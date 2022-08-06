ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Delivery truck crashes into driveway wall

By Linda Dela Cruz, Jenn Boneza
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ork35_0h7eXwOv00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents in a Kalihi neighborhood are thankful no one was hurt after a delivery truck that lost control on the H-1 freeway, plowed through a busy residential street and smashed into a wall next to a house.

It was anything but a normal Saturday for residents on Kohou Street after an Armstrong Produce delivery truck came barreling down their street, smashing into a wall just a few feet from a home.

Home surveillance cameras captured the moment it happened. First you see a car driving north on Kohou Street stopped abruptly in the middle of the street. Then you can hear loud crashing sounds. And finally the truck plowed through the wall, also hitting several parked cars.

The truck veered off the H1 freeway in the eastbound direction and crashed into another car and then smashed into a home’s driveway wall, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS said the 54 year old male truck driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition but no other injuries were reported.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 on Kohou Street and Olomea Street.

Kevin Barron, who lives nearby, is counting their blessings.

” (We’re) very lucky,” Barron said. “This is a very busy area. We’re very fortunate that nobody got killed or anything like that.”

According to EMS, the Armstrong Produce truck was traveling eastbound on the H-1 Freeway when the driver may have suffered a medical condition. The truck busted through the freeway guard rail and fence, crossed Olomea Street and ended up in the wall right in front of the Fermin family home.

Carlito Fermin said when he realized the truck was coming toward his house, his main concern was his parents who had been watering plants outside by the wall.

The video showed him rushing out to check on them moments after the crash

“I was shocked cause I’m worried about my parents, because my mom, she’s been there a while ago before the truck hit,” Fermin explained.

Barron, who lives next door, also rushed out.

“The truck was barreling down the road and he starts knocking down stop signs and then he barreled into the cars and they all came until they hit my truck,” Barron explained.

“I couldn’t see any driver so I jumped up there and he was passed out inside the cab.”

Barron said the driver wouldn’t wake up and they couldn’t get the door open.

“Finally somebody brought a sledgehammer, we broke the passenger window and about that time he started to come to.”

Barron said the driver didn’t remember the crash.

“He didn’t know what happened, he was asking what happened,” said Barron.

By then, the Honolulu Police Department and the Honolulu Fire Department were on the scene.

HFD said they were also able to contain a fuel spill coming from the truck.

Residents said they still couldn’t believe what happened — even looking at the truck still sitting there on the wall.

“It was freaky,” Barron said.

A representative from Armstrong Produce was at the scene but declined to comment.

EMS crews said they treated the truck driver, and took him to the hospital in serious condition.

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend. City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder. Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from. HNN...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Accidents
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Accidents
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police investigating 2 separate traffic fatalities in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating following two separate fatal crashes in Waianae on Sunday. Authorities said one person died and four people were injured in a head-on crash near Farrington Highway and Waianae Valley Road. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Police said a 38-year-old man in a minivan...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Unattended candle cause of fire at a Waikiki apartment, HFD says

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire investigators have determined an unattended candle caused a fire at a Waikiki apartment Saturday morning. Fire crews were called out to a building along Nahua Street just before 11 a.m. Nearly 50 fire personnel responded. Upon their arrival, they found smoke and flames coming out of...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Traffic Accident#Ems
KITV.com

1 killed, 3 injured in two-car crash in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One person died and three others were injured following a two-car crash in the Waianae area Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Waianae Valley Road.
WAIANAE, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KHON2

KHON2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy