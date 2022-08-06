ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 1.4 million saws recalled after multiple laceration injuries

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Jared Gans
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) — A power tool and hand tool manufacturer issued a recall for almost 1.4 million saws on Thursday following reports of consumer laceration injuries while using the product.

DeWALT issued the recall for the 12-inch sliding compound miter saws after the company learned that the rear safety guard can break or detach, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The flaw can cause projectiles to hit users or bystanders and could also poses a laceration hazard for anyone who comes in direct contact with the blade.

A notice on the CPSC’s website states that consumers should stop using the recalled saws immediately and contact DeWALT for information on how to purchase a free repair kit or take their saw to a service center for a free repair.

The agency states the DeWALT received 571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or components breaking or detaching, including nine reports of laceration injuries.

The product was sold at Lowe’s, the Home Depot and hardware stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and other websites, between April 2019 and May 2022. An additional 118,600 saws were sold in Canada.

IN THIS ARTICLE
