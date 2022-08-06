ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
AFP

China's landmark #MeToo case returns to court after setback

A landmark sexual harassment case in China returned to court Wednesday after an earlier ruling dealt a blow to the country's fledgling #MeToo movement. The country's #MeToo movement has stumbled since 2018, when a wave of women published allegations of sexual harassment against university professors.
