A volunteer fire department in Limestone County is now without one of its fire trucks after a Meridianville man stole and wrecked it Sunday morning. It amounts to a $200,000 loss for the Tanner Volunteer Fire Department and up to a year of waiting if they have to order a new one, but Tanner VFD President Derrick Gatlin doesn't think it will affect the department's ability to serve its community.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO