WIBW
Topeka Public Schools is staffed and ready to open
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Beryl New with Topeka Public Schools says they’ll have plenty of staff when students arrive Wednesday. “We were experiencing the same challenges that many other school districts are,” said New. “Finding qualified staff at that point in the year. However, we had a job fair, actually two of them, and that brought in a lot of good candidates and even as today I’ve been reaching out to people. We are very optimistic that we’re going to be in good shape.”
USD 501 heads back to school this week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Most students head back to school this week. Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson joined 27 News Tuesday morning to talk about how the district is preparing. Meet the Teacher Night for elementary school students is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tues., Aug. 9. First day of school for Kindergarten-6th grade, […]
County employees will have an ice cream social
There will be an ice cream social for Geary County employees on Aug. 17th at 3 p.m. at the County Office Building. Commission Chair Alex Tyson said it was the idea of HR Director Crystal Malchose. "Just thinking of the employees. We're going to do an ice cream social here so the commissioners will be here to serve ice cream to the employees here at the building."
Up to $8,000 incentive pay available to 501 staff
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Public School District has announced it intends to provide incentive pay for all staff for the 2022-2023 school year. This could be up to $8,000 per year, according to the district. According to a statement from TPS, all USD 501 employees and new hires will be eligible for an incentive. […]
Downtown Topeka building facing demolition
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A downtown Topeka location is facing demolition following a city council vote. The Topeka City Council voted in favor of demolishing the building during their Aug. 9 meeting. The building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. was up for discussion during Tuesday night’s city council meeting after the Topeka Landmarks Commission voted in […]
WIBW
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
What should happen to the space beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is looking for feedback from the community on what people would like to see happen to the area beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct once the reconstruction of Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka is completed. Downtown Topeka Inc. is collecting feedback on how to best make use of the area beneath […]
'Water Safari' and 'Water Matters' teach kids about water
MANHATTAN - The Sunset Zoo hosted the community for Water Safari and Water Matters Day on Saturday. Kids received free admission with a paid adult admission all day Saturday. Water activities include splash zones, activity booths by the Konza Rotary Club and the Manhattan Fire Department provided a Spray N' Play area.
Riley Co. Appraisal staff begins annual property reappraisal
RILEY COUNTY - The Riley County Appraiser's Office will have staff out and about throughout Riley County during the month of August to update both residential and commercial real estate records. Kansas law mandates that property records are updated as part of the continual reappraisal maintenance process. Appraisers will take...
WIBW
Salute our Heroes: Steele sisters become first rookie twins to graduate KHP Academy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping their dad in construction taught the Steele Twins the value of hard work. That hard work has now paid off. “Oh I love it,” said Saylor Steele. “It’s been exciting, I’ve gotten into so much stuff already and I love it. It has not calmed down and I hope it never does.”
WIBW
Manhattan man hospitalized after accident south of Junction City
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was rushed to the hospital after rear-ending a pickup truck along Highway 77 south of Junction City. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to Highway 77 and Skiddy West Rd. in Geary Co. with reports of a two-vehicle accident.
WIBW
Highland Park’s Tyrell Reed is switching schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Scots will have a different look in their Running back room this upcoming season. 13 Sports was told Monday night that RB Tyrell Reed has transferred to Lawrence High. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Manhattan road work prompts detours
MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Drivers can expect detours while traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue for the next two days. The City of Manhattan reports that on Tuesday, Aug. 9. through Wednesday, Aug. 10, AT&T fiber installations will occur, causing traffic traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue to detour at the intersection with Anderson Avenue. The traffic will be […]
WIBW
Former Topeka police officers testify on Day 2 of Dana Chandler retrial Monday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day two of the Dana Chandler retrial got underway Monday morning in the Shawnee County Courthouse with three former Topeka police officers taking the witness stand. The day’s first witness was Jeff Bailey, a real estate developer from Colorado who said he was acquainted with Chandler...
WIBW
Manhattan man behind bars after second violation of Offender Registration Act
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after his second violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, Frank Gibson, 48, of Manhattan, was arrested for violations of the Kansas Offender Registration Act.
KDHE and KDWP issue blue green algae advisories
Kansas Department of Health & Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have lifted the blue green algae advisory for Zone A of Milford Lake, the southern end in Geary and Dickinson Counties. Other active advisories are in effect. Warning. Ford County Lake, Ford County. Gathering Pond, Geary County.
WIBW
RCPD investigates after window smashed at Popeyes
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Popeyes in Manhattan will have to spend around $1,000 to replace a window smashed by a rock over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department says around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, officers were called to the Popeyes at 1115 Bluemont Ave., in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
Emporia gazette.com
Hostess twin-pack: Employees receiving another bonus
It's a bit like opening the package and finding twice the icing atop your CupCake. Hostess brands is giving bonuses of as much as $1,000 to all its employees, including the approximately 625 employees at the Emporia plant. The company calls it a “Surprise Thank You.”
WIBW
Coroner testifies Tuesday afternoon in Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 3 of the Dana Chandler retrial is underway Tuesday morning in Shawnee County District Court. Chandler was arrested in 2011 and charged with the 2002 murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco and his fiancé Karen Harkness at a home at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.
Deputies work a two vehicle accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident near the intersection of US 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Zane Rains of Manhattan was traveling southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when it struck a 2022 Ram 1500 Classic driven by Gail Hoke of Manhattan. Hoke was traveling southbound before attempting a U-turn in the roadway. Rains was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were removed by a wrecker service.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
