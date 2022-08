INDIANAPOLIS — The bats never came to life for the Kearney Little League. With a 7-0 loss to Pittsburg, Kansas, Saturday afternoon, Kearney’s competition in the Midwest Regional tournament in Indianapolis came to an end. Pittsburg’s Gabe Brown pitched a complete-game no-hitter striking out eight. He walked one...

