Passenger dies from injuries in head-on collision on Hwy. 17

accesswdun.com
Gillsville man killed in weekend motorcycle accident
A Gillsville man was killed early Saturday morning after a wreck on Highway 52. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, was driving a 2018 Harley-Davidson southbound on the roadway at about 2:15 a.m. Sanchez struck a 2015 Ford Expedition driven by...
nowhabersham.com
Motorcyclist killed in weekend wreck in Gillsville
An investigation is underway following a deadly weekend crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on Highway 52 in Gillsville. Hall County Sheriff’s Office traffic investigators said Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, of Gillsville, was killed when his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2015 Ford Expedition being driven by Gregory Ryan Mauldin, 44, of Gillsville. Mauldin suffered non-life threatening injuries in the collision.
nowhabersham.com
Area near Vulcan Materials in Rabun Gap evacuated after truck with explosives overturns
State and local law enforcement have cleared the scene in North Rabun County where a commercial vehicle hauling blasting material overturned early Tuesday. As a precaution, officials evacuated a quarter-mile area around the accident site on Kelly’s Creek Road near the Vulcan Materials Company in Rabun Gap. A caller...
accesswdun.com
Kelly's Creek Road reopens after overturned explosives truck in Rabun Gap
Kelly’s Creek Road in Rabun County has reopened, roughly six hours after a truck carrying blasting materials overturned onto its side Tuesday morning. Rabun County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Panell said the wreck occurred in the area of 1220 Kelly’s Creek Road in Rabun Gap, closing the road from York House Road to Vulvan Materials Company..
accesswdun.com
22-year-old man killed in crash near Clarkesville
A 22-year-old man was killed in head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Habersham County, the Georgia State Patrol reported. Christopher Coffman was a passenger in a 2006 Jeep Renegade driven by Alexis White, 24, of Gainesville northbound on Habersham Mills Road Connector near Clarkesville when she failed to yield at Ga. 17.
nowhabersham.com
Firefighters extinguish weekend barn fire near Clarkesville
A fire burned a barn east of Clarkesville over the weekend. According to Habersham County Emergency Services Capt. Matt Ruark, the fire at 115 Antioch Church Road broke out shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, August 6. County firefighters responded along with firefighters from Demorest and Clarkesville. The call initially went out as a detached garage fire.
nowhabersham.com
3 injured in head-on collision on GA 17 at Habersham Mills Road
Highway 17 at Habersham Mills Road remains partially blocked due to a serious head-on collision. The Georgia State Patrol and other emergency personnel are on scene. Witnesses say three people were injured. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
One dead and another injured in weekend crash
A weekend crash killed one person and severely injured another. The two vehicle collision happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon on Highway 8 near Looper Road in Anderson County.
accesswdun.com
Fire breaks out at Hall Co. quad apartment; no injuries reported
No injuries were reported after Hall County Fire Rescue personnel responded to a fire at a small apartment complex on Gilleland Extension. The personnel were dispatched about 4:25 p.m to the fire on the 3500 block of Gilleland Extension, located off Poplar Springs Road and Gilleland Circle. "When HCFR units...
nowhabersham.com
South Hall residents displaced by fire
The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a residential fire that displaced residents in South Hall County. Around 4:24 p.m. Monday, Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Gilleland Extension. “When HCFR units arrived on the scene, there were flames blowing out...
wrwh.com
Four Army Rangers Injured During Training Exercise On Yonah Mountain Tuesday
(Cleveland)- Four Army Rangers training with their group on Yonah Mountain Tuesday afternoon were injured during a severe thunderstorm. The incident happened around 3:30 PM and White County Fire Chief Mike Lefevre said when he arrived at the top of the mountain “ it was pretty much mass confusion at that point because there was so many people up there.”
Crash video shows danger of running red lights
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County released a video that shows why you should not run red lights. The Duluth Police Department posted the footage on their Facebook page on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The video shows a car keep...
Man shot, wounded at convenience store in Gainesville
Gainesville Police have a suspect in custody after a man is shot and wounded at a convenience store in Hall County. The victim in the weekend shooting was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was, at last report, listed in stable condition. From WSB TV... A...
nowhabersham.com
Passenger flees GA 365 traffic stop on foot, gets hit by tractor-trailer
A Toccoa man was critically injured when he attempted to flee on foot from Habersham County deputies during a traffic stop Thursday night in Mt. Airy. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the deputies stopped a Jeep Renegade in the right turn lane on GA 365 near Hazel Creek Road. A passenger in the Jeep, 26-year-old Dylan Gage Shope, jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee. Shope traveled into the right southbound lane of GA 365 and was struck by the passenger side of a blue 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer.
nowhabersham.com
GSP: State trooper runs red light, crashes into Toccoa work truck
A Toccoa man was sent to the hospital after a Georgia State Patrol car ran into the city-owned truck he was driving. Pictures sent to Now Habersham show a patrol vehicle with the front end smashed in. Sgt. Luke Mize with GSP Post 7 in Toccoa says the wreck happened around 4 p.m. Thursday, August 4.
Search is on for the suspect in Oconee County weekend shooting
The search is on for the suspect in an Oconee County shooting from over the weekend. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting Sunday evening on Rock Crusher Road in Walhalla.
Hall Co SO searches for suspects in counterfeiting case
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects accused of passing at least one counterfeit $100 bill at a convenience store in Hall County. Deputies are trying to find one woman and three men. They say it happened late last month. From the Hall Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook...
accesswdun.com
NTSB releases preliminary information on plane crash that claimed lives of Hartwell couple
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the plane crash last month that claimed the lives of a Hartwell couple in Wyoming. Charles “Charly” and Kelli Taylor Schell died when the 1979 Cessna P210N single-engine plane they were in crashed July 14 under unknown circumstances in the Bighorn National Forest near Buffalo, Wyo.
accesswdun.com
Flooding temporarily closes Pearl Nix Parkway at Dorsey Street
Monday afternoon’s thunderstorms resulted in some street flooding in Gainesville. “We did have Pearl Nix Parkway closed due to flooding across all four lanes,” said Gainesville Fire Department Division Chief Keith Smith. “There were two vehicles that were stuck in the flooded area. One vehicle was pushed out. The second had to be towed. The roadway was closed for about 30 minutes to allow the water to recede.”
FOX Carolina
Parents charged after 7-year-old shoots self in Oconee Co.
WEST UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a child who accidentally shot herself are now facing charges. Deputies were called to a home on Taylor Road on July 14 after a 7-year-old girl shot herself in the chest. The child underwent several surgeries and was in the intensive care unit following the shooting.
