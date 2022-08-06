A Southwest Wisconsin man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash last week died Sunday. Officials with the Green County Sheriff’s department say 50 year old Chad Schneider of Blanchardville died of injuries suffered in the crash. On August 1st just after 1 p.m., Schneider was driving east on Highway 39 when officials said he tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone. He failed to negotiate a turn and crashed his motorcycle into a ditch. Schneider was ejected from the motorcycle and had serious injuries. Officials say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to a hospital by MedFlight.

BLANCHARDVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO