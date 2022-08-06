DETROIT -- Could the Cleveland Pitching Factory be back?. The Guardians have spent the better part of this season in a situation opposite the one they’re used to: Relying on offense while their starting pitching was inconsistent. But now that Cleveland has turned in three straight impressive starts, capped by seven scoreless innings from Shane Bieber in the Guardians’ 5-2 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday night at Comerica Park, the momentum might be turning back in the rotation’s favor.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO