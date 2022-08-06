ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Anne Heche in stable condition after LA car crash, representative says

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES — Actress Anne Heche was in stable condition in a Los Angeles hospital after crashing her car into a home Friday, according to a published report.

People, quoting an unnamed representative for the 53-year-old Emmy Award winner, said that Heche was in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital after the fiery crash.

“Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time,” the representative told the magazine.

According to KCBS-TV, a blue 2020 Mini Cooper owned by the “Another World” soap opera star was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road at a T intersection and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.

The accident occurred at about 11 a.m. PDT, Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im told The Associated Press.

The Los Angeles Fire Department did not identify Heche as the driver, but law enforcement officials confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that she suffered significant burns. People also reported that the actress is intubated and suffered burns.

Heche’s vehicle came to rest inside the home and started a fire that took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to fully contain and extinguish, the newspaper reported, citing the fire department.

Video obtained by KCBS showed security footage of the blue Mini Cooper speeding down a residential street before the crash.

The homeowner, who was in the backyard when the crash occurred, was not injured, according to KNBC-TV.

Heche is known for her roles as Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in “Another World” and won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991, the Times reported.

Her film credits include roles in “Donnie Brasco,” “Six Days Seven Nights” and “Return to Paradise,” according to IMDB.com.

She also appeared in the television series “All Rise” and “Chicago P.D.” according to the Times.

James Tupper, who dated Heche for more than a decade, offered his support on social media.

Tupper, 57, who met Heche on her 2006 “Men in Trees” and dated her until 2018, shared a photo on Instagram of the actress with their 13-year-old son, Atlas, People reported.

“Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight. Anne Heche we love you,” Tupper, 57, wrote.

