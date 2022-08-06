Loss of innocence: 50 years later, Caroline County remembers Dean sisters’ murders

Related
foxbaltimore.com
Police find two girls reported missing in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police have found an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl who were reported missing. Police said Jordan Ryan, 14, and Raylynn Ryan, 11, went missing around 9:30 p.m. Monday from the Randallstown area.
WDEL 1150AM
Young woman shot to death in Wilmington
Wilmington Police are investigating the shooting death of a young woman in the City's 9th Ward Area Sunday night. Officers responded to the area of 24th and Tatnall streets just before 10 p.m. and found 20-year-old Darnashia Green. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Amber Alert Canceled: 17-Year-Old Missing Dover Girl Found, Police Say
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — An Amber Alert has been canceled in Dover after a teenager who went missing has been found safe. Police said previously they had reason to believe the teenager was in danger but in the end, she was found safe. Dover police would not give details on where 17-year-old Taniyah Quail-Marker was found, but she went missing at about midnight Tuesday. Highway signs were lit up letting people know Taniyah was missing. Police say she left a family member’s home at the Leander Lakes apartment complex in Dover. That is where they say she left with a man. Police said attempts to contact the 17-year-old were unsuccessful Police say they are now making arrangements to reconnect the 17-year-old with her mother. CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.
Wbaltv.com
Harford County Humane Society has special pup named 'Star' looking for a home
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Joining us with a pet looking for a new home is Erin Long from the Harford County Humane Society. She has a special dog named "Star" and information on an upcoming golf fundraiser.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wbaltv.com
Delaware police search for missing teenager as part of Amber Alert
DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl last seen in Dover. According to Dover police, Taniyah Quail-Marker was last seen Tuesday wearing a blue Cookie Monster shirt, shorts and white Crocs. Taniyah has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 240 pounds and is...
NBC Philadelphia
Amber Alert Canceled: Missing Girl, 17, From Dover, Del. Found Safe
Léelo en español aquí. Police in Dover, Delaware, canceled an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing teenage girl who they feared may be "at risk," but was later located. Dover police said shortly after 4:30 p.m. she had "been found safe." The 17-year-old girl had left...
Maryland law shields boy from charges in teen's shooting
BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old Baltimore boy who was allegedly playing with a loaded handgun when it discharged and killed a 15-year-old girl will not face criminal charges.The boy was handling the gun at a Linnard Street home Saturday night when it accidentally discharged and a round struck Nykayia Strawder in the head, witnesses told police. Strawder was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.It remains unclear how the boy got hold of the firearm, which police later recovered.Under a new Maryland juvenile justice law, children under the age of 13 cannot be charged with a crime, and those...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST MAN WITH GHOST GUN IN EDGEMOOR TERRACE.
(Wilmington, DE 19809) Yesterday (Aug 8), while on patrol in the community of Edgemoor Terrace, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police observed an older model Dodge Shadow traveling on Polk Dr after turning off of Rysing Dr. As the Shadow passed the officers, they saw that the operator was not wearing his seatbelt and then observed that the vehicle was not displaying tags. The vehicle then quickly changed direction and turned onto North Stuyvesant. When the officers activated their emergency equipment the Shadow came to a stop on South Stuyvesant.
WMDT.com
Traffic stop leads to weapons charges for Dover man
DOVER, Del. – A traffic stop Monday afternoon led to the arrest of a Dover man on weapons charges. Just after 3:30 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle after observing a traffic violation near the intersection of Saulsbury Road and Walker Road. During the stop, 19-year-old Unique Trader Jr. was found to have an active warrant from Dover Police and was taken into custody. Trader was also found to be in possession of a black 9mm handgun with no engraved serial number.
Home deck collapse leaves a dozen people hospitalized in Glen Burnie
A dozen people were hospitalized after a deck collapsed Saturday in Glen Burnie. It happened just before midnight in the 200 block of Roesler Avenue.
carolinecircle.com
Important Announcement Related to the Lawsuit Seeking Accountability for Police Killing of Anton Black
DENTON, MD – On Monday at 1 pm, the family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black will hold an in-person press conference in Denton, MD, to make an important announcement related to their lawsuit seeking accountability for the police killing of Anton Black. On...
Nottingham MD
Police: Missing woman was last seen in Parkville
——— PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing woman. Janine Francis Weiss, 58, is 5’8” tall and weighs pounds. She was last seen in the Parkville area operating a 2010 Silver Dodge Avenger with MD tag “6EC9260.”. Anyone with information on...
Police: Parkville man struck by lightning died in hospital
Police say the man that was struck by lightning during Thursday's severe weather event has died. Medics took the man to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Wbaltv.com
Police: 9-year-old boy playing with loaded gun fatally shot teenager
Baltimore police say a 9-year-old boy is responsible for fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl Saturday night. City police said officers were called to the 600 block of Linnard Street near Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police on Sunday identified the girl as Nykayia Strawder and said homicide...
WMDT.com
Police investigating weekend burglary at Dover Walgreens
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a burglary that took place during the overnight hours on Saturday. We’re told while the Walgreens, located at 1001 Forrest Avenue, was closed, an unknown male broke a window to gain access to the business. He then reportedly took several cartons of cigarettes, placed them into a bag, and left the store.
WMDT.com
Police: Body found in Caroline Co., investigation underway
GREENSBORO, Md. – A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Caroline County. The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area off of Wheeler Drive Wednesday afternoon. On arrival, deputies found the body of an unidentified female who they say appeared to have been deceased for at least 24 hours.
Wbaltv.com
Teenage girl shot in west Baltimore dies at hospital
A 14-year-old girl shot Saturday night in west Baltimore has died, city police said. City police said officers were called to the 600 block of Linnard Street near Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said preliminary information indicates the girl was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent...
firststateupdate.com
Morning House Fire In New Castle Brought Under Control Quickly Sunday
Just before 10:25, Sunday morning firefighters for the Christiana Fire Company along with surrounding companies responded to the 100 block of Wedgefield Drive in New Castle for reports of a residential structure fire. While en route crews learned that a dryer inside the home was on fire and that everyone...
talbotspy.org
Upper Shore Aging’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program Seeks Volunteers and Volunteer Stations
Volunteering has never been easier! Upper Shore Aging’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), sponsored by Upper Shore Aging, Inc. (USA) and funded by AmeriCorps, spans three counties on the Upper Eastern Shore of Maryland: Kent, Talbot, and Caroline. RSVP, launched in 2021, recruits and places older adults (age 55+) in a diverse range of volunteer activities to meet various community needs.
WMDT.com
Easton Police asking for public’s help in finding missing 13-year-old girl
EASTON, Md. – Easton Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Police say Briahna Danielle Diring was last seen in the area of Port Street Friday night. She is described as 5’3″ and weighing about 125 pounds. Briahna has bronze hair, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, plain black shirt, and white jeans.
The Star Democrat
Easton, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT
The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.https://www.stardem.com/
Comments / 0