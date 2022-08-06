ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Toddler Dead After Concrete Truck Falls From Overpass, Crushing Family Car

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newsweek.com

Comments / 40

Citizen Jane
3d ago

Truly a freak accident. God bless them and their loved ones, and console them in the loss of the baby boy. 💔

Reply(1)
15
Michael Jacobs
3d ago

this is what happens when construction crews get too relaxed this is just the end result of all they other reckless things going on in that zone

Reply(3)
4
Hazel✌
3d ago

omg....I wish peace to this family...

Reply
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger

Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
COLUMBIA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Harris County, TX
Accidents
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

Murder Charge Expected Against Texas Woman Who Allegedly Pumped Gas into Backseat of Car, Set Boyfriend on Fire, and Drove Away Smiling

A North Texas woman is likely to be charged with murder now that her boyfriend has died from being set on fire late last month. Breana Johnson, 24, currently stands accused of one count of aggravated assault over the filling station incident that, at first, severely injured 25-year-old Ricky Doyle in Arlington, Texas on July 18, 2022, a part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Tarrant County.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Cheng
People

Father of Pilot Who Died After Exiting Plane Mid-Air Says Family 'Can't Imagine What Happened'

A family is mourning the death of a young pilot who died after exiting a plane shortly before it made an emergency landing on Friday. Identified by authorities as co-pilot Charles Hew Crooks of Raleigh, N.C., the 23-year-old's father told NBC affiliate WRAL his son began pursuing his private pilot license in college and had been working as a flight instructor for over a year.
RALEIGH, NC
Newsweek

Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Family Car#Concrete Mixer#Car Seat#Traffic Accident#Woodforest#Abc 13
People

Woman Who Lost House in Anne Heche Car Crash Is 'Extremely Fortunate' to Be Alive, Neighbor Says

The woman whose house was destroyed in Anne Heche's recent car crash is rebuilding her life with some help from her community. Lynne Mishele's neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, tells PEOPLE the tenant "was extremely fortunate" to survive the accident with no injuries, after the Emmy Award winner, 53, crashed her car into the Los Angeles residence on Friday, causing it to catch fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Lightning strike kills 27 cows in freak accident

A family claims it lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike, said to be a “rare occurence” in Canada’s southwest Saskatchewan province.The family of farmers who owned the cattle were heartbroken and described the tragedy as “the worst thing” they have ever seen on their farm.Farm owner Glen Briere recalled when he reached the spot, it “made me sick to my stomach to see what I had seen”.The family said the weather had become stormy on Friday and they had found the dead cattle two days later.“It was Friday night when that storm we had had very severe lightning. The...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS LA

Captured on video: Woman violently attacked in a Hollywood parking garage

A woman who was celebrating her birthday is now recovering after she was brutally beaten in an attack that was captured on cellphone video. The incident took place inside a parking garage near Las Palmas Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. "It didn't have to escalate to that situation," said Cynthia Stergious, who spoke with CBSLA Saturday, before meeting with detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department. "I don't understand how someone could be so cruel." Stergious, who suffered multiple blows to her face and body, said the attack in the parking garage happened in the early morning hours Friday. "I have stitches right here. It...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Texas boy found dead in washing machine hours after parents reported him missing

A seven-year-old boy was found dead inside a washing machine at his home in Texas, hours after his parents reported him missing to the police on Thursday, 28 July.Troy Khoeler was found in the top-load machine in the garage at the family’s home in Birnam Wood, Harris County.The boy’s parents first told police that he was missing at 4am. He was found by police two hours later after a search of the neighbourhood and other areas.Troy’s cause of death has not been established.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Doorbell camera captures footage of Texas mother later found dead in car at shopping centreDoorbell cam captures footage of Texas mother later found dead in carFlaming wind turbine falls to pieces after being struck by lightning
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
932M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy