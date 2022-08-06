ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
SPORTS
247Sports

Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State

Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Eight thoughts on new Iowa basketball 2023 commit Pryce Sandfort

On Saturday, Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort announced his commitment to Iowa basketball. The Hawkeyes beat out Clemson, Nebraska, Seton Hall, and a handful of others for Sandfort's commitment, while Texas, Wisconsin, and Virginia were all showing interest in him. Sandfort is the third commitment in Iowa's 2023 class...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
247Sports

National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

College football coaches poll: Top 25 preseason rankings projections for 2022

College football's preseason USA Today Coaches Poll will be revealed Monday, the first official top 25 ahead of the 2022 season. Last fall, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Lewis
Person
Caleb Johnson
247Sports

Five-star Mookie Cook to decide Friday

For a second time, five-star wing Mookie Cook is ready to announce a college decision. A 6-foot-7 small forward from Portland who attends Compass Prep in the Phoenix area and currently ranks No. 4 nationally in 247Sports ranking of the class 0f 2023, Cook originally committed to Dana Altman his home state school Oregon at the end of March before re-opening his recruitment in June.
PHOENIX, AZ
247Sports

247Sports to stream four-star DE Jalen Thompson's commitment

Detroit Cass Tech four-star defensive lineman Jalen Thompson will announce his commitment on August 22nd. 247Sports will live stream it on the 247Sports YouTube Channel. Thompson will choose between Michigan State, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Penn State and Pittsburgh. Currently, the in-state Spartans lead on his 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions. Not...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc A T State University#Hbcu#American Football#College Football#Hbcu Preseason#Ncat#All American#Colonial
247Sports

2025 QB Cole Geer holds an early offer from Virginia Tech

With a broken fibula sidelining Class of 2025 quarterback Cole Geer (Deerfield Academy/Deerfield, MA), schools had to wait until the evaluation period to get their eyes on the 6-foot 1-inch prospect. This spring, Geer netted scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, UMass, and UConn. He added an offer from Boston College...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

BREAKING: 2023 power forward Kayden Fish commits to Iowa State

Iowa State heavily picked up its interest in Staley (High School) power forward Kayden Fish this Summer. Fish liked plenty of what he had seen and heard from the Cyclones and the staff, as the powerful young player announced his commitment to play for Iowa State on Monday on social media.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Josh Kattus has quickly become a favorite in Kentucky's locker room

LEXINGTON– Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is quickly becoming a favorite of everyone around inside the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "I love him. I'm a big fan of Josh," offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. "Got a long road to go, but he's got some special qualities. He's kind of a favorite among the offense too."
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Ohio State's DeaMonte Trayanum has black stripe removed

When DeaMonte Trayanum made the decision to transfer from Arizona State to Ohio State, he did so with the knowledge that he would move from running back to linebacker. It appears that transition is going about as well as could be expected. While it has not yet been announced by...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

BREAKING: Hokies land intriguing Canadian edge rusher

Virginia Tech has added another commitment to the 2023 class with the addition of Canada native Ishmael Findlayter. The 6-foot 4-inch, 230-pound defensive lineman, who boasts a 6-foot 10-inch wingspan, committed to Virginia Tech moments ago over his other finalist Arizona State. He also held a scholarship offer from Vanderbilt,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Texas football: Longhorns offensive coordinator Kyle Flood explains plan to revamp O-line

Amid a difficult 2021 season for Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian, few issues stood out more than the Longhorns' leaky offensive line. Offensive coordinator and O-line coach Kyle Flood will try to revamp that unit starting this year, and he succeeded in bringing in a couple of 5-star prospects at the position in Devon Campbell and Kelvin Banks. Flood faces the tough challenge of trying to remake a position group known for long development curves in just a short amount of time; he explained his plan to do so in an interview with Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy