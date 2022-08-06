(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man who was shot by police last December pleaded guilty Tuesday to 4 of 8 charges against him, and will be sentenced October 12th. 56-year-old August Lafeen was charged with 6 counts of Terroristic Threats and 2 counts of Threats of Violence stemming from a December 16th incident at a Willmar apartment in which he threatened his probation officer, then refused to drop a gun when confronted by police. The gun turned out to be a replica gun, and Lafeen later admitted he was trying to commit suicide by cop. His trial has been slated to begin Wednesday, but on Tuesday morning he pleaded guilty to 2 counts of terroristic threats and 2 counts of threats of violence, and the remaining counts were dismissed.

