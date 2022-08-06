Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Elwood ":Woody" Williams
Elwood “Woody” William, 80 of New London, died Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar from complications of a heart attack. A visitation will be from 4-7:00 pm. Friday, August 26, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in New London. Graveside services will be 10:00 am , Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Peace Memorial Gardens near Redwood Falls.
willmarradio.com
Kevin G. Meier
Kevin Meier, 51, of Murdock, Minnesota, died on Monday evening, August 8, 2022, at Bethesda Grand Nursing Home in Willmar. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Murdock, and will continue from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on Saturday August 13, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and plants memorials preferred to donor’s charity of choice. Zniewski Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
willmarradio.com
Reynold Roelofs
Reynold Roelofs, age 93, of Renville, passed away Tuesday, August 9, at the Clara City Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, at the Raymond Christian Reformed Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Holland Township Cemetery in Prinsburg. Arrangements are with the Tri-County Funeral Home of Prinsburg. www.tricountyfuneral.com.
willmarradio.com
Renville County Fair (Wednesday thru Friday, Aug. 10, 11, 12)
All Day Every Day: cow pie bingo, inflatables from 3 to 9 pm, tech room, yard pong, bean bags, U.S. National Guard Rock Wall & Humvee, Hillbilly Bob, Vender Booths, Antique Tractor Show. * Wednesday highlights: 7 pm: ATV Barrel Races, 7:30 pm Fabulous Armadillos. * Thursday highlights: 7 pm:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
Stingers Fall in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, WI - The Willmar Stingers lost to the La Crosse Loggers tonight, 12-9. This marks the first time the Stingers have lost back-to-back games since the first two games of the second half. The Stingers jumped out to a 1-0 lead after Will Hodo started off the top...
willmarradio.com
After new video emerges, charges dropped against Willmar rape suspects
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Attorney's office has dropped charges against two Wisconsin men accused of raping, robbing and disfiguring a Willmar woman last year. County attorney Shane Baker says new evidence was recently gathered, including a partial video of the incident, which he says showed the charges could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.
willmarradio.com
Peterson
Meeker County sheriff says Peterson fired at police, SWAT teams. (Litchfield MN-) The rural Dassel man arrested after a lengthy standoff with the SWAT team l…
willmarradio.com
Primary results are in for Willmar Mayor, Kandiyohi County Sheriff and more
(Willmar MN-) The local primary results from Tuesday are now complete... In the November 8th general election, Doug Reese will face off against Steve Peppin for Mayor of Willmar, Eric Tollefson will take on Eric Holien for Kandiyohi County Sheriff, Kim Larson and Dale Anderson will be running against each other in the Kandiyohi County Commissioner District 3 race, and in Pope County's 5th Commissioner District, Paul Wildman will take on Bruce Harvey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
willmarradio.com
Suspect in Willmar police shooting incident in court Monday
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man accused of helping his brother shoot at a Willmar police officer and others July 4th has a court appearance Monday. An omnibus hearing will be held in Kandiyohi County District Court for 25-year-old Christian Arevalo, charged with 9 counts of Liability for Crimes of Another including 2nd Degree Attempted Murder and several counts of assault after allegedly driving his brother Sebastian to and from a home on Southwest 3rd Street, where Sebastian allegedly fired several shots at a police officer and others. The officer was there investigating an earlier drive-by shooting.
willmarradio.com
West Nile virus in Kandiyohi County horse leads to concern about spread to humans
(St. Paul, MN) -- The state’s first case of West Nile virus in a horse indicates the mosquitoes that carry the disease are present in west central Minnesota. State Board of Animal Health veterinarian Doctor Brian Hoefs says that’s reason for concern because horse infections can serve as kind of a “canary in the coal mine” for potential human cases in the same region. He says they followed up with people at the boarding facility near Willmar to make sure no one has been infected. Hoefs says they expect a handful of equine cases this time of year.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man who was shot by police last December pleads guilty to 4 charges
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man who was shot by police last December pleaded guilty Tuesday to 4 of 8 charges against him, and will be sentenced October 12th. 56-year-old August Lafeen was charged with 6 counts of Terroristic Threats and 2 counts of Threats of Violence stemming from a December 16th incident at a Willmar apartment in which he threatened his probation officer, then refused to drop a gun when confronted by police. The gun turned out to be a replica gun, and Lafeen later admitted he was trying to commit suicide by cop. His trial has been slated to begin Wednesday, but on Tuesday morning he pleaded guilty to 2 counts of terroristic threats and 2 counts of threats of violence, and the remaining counts were dismissed.
willmarradio.com
Man with knife shot and killed by police in Otsego
(Otsego, MN) -- State officials are investigating the fatal shooting of an alleged suspect by law enforcement in Otsego. Wright County sheriff’s deputies responded to a man having mental health issues and threatening to harm his family and himself early Sunday. Officers say the man agreed to go a hospital for evaluation, but then went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and ran away. Investigators say he confronted deputies in a backyard and two attempts to use a Taser on him were unsuccessful. The man reportedly threatened them with a knife and two deputies fired, striking the suspect. He was taken to North Memorial where he died of his wounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
willmarradio.com
Family Of Man Shot To Death By Deputies Questioning Use Of Deadly Force
(Otsego, MN) -- The family of an Otsego man is disputing the need for deadly force by Wright County sheriff's deputies. Family members say 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen was shot by deputies early Sunday morning after allegedly threatening them with a knife. He later died at the hospital. Hansen's aunt told the Star Tribune that law enforcement missed opportunities to detain him before he armed himself and ran into the neighborhood. The sheriff's office hasn't commented on the aunt's allegations.
willmarradio.com
Statewide and local primaries take place Tuesday
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota’s primary election is tomorrow (TUE). Secretary of State Steve Simon says for candidates running for a partisan office, this is the contest that selects which one of them -- one per political party -- may be on the final ballot in November. Simon says for non-partisan offices, tomorrow’s primary contest typically picks the top two vote-getters to end up on the November ballot.
Comments / 0