Corvallis, OR

kcfmradio.com

Ems Run; Number One Prospect Chooses Oregon

With Just 4 weeks remaining in the season the Eugene Emeralds are in contention to winning the Northwest league as they sit just a game and a half back from the league leading Vancouver Canadians whom they face in a 6 game series beginning tomorrow at home at PK Park. The Ems have series left with Hillsboro, Tri-City and Everett, but with a winning series this week could take the league lead. The closest team to the top two leaders is Spokane which currently sits 6 games back with plenty of time to still make a run. Tickets are available for this weeks series with Vancouver with games beginning at 6:35 nightly.
EUGENE, OR
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball: Movement in The Coaches Roster

Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball Announces Coaching Changes. Last week the Oregon Ducks formally announced that new assistant coach Armon Gates had signed a contract. You can read about coach Gates’ history here. Assistant coach Kevin McKenna is moving to a staff support position as director of player development....
EUGENE, OR
Corvallis, OR
FanBuzz

These 5 Oregon Ducks are Ready to Get Autzen Stadium Rocking Again in 2022

The 2021 college football season was a bust for the Oregon Ducks. It was a season that saw them get knocked out of the top-four twice, missing out on the College Football Playoff, foiled by Utah twice, and eventually capping off the season with a loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. All after a promising start with a Week 2 takedown of Ohio State in Columbus, too. However, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux did go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so that?s a win, right?
EUGENE, OR
oregoncoasttoday.com

The story of Camp Adair

Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
NEWPORT, OR
Emerald Media

Wheeler: How Eugene sanitized itself for Oregon22

---------- The world has come to town. But what it saw was not Eugene. The 2022 World Athletics Championships brought over 200 countries, 50,000 daily visitors and prominent government officials. The city they witnessed was a quaint Oregon town — Tracktown, USA, if you will — of bike lanes and vegan breakfast cafes.
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Many Oregonians will have to vote again on psilocybin

On a recent Monday evening, as a heatwave broiled Philomath, elected officials debated what’s been a hot topic this summer throughout Oregon cities and counties: Should they opt out of Measure 109, the initiative legalizing limited use of the hallucinogen psilocybin, before it goes into effect next year?. Measure...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations

The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
beachconnection.net

Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon Native language institute marks 25th anniversary, gets new funding

This story originally appeared on Underscore News. Decades of government policies aimed at forcibly assimilating Native Americans, guided by the notion of “kill the Indian and save the man,” included generations of Indigenous children ripped away from their families and placed in boarding schools, where speaking their language was forbidden.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Pagan Pride Festival shares culture and spirituality with Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Sunday's Pagan Pride Festival marked the festival's first event since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and allowed people to share their culture and spirituality with Eugene. It was held at Alton Baker Park. The event was attended by people looking to learn more about paganism, as well...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

One male body found in Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore.-- A male body was recovered in the Willamette River Sunday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire officials confirmed. The body was found floating in the river near River Wood Park in Eugene around 10:20 a.m. At this time, it is unclear what the person was doing in the water and...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Vacant Aaron's furniture building has a new occupant

EUGENE, Ore. — You may have noticed Aaron's furniture store on River Road has been vacant for some time. That's all about to change this fall. The store has moved to another location in Eugene; meanwhile, Oregon Integrated Health will be transitioning from 1029 River Road to the former Aaron's building.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Several structures lost in large Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews battled a large fire involving multiple buildings in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were hampered by a lack of hydrants in the area and used water tenders to bring water in to the scene,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
