WAAY-TV
18-wheeler wreck on Highway 72 sends driver to hospital
A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 72 east closed both lanes to traffic as crews worked to clear the scene overnight. It happened just past Campbell Drive. When the semi went off the road, it hit a telephone pole. According to officials with Center Star Fire & Rescue on...
Fatal Calhoun County Accident – Report Released
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Sergeant Jeremy Burkett shared that on Friday, August 5th a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man.
WAAY-TV
Power restored after vehicle gets stuck in guy wire
---- UPDATE 9 AM: Power is now restored to the area. Huntsville Utilities do need to make some repairs, so there will be an additional, brief maintenance outage in the next 30-60 minutes. If you are experiencing a service issue, please call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448). ----- Some people in Madison County...
WAAY-TV
Tanner fire truck a complete loss after theft and wreck, but department says it won't affect service
A volunteer fire department in Limestone County is now without one of its fire trucks after a Meridianville man stole and wrecked it Sunday morning. It amounts to a $200,000 loss for the Tanner Volunteer Fire Department and up to a year of waiting if they have to order a new one, but Tanner VFD President Derrick Gatlin doesn't think it will affect the department's ability to serve its community.
Lane on I-59 closed due to traffic fatality
A lane on I-59 in Dekalb County has been shut down due to a fatal accident on Saturday.
WAAY-TV
Woman charged after barricading herself inside South Huntsville condo
A shots-fired call caused a barricade situation in South Huntsville on Tuesday morning. Police arrested Terrye Virginia Sharpe and charged her with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Huntsville Police said the call came in about 12:30 a.m. for Oldfield Road and Lily Flagg Road. Police were forced to...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly DeKalb County crash
ALEA says 53-year-old Raymond E. Arnold of Slidell, Louisiana was fatally injured when the freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving went off the road and struck several trees before catching on fire. Arnold was pronounced dead on scene, ALEA says. The crash happened just after 3:00 Saturday afternoon on Interstate 59...
HPD: Woman in custody following barricade situation
One woman has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in South Huntsville.
WAFF
One dead in DeKalb Co. Freightliner crash
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - I-59 northbound is down to just one lane in DeKalb County following a fatal crash Saturday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says that a single-vehicle crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. ALEA says the vehicle left the roadway and crashed then it was engulfed in flames.
WTVCFOX
One dead after Highway 27 crash Friday afternoon, says THP
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says one driver has died after an accident on Highway 27 Friday afternoon. A crash report says 79-year-old Phillip Morris was heading south while 28-year-old Tera Denton was heading north. Morris crossed the median and hit Denton. THP says Denton does have...
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian killed in DeKalb County hit and run; information about driver sought
A Rainsville man has been identified as the pedestrian hit and killed Thursday night in DeKalb County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 50-year-old Pedro Cazares Castaneda was standing in the roadway on Alabama 176 when he was struck by a grey SUV at about 9:10 p.m. That vehicle then...
weisradio.com
Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case
A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
WAAY-TV
Man arrested after stealing vehicles, ambulance, fire truck in Limestone County
Thirty-year-old Tyrek Dequavyious Hayes of Meridianville is behind bars after stealing more than one vehicle, an ambulance and a fire truck. It all started in Athens, where police say they were called to Circle K on U.S. 31 for a suspicious person, later identified as Hayes. Hayes attempted to steal...
Pedestrian hit by car, killed near Fort Payne
A pedestrian was struck and killed while standing in the roadway in DeKalb County, according to state troopers.
WAFF
Marshall County Schools - New security measures
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Updated: 7 hours ago. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident.
weisradio.com
Two Northwest Georgia Men Arrested in Wake of Shooting Incident
On Sunday, July 31st just after midnight Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots having been fired from a vehicle, with the vehicle then fleeing the scene. Police say that during the initial investigation officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and the...
Louisiana man killed in fiery crash on I-59 in Alabama
A truck driver from Louisiana died in a crash on Interstate 59 in Alabama on Saturday. The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. near the 215 mile marker, less than a mile south of Fort Payne in DeKalb County. A 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer ran off the interstate and hit several trees before catching fire, according to state troopers.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Argument between men ends in murder
The Huntsville Police Department has charged 32-year-old Paul Rambert with murder following a shooting that happened shortly before midnight Friday. Huntsville Police responded to the 1,900 block of Mangum Drive and found Michael Williams, 32, with life-threatening injuries. Williams was transported to the hospital where he died. Major Crimes Unit...
WAAY-TV
Marshall Co. pawn shop suspects could face federal charges as months-long investigation continues
Six people face charges after local and federal officials raided an Albertville pawn shop. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said $42,000 in items, 263 guns, a variety of gun accessories and $88,000 in cash were seized in the Aug. 4 raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431 South in Albertville.
