He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
Sheriff Deploys Stop Stick On Stolen Dodge Charger Going 140 MPH
Controversy is swirling around an August 5 incident in St. Paul, Minnesota which involved a 16-year-old speeding in a Dodge Charger and the methods Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department used to try bringing the pursuit to an end. More specifically, the sheriff deployed a Stop Stick while the Mopar was doing 140 mph on a narrow city street.
Facebook under fire for sharing private messages that led to abortion charges against mom and teen daughter
Facebook has been roundly attacked for sharing private messages with Nebraska police in a criminal abortion case against a mother and her teenage daughter. Jessica Burgess stands accused of helping her daughter Celeste Burgess, who was 17 at the time, in carrying out an abortion before burning and burying the foetus in Norfolk in April.The case was built around texts the mother and daughter exchanged via Facebook’s Messenger platform, which were provided to law enforcement by the social media giant. The messages allegedly showed that Jessica Burgess obtained abortion medication for her daughter and instructed her on how to...
