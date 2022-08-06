Read on www.mlb.com
Díaz’s 2nd slam of season sinks Rangers' ace
HOUSTON -- After scoring only one run in two games over the weekend at Cleveland, the Astros certainly faced an uphill battle against Rangers lefty Martín Pérez, who hadn’t lost a game in 19 consecutive starts and had shut out Houston on May 20. And when Pérez...
MLB roundup: Rockies pound 22 hits in blowout of Cardinals
Randal Grichuk had a career-high five hits, including a home run, Ryan McMahon hit a 495-foot homer and the Colorado
Bieber latest Cleveland starter to catch fire
DETROIT -- Could the Cleveland Pitching Factory be back?. The Guardians have spent the better part of this season in a situation opposite the one they’re used to: Relying on offense while their starting pitching was inconsistent. But now that Cleveland has turned in three straight impressive starts, capped by seven scoreless innings from Shane Bieber in the Guardians’ 5-2 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday night at Comerica Park, the momentum might be turning back in the rotation’s favor.
Nats aim for defensive flexibility with new-look middle infield
PHILADELPHIA -- The Nationals already made a change to their everyday shortstop, and more moves around the middle infield are expected this season. When Luis García got called up from Triple-A on June 1, he took over the shortstop role from Alcides Escobar. The 22-year-old has made 55 starts there, while veteran César Hernández has started all but three of the Nats’ 110 games at second base.
Franmil has a new home with Cubs
Franmil Reyes has a new home. The 27-year-old outfielder is heading to the Cubs, the club announced Monday. In a surprising move, Reyes was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Saturday, Aug. 6, after posting a disappointing .213 average and a .603 OPS in 70 games with Cleveland this season. He hit just nine home runs with 104 strikeouts in 263 at-bats.
With patient approach, White Sox finally pounce
ARLINGTON -- Tony La Russa finished his pregame managerial interview session Sunday morning by strongly suggesting the White Sox “get even” to close out this four-game set against the Rangers before leaving Globe Life Field. Not only did the White Sox follow their manager’s instructions with an 8-2...
Singer 'at a different level' in brilliant G1 start
KANSAS CITY -- The ovation Brady Singer received as he walked off the mound Tuesday afternoon was loud and proud, and rightfully so for the Royals’ starter. Singer was dominant again in the Royals’ 4-2 win over the White Sox in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium. The right-hander twirled 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball, continuing his recent stretch of success in Kansas City’s rotation.
Tim Anderson out 6 weeks with ligament tear in finger
KANSAS CITY -- White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will undergo surgery and is expected to miss approximately six weeks because of a tear in his left middle finger, the club announced between games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals. Anderson suffered the injury on a check swing during his ninth-inning...
How Adam has emerged as the Rays' unexpected relief ace
ST. PETERSBURG -- There are a lot of ways to describe what Jason Adam has been for the Rays this season. Dominant. Lights-out. Nasty. Elite. Invaluable. Considering the 31-year-old right-hander signed a split contract during Spring Training, with part of his appeal being that he had a Minor League option, you can safely throw the word “unexpectedly” in front of them all.
These are the keys to the Blue Jays' final stretch
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This is when it starts to get fun. June and July always have their stretches of slog, too early in the season to...
Beede gives Shelton confidence in deploying bullpen game
PHOENIX -- The Tyler Beede-led bullpen game wasn’t the most effective plan the first time the Pirates tried it on Wednesday, a day after they traded José Quintana to the Cardinals and needed to fill a rotation spot. But manager Derek Shelton decided to give it a second go.
Blue Jays ready for long stretch vs. O's: 'It's going to be competitive'
BALTIMORE -- When the Blue Jays embarked on the 2022 season, they probably didn’t predict their road to the postseason would necessarily go through Baltimore. But now, thanks to the idiosyncrasies of this year's schedule, it very well might. Monday’s 7-4 loss to the Orioles at Camden Yards, then,...
Mountcastle (HR, 2 RBIs) boosts historic numbers vs. Jays
BALTIMORE -- These tend to come with Ryan Mountcastle. He can hit the cover off the ball for a prolonged stretch, morphing himself into one of the hottest hitters in the league with power to all fields -- especially power out of the field. But those stretches can get paired up with some cool spurts, including elevated strikeout numbers and few walks.
Minor League HR leader to debut for Tigers
DETROIT -- The question would come up as Kerry Carpenter mashed his way through Double-A pitching at Erie early this season: Why are you still here?. Fans would ask. So would opposing players, tired of watching him dominate against their pitchers on his way to 20 home runs by mid-June.
Hoyer on Cubs: It's time to prioritize the up-and-comers
CHICAGO -- As Jed Hoyer sat in the home dugout at Wrigley Field on Monday afternoon, the Cubs’ president of baseball operations discussed the team’s decision to part ways with veteran Jason Heyward after this season. It is time, Hoyer explained, to prioritize playing time for up-and-comers like Christopher Morel and Nelson Velázquez.
'Coliseum Cole' remains best in AL at home
OAKLAND -- Cole Irvin is on a quest for his first complete game as a big leaguer. Though it didn’t happen on Monday, his performance gave further signs that a full nine-inning effort could happen sooner rather than later for the lefty. Continuing his summer of dominance,...
Braves option postseason standout Anderson
NEW YORK -- Ian Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, but the Braves right-hander will make one more big league start before heading to the Minors to right himself. The Braves plan to give Anderson another start as he will likely serve as the 27th man during Saturday’s...
Giants' incredible relay swings momentum, keys 'W'
SAN DIEGO -- The 2022 Giants have not been known for their glovework, but their defense saved the day in a 1-0 win over the Padres in Monday night’s series opener at Petco Park. Left fielder Luis González, shortstop Brandon Crawford and catcher Joey Bart teamed up to make...
Tatis ramps up rehab with double, triple
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s third rehab game was his best yet. The Padres' superstar shortstop is approaching a return at some point this month, and he looked like himself on Tuesday, playing for Double-A San Antonio at Frisco. Tatis went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and a pair of walks before he left for a pinch-runner in the top of the seventh inning.
Cease's sublime 'stache no match for his arm
CHICAGO -- Let’s talk about Dylan Cease, but not just about the sheer mound dominance shown by the White Sox right-hander. You’ve seen one 26-year-old possessing a wipeout slider as good as any in the game and a fastball capable of hitting 100 mph, and you’ve seen them all, right? Let’s instead get to the real point of interest with Cease, which is as plain as the nose on his face.
