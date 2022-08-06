Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Record Rain Leaves at Least 7 Dead in South Korean Capital
Seoul, South Korea — At least seven people died in and around the South Korean capital of Seoul overnight, authorities said on Tuesday, after torrential rain knocked out power, caused slips and left roads and subways submerged. The southern part of Seoul received more than 100mm (3.9 inches) of...
Farmers’ Almanac Releases Predictions for This Coming Winter
Get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel,” declares the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, as the publication has released its winter predictions earlier than ever. The official Farmers’ Almanac doesn’t come out until August 15, but extreme summer weather and rising prices all over the US have led the publication to release predictions early.
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
Voice of America
Sri Lanka Seeks Delay in Chinese Ship Visit
Mumbai, India — Sri Lanka has asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese satellite tracking ship that has raised security concerns in India. Controversy over the ship’s planned arrival close to Indian shores erupted late last month after New Delhi said that it carefully monitors developments affecting its economic and security interests with reference to the Chinese ship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Crowd Flees Tel Aviv Beach After Siren Sounds
People ran from a Tel Aviv beach as sirens sounded Sunday, after a weekend-long pounding of Palestinian targets by Israel triggered longer-range rocket attacks against its cities. (Reuters)
Voice of America
Europeans Feel the Summer Heat, While Some Africans Go Skiing
While millions across Europe live through a summer of record-breaking heat, others are skiing down snowy mountains in Africa. This is not another sign of climate change. Rather, it is a result of the special climate of Lesotho. Lesotho is a small mountainous nation surrounded by South Africa. It is the only country on Earth where its whole land surface sits more than 1,000 meters above sea level.
Voice of America
Fire at Cuba Oil Terminal Spreads to Third Tank
A fire at an oil terminal in western Cuba has spread to a third tank as firefighters struggled to put out the blaze, officials said Monday. One firefighter has died, and 16 others are missing since the fire at the port of Matanzas began Friday night after a lightning strike. Authorities say more than 100 others have been injured, including 24 people who remain hospitalized.
Voice of America
Record Amount of Algae Threatens Economy, Wildlife on Caribbean Coasts
Near-record amounts of algae, or water plants, are covering Caribbean coasts from Puerto Rico to Barbados. The plants are killing fish and other wildlife, producing bad smells and gases, and hurting tourism. The University of South Florida's Optical Oceanography Lab said nearly 22 million metric tons of brown algae called...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Five Southern African Countries Kick-Start Elephant Census
Gaborone — Five southern African countries, with more than half the continent's elephants, are conducting a first-ever aerial census to determine the elephant population and how to protect it. Light aircraft will fly simultaneously across the plains of Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe — in a conservation area...
Voice of America
Raging Fire Consumes 4th Tank at Cuba Oil Storage Facility
HAVANA — Flames engulfed a fourth tank at an oil storage facility in western Cuba on Tuesday as the raging fire consumes critical fuel supplies on an island grappling with a growing energy crisis. Firefighters and specialists from Mexico and Venezuela helped fight the blaze in the province of...
Voice of America
WMO: July Is One of Warmest Months on Record
GENEVA — The World Meteorological Organization or WMO reports the month of July was one of the three warmest on record globally. This, despite a weak La Nina event, which is supposed to have a cooling influence. Meteorologists warn the heatwave that swept through large parts of Europe last...
Voice of America
Macau Returns to Mass COVID-19 Testing After Case in Neighboring Chinese City
Hong kong — Authorities in Macau instructed residents to conduct at least two days of COVID-19 tests after a person who traveled from the Chinese special administrative region to the neighboring city of Zhuhai was found to have been infected with the virus. The move comes days after Macau...
Voice of America
Australia to Permit Offshore Wind Farms
Sydney — Offshore wind farms are to be permitted for the first time in Australia. The Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen has declared part of the Victoria coast an offshore wind zone and a 60-day community consultation process will soon begin. The Australian government has designated the country’s first...
Voice of America
Australia Seeks a More 'Potent' Defense Force as Taiwan Tensions Escalate
Australia says its defense force must be "as potent as possible" as China intensifies its military drills near Taiwan. Speaking on Tuesday, Australian Defense Minister and acting Prime Minister, Richard Marles, said Beijing’s military buildup was of "enormous" concern and has shaped the strategic circumstances of the region. Tensions...
Comments / 0