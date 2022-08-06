ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors

COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
COLUMBIA, TN
styleblueprint.com

Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever

Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Watertown, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Watertown, TN
Sports
Nashville, TN
Sports
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Mayor Expected to Make Big Announcement on Wednesday Regarding the Middle Point Landfill

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland intends to make a major announcement Wednesday regarding the Middle Point Landfill, following the August 10th Council Workshop meeting at the Municipal Airport. Prior to the announcement, the Murfreesboro City Council will meet in a Regular Workshop meeting at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors

MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtsu#Watertown High School#Army Maj#Minuteman Scholarship#The Army Reserve#Future Farmers Of America
rewind943.com

Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!

There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
wgnsradio.com

Journeys In Community Living to Host Annual Fundraising Luncheon

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee -- Local nonprofit Journeys In Community Living will host a special one-hour fundraising luncheon beginning at noon on September 27, 2022, at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm in Murfreesboro (3250 Wilkinson Pike). This year's, Partners in the Journey Luncheon, will feature motivational speaker, world record-breaking pilot, and plane crash survivor, Mr. Ryan Campbell.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Music City Grand Prix to begin at 4:05 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will begin at 4:05 p.m., race officials and IndyCar announced. Coverage of the race will begin on WSMV and NBC and will move to CNBC at 5 p.m. The race was scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. before storms...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Contemporary House with Impeccable Details in Nashville Hits The Market for $3.75 M

The House in Nashville boasts three levels of living with a Savaria elevator for all floors, now available for sale. This home located at 4024 General Bate Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,269 square feet of living spaces. Call Erin Krueger – Compass – (Phone: 615.509.7166) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
z975.com

Let’s Make ‘Recipe Grave Hunting’ A Thing In Clarksville

There is a woman on TikTok that travels to cemeteries looking for recipes on gravestones so she can recreate them in real life, according to Yahoo. Her name is Rosie Grant, she has a master’s degree in library science and an interest in cemeteries. Evidently, the practice of putting family recipes on gravestones has been a tradition on other countries for quite some time. Now a days, when someone tries to recreate these recipes they end up going viral.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy