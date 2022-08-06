Read full article on original website
Death investigation underway after shooting at home in Jefferson County
SUMNER, Wis. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in Jefferson County. Deputies were called to a home in the Town of Sumner just before 12:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots. A person was seen walking away from the home. That person was later arrested.
Delivery vehicle left running stolen, later found near Tenney Park, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A delivery vehicle stolen on Madison’s east side Monday morning was found two hours later near Tenney Park, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the vehicle was taken while a driver made a delivery to an apartment building in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue around 10 a.m. The driver left the vehicle running while he made the delivery and came back to find it gone.
Madison police investigating Friday shooting that injured man
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Friday. Officers were called to the 5800 block of Balsam Road at around 12:45 p.m. Multiple shell casings and two weapons were found at the scene, but no victims. About half an hour later, a...
No injuries in house fire near Mount Horeb, sheriff’s office says
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — No one was injured in a house fire near Mount Horeb Monday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. A neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the home in the 2900 block of Town Hall Road east of Mount Horeb around 7:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Baraboo police investigate multiple catalytic converter thefts
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police are investigating after multiple catalytic converters were stolen Sunday night and early Monday. Police said that the thefts took place west of Broadway between 1st and 4th Avenues as well as in the West Square Building parking lot. Officers requested surveillance footage from the building to try and identify the thieves.
Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating series of burglaries, urges caution
JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of burglaries. Officials said multiple unoccupied homes in the northwest part of the county were broken into. Residents are asked to stay vigilant by locking their doors. Anyone who sees something suspicious should contact the Sheriff’s...
Court quashes bench warrant for teen accused in disruptive Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. — Court officials have quashed a bench warrant for a teen accused of crashing a stolen car on the Beltline during rush hour earlier this year. The warrant was first issued for 19-year-old Avion Howard after he failed to appear for a court hearing in July, according to online court records. Howard is charged with driving a vehicle without consent and resisting an officer.
Man injured in Green Co. motorcycle crash last week dies
HOLLANDALE, Wis. — A man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash last week died Sunday. Green County Sheriff’s officials said Chad Schneider, 50, of Blanchardville died of injuries sustained in the crash. On August 1 just after 1 p.m., Schneider was driving east on Highway 39...
Man arrested in connection with stabbing at Reeseville home
REESEVILLE, Wis. — A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stabbed a person at a home in Reeseville. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue at around 7:50 p.m. Saturday after a report of a disturbance. Deputies arriving at the home found a 21-year-old man who they said was armed with a knife.
Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office: Avoid area on Beaver Dam’s north side due to ‘tactical situation’
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid an area on the north side of Beaver Dam Monday afternoon due to a “tactical situation.”. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the situation is in the area of Seippel Boulevard and Industrial/Mary Ann Road.
One injured, lanes blocked after crash on East Washington Ave.
MADISON, Wis. — One person is injured following a crash on East Washington Avenue at First Street Monday. Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred just after 1:20 p.m. Paramedics and Madison police personnel are at the scene. The right...
Lafayette County Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash
A man from Lafayette County was injured in a crash on a motorcycle early Saturday morning. 25 year old Jaiden Tuescher of Argyle was taken by an ambulance to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Tuescher was traveling on Highway 11 in South Wayne just before 1am Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle and it left the roadway. Tuescher was cited for having no insurance.
Blanchardville Man Dies From Injuries in Crash
A Southwest Wisconsin man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash last week died Sunday. Officials with the Green County Sheriff’s department say 50 year old Chad Schneider of Blanchardville died of injuries suffered in the crash. On August 1st just after 1 p.m., Schneider was driving east on Highway 39 when officials said he tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone. He failed to negotiate a turn and crashed his motorcycle into a ditch. Schneider was ejected from the motorcycle and had serious injuries. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to a hospital by MedFlight.
Dane Co. election workers train in de-escalation following harassment increase
MADISON, Wis. – For the first time this year, election onboarding for Dane County clerk staff included de-escalation training and active shooter training, following a pattern of hostility towards election workers. At the request of clerk staff, an emergency preparedness coordinator with Dane County Sheriff’s Office conducted a training...
In the 608: Last chance to donate school supplies for local kids
MADISON, Wis. – We are proud to be partnering once again this year with the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County to help more students prepare for the upcoming school year. There are a lot of items on the list this year to stuff the backpack with. Each age is a little different.
Northwest Illinois Pounded By Heavy Rain
Heavy rain triggered flash flooding in some locations of Jo Daviess County Monday morning. The National Weather Service reported that eastern portions of the county received as much as 6.5 inches of rain during a 48 hour period ending Monday. The weather service reported that parts of neighboring Stephenson County received more than 9 inches of rain in 48 hours and that roads have been washed out. Davis, Illinois got 6.4 inches of rain Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service, while sections of the Freeport area were hit by nearly 10 inches of rain since Sunday.
Janesville City Council proposes allowing deer bow hunting in Rotary Gardens, varying opinions from residents
JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you have a yard and live in Wisconsin, chances are, you’ve fallen victim to deer nibbling on your flowers and other plants. Janesville City Council is introducing a resolution to solve that problem, but the plan is sparking controversy around the area. Chad Cox is one of the people saying there are too many deer in Janesville.
Tallman Arts Festival returns to Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Tallman Arts Festival returned to Janesville Saturday, now with more fun than ever. For the first time in 64 years, the festival will be held over two days. The Rock County Historical Society has hosted the event for over six decades, bringing artists from across the country to the annual event.
Kleefisch stumps in Madison in last day of campaign
MADISON, Wis. — As part of a final push in what is likely the most hotly-contested primary on the ballot this August, Rebecca Kleefisch campaigned in Madison Monday. She faces Tim Michels in the Tuesday Republican primary for governor, and both candidates have the backing of national figures — Michels supported by former President Donald Trump, and Kleefisch by former Vice President Mike Pence.
Battleground Wisconsin: Which issues are driving Wisconsinites to the polls this primary election?
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters have a lot on their minds heading into the polls, but what exactly is driving their vote?. Our News 3 Now team took to the streets outside of the Capitol to find out the biggest issues for some voters ahead of the primary. The answers included a variety of different subjects, including climate change, abortion rights, and gun violence.
