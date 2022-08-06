Delivery truck crashes into driveway wall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents in a Kalihi neighborhood are thankful no one was hurt after a delivery truck that lost control on the H-1 freeway, plowed through a busy residential street and smashed into a wall next to a house.

It was anything but a normal Saturday for residents on Kohou Street after an Armstrong Produce delivery truck came barreling down their street, smashing into a wall just a few feet from a home.

Home surveillance cameras captured the moment it happened. First you see a car driving north on Kohou Street stopped abruptly in the middle of the street. Then you can hear loud crashing sounds. And finally the truck plowed through the wall, also hitting several parked cars.

The truck veered off the H1 freeway in the eastbound direction and crashed into another car and then smashed into a home’s driveway wall, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS said the 54 year old male truck driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition but no other injuries were reported.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 on Kohou Street and Olomea Street.

Kevin Barron, who lives nearby, is counting their blessings.

” (We’re) very lucky,” Barron said. “This is a very busy area. We’re very fortunate that nobody got killed or anything like that.”

According to EMS, the Armstrong Produce truck was traveling eastbound on the H-1 Freeway when the driver may have suffered a medical condition. The truck busted through the freeway guard rail and fence, crossed Olomea Street and ended up in the wall right in front of the Fermin family home.

Carlito Fermin said when he realized the truck was coming toward his house, his main concern was his parents who had been watering plants outside by the wall.

The video showed him rushing out to check on them moments after the crash

“I was shocked cause I’m worried about my parents, because my mom, she’s been there a while ago before the truck hit,” Fermin explained.

Barron, who lives next door, also rushed out.

“The truck was barreling down the road and he starts knocking down stop signs and then he barreled into the cars and they all came until they hit my truck,” Barron explained.

“I couldn’t see any driver so I jumped up there and he was passed out inside the cab.”

Barron said the driver wouldn’t wake up and they couldn’t get the door open.

“Finally somebody brought a sledgehammer, we broke the passenger window and about that time he started to come to.”

Barron said the driver didn’t remember the crash.

“He didn’t know what happened, he was asking what happened,” said Barron.

By then, the Honolulu Police Department and the Honolulu Fire Department were on the scene.

HFD said they were also able to contain a fuel spill coming from the truck.

Residents said they still couldn’t believe what happened — even looking at the truck still sitting there on the wall.

“It was freaky,” Barron said.

A representative from Armstrong Produce was at the scene but declined to comment.

EMS crews said they treated the truck driver, and took him to the hospital in serious condition.