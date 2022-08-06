Cardinals training camp injury update at end of 2nd week

The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their second week of training camp on Saturday with the annual Red & White practice. They had six straight days of practice and have a few minor injuries of note.

Below are the players who are hurt that we know about. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke about a few of them on Saturday before practice.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

OL Justin Murray

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Murray injured his ankle more than a week ago. He is expected to miss two to three weeks, based on what Kingsbury said early in the week.

TE Zach Ertz

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ertz injured his calf last week but isn’t expected to miss much time. Kingsbury was not concerned with it. He can perhaps return next week.

CB Marco Wilson

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Wilson has a quad injury. Kingsbury was hopeful he can return next week on Monday. “He’s progressed each day and been doing a little bit of running, but he has to clear the trainer’s protocol, but I’m hoping he can do something Monday,” he said.

C Rodney Hudson

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Hudson has been dealing with a knee injury.

“It could be any day” that Hudson is back, Kingsbury said.

He was not very concerned because they had a plan to ease Hudson in from the beginning and minimize his reps early. They want him to come back feeling 100%.

TE Trey McBride

He has a back injury but Kingsbury hopes he can return next week as well. He wants the second-round rookie to get preseason game reps.

DL Kingsley Keke

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Keke is not injured but he is in COVID protocols. He is the only one on the team in the protocols.

OLB Markus Golden

Golden has missed some practice time with a toe issue.

“It shouldn’t be anything too long-term,” Kingsbury said.

WR Antoine Wesley

Wesley has a groin/hip issue. They do not know yet whether he will need surgery, but it could be an option.