ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL training camp 2022: Panthers won't choose between Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold until they play Patriots

By Jason Owens
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5Waq_0h7eaHGJ00
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, left, looks to throw as quarterback Baker Mayfield looks on during the NFL football team's training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

The Carolina Panthers appeared to settle their quarterback situation when they traded for Baker Mayfield.

But since dealing for the formerly disgruntled Cleveland Browns signal caller, they've maintained that he'll engage in an open competition with incumbent Sam Darnold. On Saturday, head coach Matt Rhule revealed the earliest date he anticipates naming a starter. Check in with him after the Patriots game.

"I'm not putting a timetable on the quarterback position until after we get back from the Patriots week," Rhule told reporters. "The Patriots week is like a true litmus test for us. That'll really show us where guys are. So we'll continue to split the reps."

Even then, Rhule said that he might not be ready to make a decision.

"Quarterback to me, as we've said all along — it's when we know, we know," Rhule continued. "And we're not going to rush it."

The Panthers open preseason play on August 13 at the Washington Commanders. They play the New England Patriots on Aug. 19 for the second of three preseason games, roughly three weeks prior to their Sept. 11 season opener against the Browns. In the meantime, Mayfield and Darnold will split reps with Carolina's first- and second-team offenses at training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Mayfield and Darnold have both disappointed since being selected as the first and third picks of the 2018 draft. But Mayfield's largely been the better pro, completing 61.6% of his passes for 235.4 yards per game with 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions with the Browns. Meanwhile, Darnold's completed 59.8% of his passes for 212.5 yards per game with 54 touchdowns and 52 interceptions with the New York Jets and Panthers.

The Charlotte Observer's Ellis Williams reports that Mayfield's likewise had the edge in training camp — but just slightly. Per Williams, Mayfield's stood out with his deep-throw ability while Darnold's mostly kept things close with completions to running backs and tight ends. Meanwhile, both quarterbacks continue to turn the ball over in practice.

“The disappointing thing is that we had two interceptions," Rhule said of Saturday's practice. "Each guy had an interception. We’ve got to protect the football.

“But I did see some good things. Both guys had explosive plays. So we’ll really dig into the tape and see who’s truly mastering the offense and who’s not."

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The leader for Panthers’ QB1 between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, revealed

When the Carolina Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield earlier this offseason, he seemed destined to become the starting quarterback in Carolina. But head coach Matt Rhule was hesitant to announce an official starter. He recently revealed that QB1 will announced sometime after the Panthers’ Aug. 19 game against the New England Patriots. However, that doesn’t mean there […] The post The leader for Panthers’ QB1 between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacts to Deshaun Watson’s lawyers invoking owner misconduct in defense of QB

The saga surrounding Deshaun Watson’s suspension has been rather insane to watch unfold recently. To recap: Attorney Sue L. Robinson recommended a suspension of six games for Watson after his multiple sexual assault allegations. A day after that, the NFL decided to appeal this suspension, with the NFLPA prepared for their own defense as well. […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reacts to Deshaun Watson’s lawyers invoking owner misconduct in defense of QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Jimbo Fisher Makes Interesting Shakeup To Texas A&M Staff

Jimbo Fisher is re-arranging his coaching staff before the 2022 season. As first noted by Billy Liucci from TexAgs.com (h/t Saturday Down South), Fisher has altered the assignments for three of his offense's coaches. James Coley has gone from working with tight ends to wide receivers. Former wide receivers coach...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Yardbarker

Panthers Provide Update on Marquis Haynes Sr.

The Carolina Panthers avoided a big scare as the team has announced that defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. will be listed as day-to-day. Haynes went down with a knee injury during Saturday's scrimmage and was helped off the field by teammates Brian Burns and Matt Ioannidis. Haynes couldn't put any pressure on his injured leg and had to be carted off the practice field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#The Washington Commanders#The New England Patriots
960 The Ref

Oklahoma WR coach Cale Gundy resigns, says he used ‘shameful and hurtful’ word in film session

Longtime Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy resigned on Sunday night in the wake of what he described as an incident during a team film session. Gundy, who has been with the program since 1999, said in a lengthy statement that he accidentally read “one particular word that I should never — under any circumstance — have uttered" during a film session last week.
NORMAN, OK
960 The Ref

As the NFL’s Deshaun Watson case nears its conclusion, the next step is murky and frustrating

As we approach the final stage of the NFL's personal conduct ramifications for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, there are no shortage of questions and a vast supply of frustration and vague answers. Partly due to Watson's case being the first test to an altered disciplinary system — but also because the first arbitrator to impact the process, Sue L. Robinson, appeared to both align with and against the NFL.
CLEVELAND, OH
960 The Ref

Wings All-Star Arike Ogunbowale out for regular season, 1st round of playoffs after hip surgery

If the Dallas Wings want to win a playoff series for the first time since they moved to Texas, they'll have to do it without Arike Ogunbowale. The Wings All-Star guard will miss the rest of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs after undergoing iliac crescent core muscle aversion repair, basically a surgery on the core muscles around her hip, the team announced on Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
960 The Ref

Oklahoma's Gundy resigns after using offensive language

Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation Sunday after using offensive language during a film session last week. Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, made the announcement in a social media post on Sunday, and the school confirmed it with a statement shortly thereafter.
NORMAN, OK
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy