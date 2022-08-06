Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-08-10 02:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-11 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Jemez Mountains; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands and South Central Mountains. In north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In west central New Mexico, Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations particularly within and downstream of recent burn scars. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of slow moving showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening over recent burn scars. Rainfall amounts may exceed one inch in a short amount of time. Given recent rainfall and flooding, rainfall today could cause significant flash flooding impacts within and downstream of the burn scars. - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood
Effective: 2022-08-07 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-07 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado Southeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 316 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Arlington to Cheraw, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Blue Lake around 330 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Las Animas and John Martin Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
