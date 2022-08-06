Read full article on original website
Prediction: Oregon Ducks to complete pairing of 5-star basketball prospects Kwame Evans Jr., Mookie Cook
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball program is poised to land its most coveted dynamic duo in history. Less than two weeks after securing the commitment of Montverde Academy power forward Kwame Evans Jr., the nation's No. 2 overall prospect, AZ Compass Prep small forward Mookie Cook has set a Friday ...
kcfmradio.com
Ems Run; Number One Prospect Chooses Oregon
With Just 4 weeks remaining in the season the Eugene Emeralds are in contention to winning the Northwest league as they sit just a game and a half back from the league leading Vancouver Canadians whom they face in a 6 game series beginning tomorrow at home at PK Park. The Ems have series left with Hillsboro, Tri-City and Everett, but with a winning series this week could take the league lead. The closest team to the top two leaders is Spokane which currently sits 6 games back with plenty of time to still make a run. Tickets are available for this weeks series with Vancouver with games beginning at 6:35 nightly.
Addicted To Quack
Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball: Movement in The Coaches Roster
Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball Announces Coaching Changes. Last week the Oregon Ducks formally announced that new assistant coach Armon Gates had signed a contract. You can read about coach Gates’ history here. Assistant coach Kevin McKenna is moving to a staff support position as director of player development....
osubeavers.com
Once a Beaver walk-on, David Montagne, ’87, joins effort to complete Reser Stadium
Besides his family, David Montagne says the one factor that has impacted his life the most has been Oregon State. That's what has inspired his transformational gift to the Completing Reser Stadium project. "Reser Stadium is going to be the first glimpse of Oregon State that first-years get when they...
These 5 Oregon Ducks are Ready to Get Autzen Stadium Rocking Again in 2022
The 2021 college football season was a bust for the Oregon Ducks. It was a season that saw them get knocked out of the top-four twice, missing out on the College Football Playoff, foiled by Utah twice, and eventually capping off the season with a loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. All after a promising start with a Week 2 takedown of Ohio State in Columbus, too. However, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux did go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so that?s a win, right?
oregoncoasttoday.com
The story of Camp Adair
Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
‘Profoundly devastating’: Invasive emerald ash borer threatens Oregon trees
Jennifer Killian knew the inevitable was coming. She just didn’t know how soon. As an urban forester for the city of Corvallis, her biggest fear was that the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, would be found in Oregon. “I was telling people, ‘20 years, it’ll be here in...
Emerald Media
Wheeler: How Eugene sanitized itself for Oregon22
---------- The world has come to town. But what it saw was not Eugene. The 2022 World Athletics Championships brought over 200 countries, 50,000 daily visitors and prominent government officials. The city they witnessed was a quaint Oregon town — Tracktown, USA, if you will — of bike lanes and vegan breakfast cafes.
philomathnews.com
Many Oregonians will have to vote again on psilocybin
On a recent Monday evening, as a heatwave broiled Philomath, elected officials debated what’s been a hot topic this summer throughout Oregon cities and counties: Should they opt out of Measure 109, the initiative legalizing limited use of the hallucinogen psilocybin, before it goes into effect next year?. Measure...
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
yachatsnews.com
Iconic beachfront motel Deane’s Oceanfront Lodge gets new owners — and soon a new name and bit of a makeover
Glen and Katherine Aukstikalnis were driving down Highway 101 in November 2009 looking a rental house to buy. Instead, three miles north of Yachats they saw a “For Sale” sign on Deane’s Oceanside Lodge. The 19-room oceanfront motor lodge had sat empty for a year after its...
Spectacular Eugene Oregon Castle for Sale Has Unbelievable Interiors
Peek Inside This Amazing Eugene Oregon Castle For Sale. You could live like a king or queen in this amazing Eugene Oregon Castle home. Live like royalty in this unique one-of-a-kind home that has amazing amenities that'll make you want to build a moot around this spectacular property. Located at...
opb.org
Oregon Native language institute marks 25th anniversary, gets new funding
This story originally appeared on Underscore News. Decades of government policies aimed at forcibly assimilating Native Americans, guided by the notion of “kill the Indian and save the man,” included generations of Indigenous children ripped away from their families and placed in boarding schools, where speaking their language was forbidden.
KVAL
Pagan Pride Festival shares culture and spirituality with Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Sunday's Pagan Pride Festival marked the festival's first event since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and allowed people to share their culture and spirituality with Eugene. It was held at Alton Baker Park. The event was attended by people looking to learn more about paganism, as well...
kezi.com
One male body found in Willamette River
EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
KVAL
Vacant Aaron's furniture building has a new occupant
EUGENE, Ore. — You may have noticed Aaron's furniture store on River Road has been vacant for some time. That's all about to change this fall. The store has moved to another location in Eugene; meanwhile, Oregon Integrated Health will be transitioning from 1029 River Road to the former Aaron's building.
kezi.com
Several structures lost in large Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews battled a large fire involving multiple buildings in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were hampered by a lack of hydrants in the area and used water tenders to bring water in to the scene,...
kezi.com
Two years after Michael Bryson's disappearance, family and friends host 5k shuffle
HARRISBURG, Ore.-- It's been two years since Michael Bryson went missing near Dorena. The day started early for dozens of people at Harrisburg High School for the first annual Michael Bryson 5K Shuffle. Every day, parents Tina and Parrish Bryson have been looking for answers for the last two years.
Lebanon-Express
Linn County trying to stop proposed Douglas-fir National Monument — again
About 80 miles east of the Linn County Courthouse, an expanse of blue-green trees gives way to jagged Cascade peaks that burst clouds, channel rivers and form the crown of a could-be national monument. Everything below, hundreds of thousands of acres of mostly Douglas fir, which, depending on whom you...
247Sports
