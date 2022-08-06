TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Beryl New with Topeka Public Schools says they’ll have plenty of staff when students arrive Wednesday. “We were experiencing the same challenges that many other school districts are,” said New. “Finding qualified staff at that point in the year. However, we had a job fair, actually two of them, and that brought in a lot of good candidates and even as today I’ve been reaching out to people. We are very optimistic that we’re going to be in good shape.”

TOPEKA, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO