately 625 employees at the Emporia plant. The company calls it a “Surprise Thank You.”
WIBW

Coroner testifies Tuesday afternoon in Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 3 of the Dana Chandler retrial is underway Tuesday morning in Shawnee County District Court. Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with the 2002 murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiancé Karen Harkness at a home at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Deputies work a two vehicle accident

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident near the intersection of US 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Zane Rains of Manhattan was traveling southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when it struck a 2022 Ram 1500 Classic driven by Gail Hoke of Manhattan. Hoke was traveling southbound before attempting a U-turn in the roadway. Rains was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were removed by a wrecker service.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

