ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

From playing non-league to being capped by England that left his family 'crying their eyes out', Jarrod Bowen has enjoyed a rapid rise... but now he is targeting a 'massive' three months as he chases West Ham glory and World Cup success

By James Sharpe
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jarrod Bowen sat in his dad’s battered old truck, the one with its wheels falling off, held together by memories. The one now filling with tears.

It was in that old truck that Sam Bowen once drove his young lad to matches around Hereford. And it was in that old truck, back in May, that father and son sat together soaking in the news that Jarrod Bowen was in the England squad.

‘He was crying his eyes out,’ says West Ham winger Bowen. ‘He was saying, “I can’t believe it, this is the truck we used to go to local games in. Look at you now, you’ve just been called up by England. I can’t take my hat off to you enough.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7c0I_0h7eqQWy00
West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen knows he will need to start the season strongly

‘He said he didn’t think I would make an England squad this early. Seven years is a long time, but when you look at where I’ve come from, from playing for Hereford in the Conference, them being expelled and me going to Hull. Fast forward five or six years. He goes, “I just can’t believe it”. It was an emotional moment, I had to step outside for a moment.’

Bowen’s call-up was reward for a stunning season for West Ham in which his 12 goals and 10 assists were the most of any English midfielder in the Premier League. He knows he will need to start this season just as strongly, beginning on Sunday against Manchester City, if he is to keep his place for the World Cup in Qatar.

The official squad announcement in May came at 2pm. Bowen found out in the morning and told his dad over the phone a couple hours later, unable to keep him in suspense any longer as Bowen, his girlfriend, his brother, friend and sister all went for lunch at The Flying Dutchman cafe in Leominster. Each time he tried, the conversation lasted mere seconds.

‘I rang and told him and he just said: “I’ll speak to you later.” I could tell he was just in bits. He did it about five times. He kept answering the phone and going “Hello?” As soon as I asked him if he was all right, soon as I said alright, he just went…’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abQBG_0h7eqQWy00
Premier League haul of 12 goals and 10 assists was the best by English midfielder last season

But it was not just Bowen’s dad struggling to keep emotions in check. ‘There were people in the little cafe looking round wondering what this lot at are going through. Everyone was crying. I couldn’t eat, I felt so sick. My brother walked out the restaurant when I told him. There were tears everywhere.’

That’s how much it meant to the family from a small market town in Herefordshire. What would it be like, then, if he goes to the World Cup?

‘Pfft, I don’t know. Where we’re from, it’s a real small community. To be a role model for people back home playing football, people I’ve never spoken to before saying “We’re so proud of you, our little boys love you”. That’s what it means to me, to make a difference to people back home.’

Bowen made his England started the 1-0 defeat in Hungary and featured in all four fixtures over the summer. ‘The first time putting the shirt on was special,’ says Bowen. ‘And having the opportunity to play as well. It was my first squad. I knew a few of the lads, of course Dec (Declan Rice) and a couple of others. You’re like a new kid at school, don’t know what’s going on and getting used to your surroundings. That first time putting shirt on was a really proud moment.’

He did not experience victory in an England shirt but he’s come back to West Ham this season with his chest out and his confidence high. It’s exposed him to some extra dressing-room banter, mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6Ilk_0h7eqQWy00
Bowen’s England call-up was reward for his stunning form for West Ham last season

‘Me and Dec were talking and the lads were like “Oo watch out, it’s the England boys together!”,’ he laughs. ‘But they were all buzzing for me.’

But with it all comes higher expectation. You can even see that, he says, from his fantasy football price going up. ‘My barber told me I’ve gone up £2million so that’s a big pressure in itself! I haven’t chosen myself in my team, that’s for sure.

‘Last season was a proper step up for me so this season is another step up doing all the same again. The way I challenge myself, I want to be on the next level and keep going because there is still more to come.’

Not just for him, for West Ham too. He wants to keep aiming for that top six and to reach finals in domestic trophies and in Europe.

Bowen calls the next three months ‘massive’ with the World Cup swelling into view. ‘Being in that squad made me want everything 10 times more. I want to be in the squad in September and then the World Cup. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about the World Cup.

‘This season is about progressing even more. It’s about not taking your foot off the gas. Every step is forwards. Keep breaking down those barriers and aiming for the stars.

‘It comes down to the person I am, my motivation and working through barriers and kicking down everything in my way to get to where I want to get to. I can say I’ve done that, coming from the Conference, not having a club, the love and the passion to keep going and going and things do fall into place.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Patrick even from this world?': NFL fans are left in awe at Kansas City QB Mahomes' impressive pinpoint behind-the-back and left-handed passes during Chiefs' training camp

Patrick Mahomes looks to be in fine form already, and the preseason has really only just begun. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback showed off his skills by throwing two deep pinpoint passes on Tuesday. But they weren't just regular attempts with his favored right hand. Amazingly, Mahomes nailed the crossbar...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Mail

Forget about Fergie! Ex-Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez tells his old club they are imposing Sir Alex Ferguson's shadow over Erik ten Hag following his official return to Old Trafford as an advisor

Javier Hernandez says Manchester United must get over Sir Alex Ferguson's departure – and let Erik ten Hag run the club his own way. The great Scot was in charge at Old Trafford for 26 years, with Mexican striker Hernandez instrumental in the title-winning seasons of 2011 and 2013.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Sam Bowen
Person
Jarrod Bowen
Daily Mail

Dawid Malan shines with the bat after hitting unbeaten 88 as Trent Rockets chase down the 152 set by Faf du Plessis' Northern Superchargers to continue their unbeaten start... despite FIVE sixes from David Wiese

Early success with the ball preceded Dawid Malan's imperious match-clinching 88 not out as Trent Rockets continued their winning start to the men's Hundred at the expense of the Northern Superchargers at Headingley. England fringe quick bowler Luke Wood and fellow seamer Luke Fletcher struck twice apiece as the Superchargers,...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Bring on Van Nistelrooy! Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is relishing his return to Holland in Champions League qualifying as second leg win sets up mouthwatering match-up against Ruud's PSV

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists he will relish a return to Holland to face PSV Eindhoven for a place in the Champions League after Rangers staged an historic comeback at Ibrox. The Dutchman was full of pride for his players as goals from James Tavernier, Antonio Colak and Malik Tillman wiped...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte's land of the giants: How the Tottenham boss beefed up his squad to muscle in on the title race... as Spurs legend Ledley King says he is 'excited' for the season ahead with the club looking up the table rather than down

Ledley King has spent the summer watching Tottenham grow. And grow. And grow. And as the new Spurs crushed Southampton in their Premier League opener, they sent a warning about their imposing new identity. ‘When I look at the squad, one of the first things that strikes me is the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#West Ham#The Premier League
Daily Mail

'Try and replicate what the England team are doing': Craig Overton reveals message to the Lions ahead of match at Canterbury against South Africa - with bowler praising Test rival Ollie Robinson for 'backing up' his selection

Craig Overton took the opportunity to impress the onlooking England coach Brendon McCullum with a four-wicket salvo against South Africa at Canterbury. The 28-year-old, who is yet to play under the New Zealander, returned figures of 21-6-48-4 for England Lions, edging his personal bowl-out with Ollie Robinson. Both men are in the squad for the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s next week.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'There is no reason why we can't keep continuing this legacy': Lucy Bronze is confident that the Lionesses winning Euro 2022 will help improve the growth of women's football in England

Lucy Bronze expects women's football to go from strength to strength in England following the Lionesses' stunning success at Euro 2022. The right-back admits the past week has been a blur as she and her team-mates have celebrated their tournament victory. The triumph, sealed by beating Germany in the final...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Thiago Alcantara's hamstring injury opens the door to Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho to step up and impress for Jurgen Klopp amid Liverpool's mounting midfield fitness woes... with James Milner also ready to fill in

Thiago Alcantara has added to Liverpool's mounting injury problems with a setback that could not be worse timed for Jurgen Klopp. The Spain international underwent a scan on Monday to determine the damage to his left hamstring sustained in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Fulham and had further tests on Tuesday which confirmed he will miss the rest of this month at the very least.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the perfect super sub, Zlatan Ibrahimovic exceeded all expectations and Henrik Larsson was a cult hero - but Bellion, Diouf and Dong are long forgotten! The best and worst Man United back-up strikers as they try to add goals

Erik ten Hag must be baffled. How did Manchester United begin the season without a recognised centre forward?. As the Old Trafford transfer gurus unsuccessfully pursued Frenkie de Jong but strengthened other areas of the pitch, the need to have sufficient firepower seems to have been neglected. United scored just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
Country
Hungary
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Cameron Smith refuses to deny reports he has signed a $100m deal to join LIV Golf and walk out on the PGA Tour as the British Open winner insists he is only focused on FedEx Cup playoffs this week

British Open winner Cameron Smith has refused to deny that he has signed a $100million deal to join LIV Golf. At a late press conference ahead of the start of this week's FedEx Cup playoffs, Smith was quizzed over his future plans. 'My goal here is to win the FedEx...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Arsenal hold talks with Hector Bellerin's agents over cancelling his contract after falling out of favour with Mikel Arteta... as Real Betis eye up a free transfer should the on-loan Spanish defender's deal at the Emirates be terminated

Arsenal have held talks with the agents of defender Hector Bellerin over cancelling his contract, with the 27-year-old full-back keen to stay at Real Betis. Bellerin has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta, despite being the club's longest serving player, and his representatives are hoping to negotiate the cancellation of his contract at the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Euro 2022 winner Rachel Daly bids farewell to Houston Dash just over a week after England's tournament success as versatile star thanks club for 'unbelievable memories' before joining up with Aston Villa in the WSL

European champion Rachel Daly has left Houston Dash after seven years with the NWSL club. The 30-year-old versatile player has returned to the UK to join up with Aston Villa in the Women's Super League. She announced her departure Tuesday, writing on Twitter, alongside an emotional letter: 'Houston, thank you...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Alpine F1 boss hits Aussie young gun Oscar Piastri with a stunning smackdown after he sensationally refused to drive for team: 'It's about integrity as a human being

Furious Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer will seek financial compensation from young Aussie driver Oscar Piastri after he walked out on the manufacturer. Piastri, who is managed by Australian F1 legend Mark Webber, is tipped to replace Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren in 2023 after the 33-year-old was sacked by the manufacturer.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Incredible moment basketball legend Lauren Jackson breaks down as she learns she's making one of Aussie sport's greatest comebacks with selection in the Opals team aged 41

Aussie basketball legend Lauren Jackson became overwhelmed with emotion when she learned her astonishing comeback nine years after last representing her country has been rewarded with selection in the Opals' World Cup squad. In a nice twist of fate, Opals coach Sandy Brondello - a former Australian teammate of Jackson's...
NBA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

530K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy