FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear passed along a big update from the White House. In the tweet, the Governor said that under the federal declaration of emergency order, the federal government will cover 100% of the costs for certain emergency services for Eastern Kentucky counties and cities for up to 30 days. Beshear did not specify which areas or which costs that includes.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO