Little Brown Bear blows away field in the Group One Keeneland Stakes by rocketing to a seven-length win and is now favourite for next season's 2,000 Guineas

By Marcus Townend for MailOnline
 3 days ago

Little Big Bear catapulted to 5-1 favouritism for next season’s 2,000 Guineas after blowing away a quality field with an explosive performance in the Group One Keeneland Stakes at the Curragh.

Jockey Ryan Moore did not have to ask for anything like maximum effort as the 13-8 shot, trained by Aidan O’Brien, rocketed to a seven-length win.

The race had been billed as the hottest showdown of two-year-olds so far this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ook2u_0h7eqO0k00
Ryan Moore celebrates with Little Brown Bear after his Group One Keeneland Stakes win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PX9Br_0h7eqO0k00
Little Brown Bear won by seven-lengths ahead of second placed Persian Force in Curragh 

Runner-up was Persian Force, winner of Newmarket’s July Stake, third was Shartash, who had landed the Railway Stakes at the Curragh, and fourth was Bradsell, who had been the subject of glowing training reports in the aftermath of his impressive Coventry Stakes win at Royal Ascot.

Moore said: ‘He couldn’t have been more impressive. The horses which came here looked like they had good form in the book and it looked a strong race, but he was at a different level.

‘He is a very exciting horse. There is every chance he will be a Guineas horse next year but we will get this season out of the way first. He is doing it all on pure ability — I don’t have to do anything on him.’

Little Big Bear was beaten by a short head on his debut but has won his subsequent four races, displaying his pace to win the five-furlong Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l5ICL_0h7eqO0k00
The horse, ridden by Ryan Moore  is now the favourite for next season's 2000's Guineas race 

Saturday's race was over six furlongs and a further step up in trip is an option now for the Group One National Stakes back at the Curragh next month.

On both pedigree and running style the mile of the 2,000 Guineas should be well within the scope of Little Big Bear. O’Brien, who was winning the Phoenix Stakes for the 18th time, revealed the colt had overcome a pre-race scare before being allowed to run after he kicked a wall, requiring a shoe to be replaced.

The trainer added: ‘Ryan said when he let him go it was all over. He has been progressing from every run.’

The Hollie Doyle-ridden Bradsell did have a potential excuse for his run and fourth-place finish as he stumbled when leaving the starting stalls.

#Brown Bear#Keeneland#Guineas#Curragh#Persian Force#July Stake#The Railway Stakes#Coventry Stakes
Daily Mail

England win gold in men's squash doubles at Commonwealth Games as James Willstrop and Declan James edge out countrymen Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller in thrilling final, whilst Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters earn silver in women's doubles

England have secured another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after winning the men's squash doubles. James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre in what was a spirited tie between team-mates. The winning...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Patrick even from this world?': NFL fans are left in awe at Kansas City QB Mahomes' impressive pinpoint behind-the-back and left-handed passes during Chiefs' training camp

Patrick Mahomes looks to be in fine form already, and the preseason has really only just begun. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback showed off his skills by throwing two deep pinpoint passes on Tuesday. But they weren't just regular attempts with his favored right hand. Amazingly, Mahomes nailed the crossbar...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Daily Mail

Ascot hero Bradsell to miss rest of the season after picking up injury in Phoenix Stakes

Bradsell, who produced one of the performances of the week at Royal Ascot when running away with the Coventry Stakes, will miss the remainder of the season through injury. A nine-length winner on his York racecourse bow, Archie Watson's colt comfortably followed up at the Royal meeting and was a well-backed favourite to complete the hat-trick in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Try and replicate what the England team are doing': Craig Overton reveals message to the Lions ahead of match at Canterbury against South Africa - with bowler praising Test rival Ollie Robinson for 'backing up' his selection

Craig Overton took the opportunity to impress the onlooking England coach Brendon McCullum with a four-wicket salvo against South Africa at Canterbury. The 28-year-old, who is yet to play under the New Zealander, returned figures of 21-6-48-4 for England Lions, edging his personal bowl-out with Ollie Robinson. Both men are in the squad for the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s next week.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Cameron Smith refuses to deny reports he has signed a $100m deal to join LIV Golf and walk out on the PGA Tour as the British Open winner insists he is only focused on FedEx Cup playoffs this week

British Open winner Cameron Smith has refused to deny that he has signed a $100million deal to join LIV Golf. At a late press conference ahead of the start of this week's FedEx Cup playoffs, Smith was quizzed over his future plans. 'My goal here is to win the FedEx...
GOLF
