State Police release details on two crashes both involving two semis on I-57 in Marion County
State Police have released further details on two crashes both involving two trucks in different locations on I-57 in Marion County. The first crash occurred on southbound I-57 near milepost 113 three miles south of Salem. A preliminary investigation indicates 61-year-old Matthew Shuman of Flora was traveling northbound in the right lane when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the grass median, and struck the trailer unit of a southbound truck driven by 55-year-old Mio Drasko of Hoffman Estates. Shuman then continued through the guardrail on the west side of the southbound lanes.
Police: Man died in Evansville shooting
Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana. Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians to vote on recreational marijuana in November. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. Fire at Creal Springs...
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 9th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 31-year-old Salem woman for possession of methamphetamine. Maleah Durham was arrested during a Monday night traffic stop in the 500 block of West Main while she was a passenger in the vehicle. Centralia Police arrested 32-year-old Riley Sanders of Ridge Road in Centralia for aggravated assault.
St. Elmo woman charged with 2 Felonies in connection with vehicle accident
A St. Elmo woman has been charged with 2 Felony counts in Fayette County Court in connection with a vehicle accident. 42 year old Misty D. May of St. Elmo has been charged with Failure to Stop After Have An Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, which is a Class 4 Felony. The information in the charge alleges May failed to stop her vehicle and allegedly left the scene after being involved in an accident where an individual was injured in the accident. The second charge is Criminal Damage to Property, which is a Class 3 Felony. Information says that May is alleged to have knowingly damaged the property of the same individual in damage to their vehicle in excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000.
Police Beat for August 8th, 2022
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested an Iuka woman on outstanding Clay and Effingham County warrants. Erica Kessler of South Avenue was taken into custody when they responded to an unwanted person report at a home in the 600 block of Slater Road in rural Salem. She was later transferred to the Clay County Jail at Louisville.
Illinois State Police investigating fatal traffic crash in Jefferson County
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash in Jefferson County. On Thursday August 4th around 1:30pm, a Black Mercedes Benz traveling northbound on Interstate 57 left the roadway and traveled into the median. The driver of the Mercedes, 61 year old Irving Wright of South Holland, IL. struck...
State Police release more details on I-57 fatal crash north of Dix
State Police have released more details on a car-semi crash that killed one person and resulted in a second being airlifted to a regional hospital. Police say the driver of the car that was killed was 61-year-old Irving Wright of South Holland, Illinois. A passenger in the car, 53-year-old Sherice Wright of South Holland, was seriously injured.
Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21. The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”
Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
Two killed in pedestrian-train collision
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were killed Wednesday when they were hit by a train in Washington County. It happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the Richview area. The Washington County Coroner’s Office says a male in his twenties or thirties and a female in her late teens to early twenties were hit by an Amtrak train.
18-year-old rural Farina man on Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Circuit
A recent graduate of North Clay High School is in his second year of traveling the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Circuit with the Scheid Diesel Super Stock Diesel Truck. Brady Ingram was among the drivers participating in the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Circuit visit to the Marion County Fairgrounds this weekend.
Police Beat for Sunday, August 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 29-year-old Centralia woman for burglary and retail theft. Krystyne Kelly of North Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 28-year-old Angel Jackson of Paducah, Kentucky on a Marion County warrant for criminal damage to property. She was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was being held Sunday in lieu of $2,500 bond.
30th Annual Cruz-In the Dam Event at Carlyle Lake
On Friday, August 12, 2022, the 30th Annual Cruz-In the Dam Car Show Nationals will be held at Mariner’s Village Resort in the Dam West area of Carlyle Lake. More than 250 classic cars from central and southern Illinois are expected to participate in the event. The event kicks...
Bond County Fair Demo Derby Results
The grandstand and pit were filled with fans for the annual Bond County Fair demolition derby Saturday night. A total of 48 cars were at the track for the night. Eleven drivers were in the Limited Weld Class final. Winning the $2,000 first place prize was Michael Voss of Carlyle, and Cody Kluemke of Bartelso took home $1,000 for second place.
Illinois backs down on Vandalia prison layoffs after AFSCME turns up the heat
Union workers at Vandalia Correctional Center in Illinois will not be facing reduced capacity or layoffs in the near future, following protests from AFSCME and local officials. AFSCME members had mobilized in recent weeks with petitions and appeals to elected officials after an announcement that the state was considering consolidation...
Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents
KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
"Oasis Powersports" to host grand opening this weekend
MARION - A vacant building in Marion now has new life thanks to the Black Diamond Ownership Group. Oasis Powersports, now located in the former "Toys-R-Us" building in Marion, will be hosting a grand opening this weekend. Things will get started with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Friday along...
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook
In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
City of Carlyle Street and Alley Committee met July 7
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Opening Items 1.1 Call to Order 1.2 Roll Call 1.3 Approval of Minutes - April 19, 2022 2. Action Items 2.1 Culvert off 13th Street near High School and Huels's 2.2 Apron Entrance... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
Four face new felony charges in Marion County Court
New felony charges have been filed against four people in Marion County Court. 56-year-old Robbie Dabney of Howard Street of Centralia was charged with criminal trespass to a residence to a home in the 600 block of Robinet Street knowing one or more people were present. The incident occurred on June 2nd. Dabney later posted $3,600 bond and was released. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
