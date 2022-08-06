ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Yardbarker

One-time Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas works out for Packers

Aldrick Rosas could be getting his shot at redemption. Green Bay Packers writer Zach Kruse reported on Tuesday that the former NFL kicker Rosas was among the kickers to work out for the Packers this week. Several other special teams players (including USFL long snapper Mitchell Fraboni, ex-Clemson punter Will Spiers and many more) also participated in the workouts.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Casper
Person
Leroy Butler
FanSided

Packers: Everything you need to know about the preseason

Everything you need to know about the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 preseason. The time has come for the return of Green Bay Packers football. While the meaningful games are still a month away, the Packers will be back out there in preseason action this week. Here is everything you...
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Football Rumors

Packers' Elgton Jenkins likely to stay on PUP list to start season

Players currently on teams’ active/PUP lists have until Aug. 23 to be activated. If activations do not take place, they must begin the regular season on the reserve/PUP list — a roster designation that requires a minimum four-game absence to start the season. The potential unavailability of Jenkins and All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari continues to complicate matters for the Packers’ offensive front.
GREEN BAY, WI

