Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
Four-star QB Rickie Collins locks in his college commitment date
Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn Top247 quarterback Rickie Collins will announce his college decision on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. CST. LSU and Florida State are the finalists for the four-star passer who recently decommitted from Purdue. An Elite 11 Finalist where he threw alongside the nation’s best this summer out...
Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
Eight thoughts on new Iowa basketball 2023 commit Pryce Sandfort
On Saturday, Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort announced his commitment to Iowa basketball. The Hawkeyes beat out Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, and a handful of others for Sandfort's commitment, while Texas, Wisconsin, and Virginia were all showing interest in him. Sandfort is the third commitment in Iowa's 2023 class...
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
Country’s No. 12 overall prospect plans to return to Ohio State for Notre Dame game
An elite athlete from Georgia the Buckeyes have offered will return to Ohio State for the Notre Dame game Sept. 3.
College football coaches poll: Top 25 preseason rankings projections for 2022
College football's preseason USA Today Coaches Poll will be revealed Monday, the first official top 25 ahead of the 2022 season. Last fall, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
Zack Marshall cuts list to Cal, Michigan and Utah, will announce later this month
Carlsbad (Calif.) tight end Zack Marshall has cut his list of schools down to three and locked in his commitment date as well. Marshall is set to commit on August 13 and will choose from a final three of Cal, Michigan and Utah. “I’m ready,” Marshall said. “I feel really...
The N.C. A&T Aggies are preparing for a Classic Showdown against NCCU in Charlotte
We are all excited that football is back and very soon the Aggies will be talking the field for the first game of the season. That game? A match-up between two teams that have been playing each other for decades but now they are part of a new classic. The...
Five-star Mookie Cook to decide Friday
For a second time, five-star wing Mookie Cook is ready to announce a college decision. A 6-foot-7 small forward from Portland who attends Compass Prep in the Phoenix area and currently ranks No. 4 nationally in 247Sports ranking of the class 0f 2023, Cook originally committed to Dana Altman his home state school Oregon at the end of March before re-opening his recruitment in June.
247Sports to stream four-star DE Jalen Thompson's commitment
Detroit Cass Tech four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson will announce his commitment on August 22nd. 247Sports will live stream it on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. Thompson will choose between Michigan State, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Penn State and Pittsburgh. Currently, the in-state Spartans lead on his 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions. Not...
2025 QB Cole Geer holds an early offer from Virginia Tech
With a broken fibula sidelining Class of 2025 quarterback Cole Geer (Deerfield Academy/Deerfield, MA), schools had to wait until the evaluation period to get their eyes on the 6-foot 1-inch prospect. This spring, Geer netted scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, UMass, and UConn. He added an offer from Boston College...
BREAKING: 2023 power forward Kayden Fish commits to Iowa State
Iowa State heavily picked up its interest in Staley (High School) power forward Kayden Fish this Summer. Fish liked plenty of what he had seen and heard from the Cyclones and the staff, as the powerful young player announced his commitment to play for Iowa State on Monday on social media.
Josh Kattus has quickly become a favorite in Kentucky's locker room
LEXINGTON– Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is quickly becoming a favorite of everyone around inside the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "I love him. I'm a big fan of Josh," offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. "Got a long road to go, but he's got some special qualities. He's kind of a favorite among the offense too."
Ohio State's DeaMonte Trayanum has black stripe removed
When DeaMonte Trayanum made the decision to transfer from Arizona State to Ohio State, he did so with the knowledge that he would move from running back to linebacker. It appears that transition is going about as well as could be expected. While it has not yet been announced by...
NC State QB Devin Leary on Pack's ranking, Anthony Belton
NC State quarterback Devin Leary spoke with members of the media Tuesday following NC State practice.
Five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor blazes in 100 meters, wins 200 meters at AAU Junior Olympics
Five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor will return to Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll's football practice this week with a national championship and a personal-best in track under his belt. Harbor, who has a top seven of LSU, Georgia, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, South Carolina and USC, finished second in the 100 meters at...
BREAKING: Hokies land intriguing Canadian edge rusher
Virginia Tech has added another commitment to the 2023 class with the addition of Canada native Ishmael Findlayter. The 6-foot 4-inch, 230-pound defensive lineman, who boasts a 6-foot 10-inch wingspan, committed to Virginia Tech moments ago over his other finalist Arizona State. He also held a scholarship offer from Vanderbilt,...
Texas football: Longhorns offensive coordinator Kyle Flood explains plan to revamp O-line
Amid a difficult 2021 season for Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian, few issues stood out more than the Longhorns' leaky offensive line. Offensive coordinator and O-line coach Kyle Flood will try to revamp that unit starting this year, and he succeeded in bringing in a couple of 5-star prospects at the position in Devon Campbell and Kelvin Banks. Flood faces the tough challenge of trying to remake a position group known for long development curves in just a short amount of time; he explained his plan to do so in an interview with Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News.
