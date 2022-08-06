Read on www.wesh.com
Related
Happening Monday: Early voting begins in Orange and Osceola counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting in Florida’s 2022 primary election starts Monday in two Central Florida counties. Registered voters in Orange and Osceola Counties who identify with a political party will be able head to the polls to cast their votes beginning Aug. 8. When they do, they’ll...
WESH
Orange County commissioners vote to put rent control ordinance on November ballot
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Rent across the area is high and now Orange County residents have been given the green light to vote on a rent stabilization ordinance. Tenants are struggling to pay monthly rents which have jumped an average of 30% in the past year. It was a...
Early voting for the primary election starts Monday in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting in the 2022 primary election starts Monday for Central Florida, and specifically for Orange County. Florida is a closed-primary state, which means only registered voters who identify with a political party are able to vote in the primary election. For many residents, there will...
click orlando
Seminole school board candidate files lawsuit claiming election violations
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A candidate for the Seminole County School Board election filed a lawsuit Friday, claiming another school board candidate violated election laws. Dana Fernandez, who is running for the school board’s District 5 seat, told News 6 that fellow candidate Autumn Garick — who is also running for the District 5 seat — did not live in the district at the time of qualification for the election, which was June 17.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Public paychecks: See Orange County government’s top-paid workers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The average pay for Orange County government based on available data is $24.77 per hour. That figure is based on roughly 7,556 employee hourly pay...
WESH
Seminole County school bus app problems lead to extended hotline hours
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Public School district sent out a message to families Tuesday night, making them aware of a known issue with its school bus route app and website. The district said it would be extending its Transportation Hotline hours into midnight. The number for...
WESH
Get the Facts: A closer look at mailers arriving to Orange and Seminole counties
Fla. — In Commitment 2022, it's time to get the facts on what's arriving in voter mailboxes in Orange and Seminole counties. Just take a look at mailers in the hotly-contested Republican primary for Florida House District 39 in Orange and Seminole counties. With a hooded crook holding...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County to Hold Public Meeting Tuesday for Sinclair Road Extension Project at Championsgate
Osceola County will hold a public meeting on Tuesday August 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the ChampionsGate Golf Club about the Sinclair Road Extension Project Development and Environment Study from Reunion to Championsgate. The extension would take place from Tradition Boulevard to Bella Citta Boulevard. The public...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
mynews13.com
New Kelly Park school raises traffic concerns in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this year, including Kelly Park School in Apopka. With any new school comes concerns about traffic, especially for the neighbors right next door. What You Need To Know. Traffic backups at new Kelly Park School worries neighbors.
Orange County schools add new safety alert system for 2022-23
ORLANDO, Fla — During a news conference Monday, Orange County Public Schools announced a new safety alert system, SaferWatch, that will be in place for the upcoming school year. With the push of a button, school staff can alert law enforcement and the administration to an active threat on...
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Cory Mills holds slim edge over Anthony Sabatini in CD 7
Meanwhile, a PAC just started spending against Sabatini in the Orlando market. A new poll shows Republican Cory Mills neck-and-neck with Anthony Sabatini in the Republican Primary in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. The news comes as a PAC launches a major ad buy opposed to Sabatini’s candidacy. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
mynews13.com
Residents speak out over proposal for Winter Springs development
Some Winter Springs residents are speaking up about a proposal for a new Super Walmart in the area. The town hall meeting to consider the Walmart had hundreds in attendance. One neighborhood association president has been collecting petition signatures to put a stop to it all. What You Need To...
UPDATE: 2 brothers killed in shooting involving Orange County deputy identified
ORANGE COUNTY, FLa. — On Saturday, an Orange County deputy was involved in a shooting at the Heritage Hotel in Orlando. Two people are now dead and one person hospitalized; the deputy was not injured. Deputies said that when they arrived at the Heritage Hotel along South Orange Blossom...
click orlando
Elections could shift ideology of Brevard County school board
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – One of the most tense Brevard County school board meetings in recent years, parents and family members demonstrated against the district’s transgender guidelines, which in 2021 read that all students were allowed to dress, access bathrooms and locker rooms and play sports consistent with their gender identity.
WESH
4 hospitalized after serious Orange County crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four people were seriously hurt Tuesday morning in an Orange County crash. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of University Boulevard and State Road 417. Officials say two people were entrapped and extricated. According to Orange County fire officials, two patients were transported as...
AdventHealth’s Holy Land site project has changed. Here’s what’s next.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. AdventHealth has adjusted its plans for the former Holy Land Experience site it bought last year in Orlando. The Altamonte Springs-based health system — which...
click orlando
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
Local developer eyes Brevard County project with homes, shops
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Winter Park-based Surrey Homes LLC has 118 acres under contract in Brevard County near the Mims area, the homebuilder’s latest move on the Space Coast.
Comments / 0