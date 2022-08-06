Herd Of Deer Come Flying Across The Road, Stomp On Some Guy’s BMW

Imagine this…

You’ve worked an okay job for years. It’s not your passion, but it’s alright. Most of all it pays the bills, actually pays pretty well so you’ve been saving up. Ever since you were a kid you’ve had your eye on a BMW 5 Series, and finally, after years staring at a computer and sucking up to your boss, you have enough to pull the trigger and you get your new pride and joy.

Excited to get on the road, you decide to take it down some backroads and look at the trees.

Hell, maybe you’ll even see a deer.

Well, as cute as one deer may be, a herd of them? Not so much…

A few years back, a dashboard camera caught this exact situation (Okay, I made up the part about saving up for the car, but come on it makes the story better) and let me tell you, these deer were NOT fans of the BMW…

Did you know deer could jump this high? Man, I had no clue they had Dr. J hops, that guy got right up on the roof of the car and came down with some power.

Poor 5 Series never had a chance.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during the ordeal, but I’d bet there were some marks that weren’t going to buff out easily.

Some of the comments said the video was taken in Upper Michigan, but based on the license plate and the kind of deer, it looks like it’s somewhere in Europe.

Either way alert out there, folks… especially in your BMW.

Bison’s Head Lodged In Car Window

Tourists at a wildlife park in Quebec, Canada, and an almost 1,000-pound bison both found themselves in a startling situation earlier this month.

Leonardo Heizer filmed the scary encounter and shared his story with CTV News in Ottawa. He traveled with his family to the wildlife park and was excited to see a bison for the first since immigrating to Canada from Brazil four years ago.

“Somebody opened the window, and … the bison put the head inside the car, and I was shocked.

I was thinking somebody is going to get hurt for sure.”

Even though nobody got hurt, Heizer said the car was in bad shape after the bison broke free.

“The windshield was damaged, and the column between the front window and the windshield was damaged too.”

Reports vary on how long the bison was actually stuck in the predicament. The video footage only lasts about a minute, but the caption says the ordeal lasted 30 minutes. However, reports from Lucy Robertson, a staff member at the wildlife park, said the bison was only stuck for about 10 minutes.

“He wasn’t trapped that long so thankfully, it was just more panic rather than anything else, so he wasn’t hurt, and he managed to get himself back out, and he wasn’t hurt, so we’re very thankful for that.

All of our safety rules have been put in place to avoid any incidents, such as what happened on Sunday, and just to ensure the safety of both animals and our visitors.”

The safety rules she referenced include prohibiting guests from opening their windows while driving through the bison enclosure, and this situation perfectly exemplifies why those rules are in place.

The park remains open, and the bison appears to be unharmed. It’s unclear if the tourists in the vehicle will be facing any fines or punishment for breaking park rules and endangering both themselves and the animal.

Utah Hiker Chased By Mountain Lion

Welp, that will most definitely get the blood pumping.

A hiker in Utah documented a tense situation as he was stalked by a mountain lion while exploring Broads Fork Trail.

“I was hiking Broads Fork Trail up Big Cottonwood Canyon (a trail I’ve hiked frequently) when I heard noise behind me and I saw a cougar.”

That’s about the time you shit a brick.

He adds, “I faced the cougar and proceeded to back up and try to make myself big and talk calmly to the cougar.” After watching the video, I’m not totally sure this fella got the sound “big and calm” part down, but can you blame the guy?

He detailed how the encounter ended, saying “The cougar periodically would sprint at me and hiss and show its teeth. She probably was about 10 feet away at her closest.

The encounter lasted about 5 minutes and I have about 2 minutes of it on video. Eventually, she gave up pursuing me and I made it away safely.”

“I PROMISE I’M NOT GONNA BUG YOU! I’M GOING AWAY!” maybe didn’t sound big and calm, but the guy didn’t get torn to pieces, so there’s a win.

Check it out.

