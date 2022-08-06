ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl admits 'frustration' after the Saints suffer hammering in defeat at Tottenham, admitting his side had 'problems with Spurs quality'

By Matt Barlow
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Ralph Hasenhuttl found it impossible to conceal his dismay after Southampton crashed to a heavy defeat at Tottenham and extended their terrible run of Premier League form into the new campaign.

'It's frustrating but not completely surprising that this game can go in such a direction,' sighed Saints boss Hasenhuttl after the 4-1 hammering at Spurs. 'I don't have the feeling we are completely lost but we had problems with all this quality they have.

'We played against maybe the best strikers in the world here. If you have to defend one against one it's tough, and not surprising for me. We are still unable to keep a clean sheet and we were pretty far from one today.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u2rRK_0h7esbMV00
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was dismayed after Saturday's defeat at Tottenham

James Ward-Prowse gave Southampton the lead at Spurs but they held the lead for less than 10 minutes and disintegrated in the second half.

'We had a good start,' said Hasenhuttl. 'We were brave, had good moments, scored a good goal. It felt a little bit like the opponents switched into the next gear and we couldn't follow after the first 20 minutes.

'They're a strong side. They have strengthened their team. They have quality everywhere. It was frustrating to see how big the gap is, to be honest.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOCMH_0h7esbMV00
The visitors took the lead through James Ward-Prowse's superb volley after 12 minutes

Mohamed Salisu's own goal, slicing a simple clearance into his own net for Tottenham's third, summed the performance up.

'This is individual quality,' said Hasenhuttl. 'It is easy to clear the ball with the right foot. This is simply not good enough at this level.

'It's not easy to stop individual errors but we will work on this, to find solutions. We know the Premier League shows your every weakness. It's tough to defend here but we will find a way to do it better.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aL2GF_0h7esbMV00
Southampton's Mohammed Salisu guided the ball into his own net to cap a miserable day

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Forget about Fergie! Ex-Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez tells his old club they are imposing Sir Alex Ferguson's shadow over Erik ten Hag following his official return to Old Trafford as an advisor

Javier Hernandez says Manchester United must get over Sir Alex Ferguson's departure – and let Erik ten Hag run the club his own way. The great Scot was in charge at Old Trafford for 26 years, with Mexican striker Hernandez instrumental in the title-winning seasons of 2011 and 2013.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Bring on Van Nistelrooy! Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is relishing his return to Holland in Champions League qualifying as second leg win sets up mouthwatering match-up against Ruud's PSV

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists he will relish a return to Holland to face PSV Eindhoven for a place in the Champions League after Rangers staged an historic comeback at Ibrox. The Dutchman was full of pride for his players as goals from James Tavernier, Antonio Colak and Malik Tillman wiped...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Tottenham#Spurs
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte's land of the giants: How the Tottenham boss beefed up his squad to muscle in on the title race... as Spurs legend Ledley King says he is 'excited' for the season ahead with the club looking up the table rather than down

Ledley King has spent the summer watching Tottenham grow. And grow. And grow. And as the new Spurs crushed Southampton in their Premier League opener, they sent a warning about their imposing new identity. ‘When I look at the squad, one of the first things that strikes me is the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'There is no reason why we can't keep continuing this legacy': Lucy Bronze is confident that the Lionesses winning Euro 2022 will help improve the growth of women's football in England

Lucy Bronze expects women's football to go from strength to strength in England following the Lionesses' stunning success at Euro 2022. The right-back admits the past week has been a blur as she and her team-mates have celebrated their tournament victory. The triumph, sealed by beating Germany in the final...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Thiago Alcantara's hamstring injury opens the door to Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho to step up and impress for Jurgen Klopp amid Liverpool's mounting midfield fitness woes... with James Milner also ready to fill in

Thiago Alcantara has added to Liverpool's mounting injury problems with a setback that could not be worse timed for Jurgen Klopp. The Spain international underwent a scan on Monday to determine the damage to his left hamstring sustained in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Fulham and had further tests on Tuesday which confirmed he will miss the rest of this month at the very least.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the perfect super sub, Zlatan Ibrahimovic exceeded all expectations and Henrik Larsson was a cult hero - but Bellion, Diouf and Dong are long forgotten! The best and worst Man United back-up strikers as they try to add goals

Erik ten Hag must be baffled. How did Manchester United begin the season without a recognised centre forward?. As the Old Trafford transfer gurus unsuccessfully pursued Frenkie de Jong but strengthened other areas of the pitch, the need to have sufficient firepower seems to have been neglected. United scored just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Arsenal hold talks with Hector Bellerin's agents over cancelling his contract after falling out of favour with Mikel Arteta... as Real Betis eye up a free transfer should the on-loan Spanish defender's deal at the Emirates be terminated

Arsenal have held talks with the agents of defender Hector Bellerin over cancelling his contract, with the 27-year-old full-back keen to stay at Real Betis. Bellerin has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta, despite being the club's longest serving player, and his representatives are hoping to negotiate the cancellation of his contract at the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Try and replicate what the England team are doing': Craig Overton reveals message to the Lions ahead of match at Canterbury against South Africa - with bowler praising Test rival Ollie Robinson for 'backing up' his selection

Craig Overton took the opportunity to impress the onlooking England coach Brendon McCullum with a four-wicket salvo against South Africa at Canterbury. The 28-year-old, who is yet to play under the New Zealander, returned figures of 21-6-48-4 for England Lions, edging his personal bowl-out with Ollie Robinson. Both men are in the squad for the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s next week.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Euro 2022 winner Rachel Daly bids farewell to Houston Dash just over a week after England's tournament success as versatile star thanks club for 'unbelievable memories' before joining up with Aston Villa in the WSL

European champion Rachel Daly has left Houston Dash after seven years with the NWSL club. The 30-year-old versatile player has returned to the UK to join up with Aston Villa in the Women's Super League. She announced her departure Tuesday, writing on Twitter, alongside an emotional letter: 'Houston, thank you...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

530K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy