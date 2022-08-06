Hotdogs, burgers, ice cream, and love—all found at The Big Dipper

Read on sapulpatimes.com
Wrap Up Your Summer at This EPIC Oklahoma Water Park & Camp Resort!
If you're looking for somewhere to go to wrap up your summer in the most EPIC way possible, this could be the perfect place! Hard to believe that summer's almost over, well at least summer vacation anyway. The kids will be heading back to school any day now, so time...
kjrh.com
Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter
JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
600 and counting: a Skiatook rescue is searching for this pup’s forever home
SKIATOOK, Okla. — A Skiatook dog is looking for his forever home. Captain Jack Sparrow was found as a puppy with blunt force trauma to his head. The rescue doesn’t know what happened, but the injury left Jack without an eye. Jack has gained a lot of attention...
moreclaremore.com
Claremore Elks Lodge Hosts ‘Santa in September’
The Claremore Elks Lodge will host Santa in September on Saturday, September 24, from 6p – 10p. This event, which benefits Rogers County Blue Star Mothers, will feature dinner, silent and live auctions, a pint pull, guest speaker, and more!. Items are needed for both silent and live auctions;...
sapulpatimes.com
Sapulpa’s Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum is expanding
The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum is preparing a 60-percent expansion to boost its visibility, exhibit space, and revenue streams. Executive Director Lina Holmes hopes to complete this 7,400-square-foot addition in time for the historic highway’s 2026 centennial. “That is our goal,” said Richard Holmes, founder and president...
news9.com
New Business Brings Bungee Fitness To Tulsa
It’s the first week for a new workout studio that’s the first of its kind in Tulsa. If you're looking for a unique way to exercise, Levitate Bungee Fitness is now open on 81st and Harvard. It’s a way for you to have a lot of fun, and burn lots of calories and it’s a low-impact workout. Once you walk into the studio, step one is getting ready for class.
Local man records original song at Church Studio
Local man records his original song called "Love is Patient, Love is Kind" at the historic Church Studio
kosu.org
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 8-12: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. John Fullbright is from Bearden and Tulsa. Find more of their music at johnfullbrightmusic.com. Tuesday, August 9. Labrys is from Norman. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/iamlabrys. Wednesday, August...
K-9 Splash held at McClure Pool
TULSA, Okla. — After Tulsa parks pools closed on Saturday, dogs were given the chance to swim at the annual K-9 Splash. The K-9 Splash was held at the McClure Pool, near 11th and Memorial, and took place over two sessions on Sunday. All dogs participating were required to...
sapulpatimes.com
This Week in Sapulpa History: Mabel Bassett & the Town Entertained the Children
This week in Sapulpa history, a Police Matron named Mabel Bassett had arranged entertainment for the young children of the city. Mabel Bassett was the town’s first Police Matron. In her work, she was at the forefront of helping the poor, women, and children, and the downtrodden. On August 7, 1913, townsfolk and Mabel were able to end the summer days before school started on a high note.
Overnight fire burns thousands of tires, damages buildings in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of tires were burned overnight following a fire near Admiral and Memorial. The flames started around 1:15 a.m. at Lalo’s Event Center. No one was hurt, but there’s some exposure damage to the outside of nearby buildings and cars. The main damage is...
Silver Alert canceled, Tulsa woman found
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE — (8/9/22) According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Donna Long has been located and the silver alert was canceled. A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Tulsa woman. Donna Long was spotted Monday night at a home near S 30th W Avenue and...
KFOR
ShapED My Life: Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says teacher helped him and another famous student achieve their goals
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – In this episode of ShapED My Life, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum recalls how one high school speech and debate coach influenced him and actor Bill Hader to pursue their dreams. ‘ShapED My Life’ is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union and the Oklahoma Department of...
Driver crashes under semi-truck on I-44 in Tulsa
A driver hit a parked semi-truck along I-44 in Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon, wedging their car underneath the truck's trailer.
sapulpatimes.com
Bye-Bye Ballroom: Majestic Collins Ballroom to be repurposed into County board room
The once-majestic Collins Ballroom will be converted to a board room to be used by County Commissioners, the County Planning Commission and the County Board of Adjustment, Sapulpa Times learned on Monday. The decision comes as the County decides what to do with the regal event space that has since had its usability severely limited by the State Fire Marshal.
Silver Alert issued for missing Tulsa woman
TULSA, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old Tulsa woman. Donna Long was spotted Monday night at a home near S 30th W Avenue and I-244. She was wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans and driving a 2007 Nissan Altima with an unknown Oklahoma plate.
Wife of missing Tulsa man searches for answers
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man who disappeared in Sapulpa told FOX23 she just wants to know where he is. Gregory Treace is battling cancer, and he hasn’t been seen since the end of July. Billie Treace, Gregory’s wife, is desperate for answers as she searches...
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
Owasso woman claims AC business damaged her home during installation, owner speaks out
OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso woman says she has spent thousands of dollars for a new air conditioner unit, but the company that replaced it damaged her home during the installation process. Brenda Ackart says you can see the damage that the company caused. Hinges were broken off of...
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
