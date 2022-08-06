Toddler Dead After Concrete Truck Falls From Overpass, Crushing Family Car

Read on www.newsweek.com
Citizen Jane
3d ago
Truly a freak accident. God bless them and their loved ones, and console them in the loss of the baby boy. 💔
Reply(1)
15
Michael Jacobs
3d ago
this is what happens when construction crews get too relaxed this is just the end result of all they other reckless things going on in that zone
Reply(3)
4
Hazel✌
3d ago
omg....I wish peace to this family...
Reply
22
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Infant & pregnant mom pictured after horror video showed driver speed through red-light at 100mph in crash that killed 6
HORROR footage shows the moment a driver sped through a red light sparking a crash that killed six including a pregnant mom and a child on Thursday afternoon. Asherey Ryan, 23, was named on Friday as the first victim as cops arrested Nicole L. Linton, 37, in connection with the deadly Los Angeles crash according to reports.
Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger
Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Dies at Theme Park After Falling From Chairlift
A witness said that when the woman began her ascent, other riders waiting on line tried to notify her that a safety railing wasn't in place.
Man Killed by Snakebite Hours After Funeral of Brother Killed by Snakebite
Another family member was also a victim of a snakebite and police have said he remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Murder Charge Expected Against Texas Woman Who Allegedly Pumped Gas into Backseat of Car, Set Boyfriend on Fire, and Drove Away Smiling
A North Texas woman is likely to be charged with murder now that her boyfriend has died from being set on fire late last month. Breana Johnson, 24, currently stands accused of one count of aggravated assault over the filling station incident that, at first, severely injured 25-year-old Ricky Doyle in Arlington, Texas on July 18, 2022, a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Tarrant County.
RELATED PEOPLE
People
Father of Pilot Who Died After Exiting Plane Mid-Air Says Family 'Can't Imagine What Happened'
A family is mourning the death of a young pilot who died after exiting a plane shortly before it made an emergency landing on Friday. Identified by authorities as co-pilot Charles Hew Crooks of Raleigh, N.C., the 23-year-old's father told NBC affiliate WRAL his son began pursuing his private pilot license in college and had been working as a flight instructor for over a year.
Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl
A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Girl, 3, Dies After Mom Accidentally Runs Over Her in Driveway: Police
The child ran into the mother's blind spot when she was repositioning her vehicle, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Who Lost House in Anne Heche Car Crash Is 'Extremely Fortunate' to Be Alive, Neighbor Says
The woman whose house was destroyed in Anne Heche's recent car crash is rebuilding her life with some help from her community. Lynne Mishele's neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, tells PEOPLE the tenant "was extremely fortunate" to survive the accident with no injuries, after the Emmy Award winner, 53, crashed her car into the Los Angeles residence on Friday, causing it to catch fire.
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Concert-goer, 32, plunges 40ft to his death after he falls from an escalator while leaving The Weeknd show
A CONCERT-goer has plunged 40 feet to his death after falling from an escalator and suffering major head trauma, police have confirmed. Hugo Sanchez, 32, has been identified as the fan who died shortly after watching The Weeknd perform at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on July 14. He...
Lightning strike kills 27 cows in freak accident
A family claims it lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike, said to be a “rare occurence” in Canada’s southwest Saskatchewan province.The family of farmers who owned the cattle were heartbroken and described the tragedy as “the worst thing” they have ever seen on their farm.Farm owner Glen Briere recalled when he reached the spot, it “made me sick to my stomach to see what I had seen”.The family said the weather had become stormy on Friday and they had found the dead cattle two days later.“It was Friday night when that storm we had had very severe lightning. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Captured on video: Woman violently attacked in a Hollywood parking garage
A woman who was celebrating her birthday is now recovering after she was brutally beaten in an attack that was captured on cellphone video. The incident took place inside a parking garage near Las Palmas Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. "It didn't have to escalate to that situation," said Cynthia Stergious, who spoke with CBSLA Saturday, before meeting with detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department. "I don't understand how someone could be so cruel." Stergious, who suffered multiple blows to her face and body, said the attack in the parking garage happened in the early morning hours Friday. "I have stitches right here. It...
Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police
Police are carrying out an investigation into the fatal shooting.
Texas boy found dead in washing machine hours after parents reported him missing
A seven-year-old boy was found dead inside a washing machine at his home in Texas, hours after his parents reported him missing to the police on Thursday, 28 July.Troy Khoeler was found in the top-load machine in the garage at the family’s home in Birnam Wood, Harris County.The boy’s parents first told police that he was missing at 4am. He was found by police two hours later after a search of the neighbourhood and other areas.Troy’s cause of death has not been established.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Doorbell camera captures footage of Texas mother later found dead in car at shopping centreDoorbell cam captures footage of Texas mother later found dead in carFlaming wind turbine falls to pieces after being struck by lightning
Woman who scared off a grizzly bear on a Montana camping trip was killed when it returned later and attacked her in her sleep, investigation finds
Leah Davis Lokan, 65, was killed by a grizzly bear while camping in Ovando, Montana, last year. An investigation found that Lokan scared off the bear an hour before it came back and killed her. The report said Lokan declined an offer to stay in a hotel after she chased...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
932M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 40