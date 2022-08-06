Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video has added Israeli dramas Kvodo and Just for Today to its service in the U.S. This follows a deal with Tel Aviv-based Yes Studios, which has previously sent the likes of The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem, Fauda and Shtisel stateside. Kvodo is best know as the inspiration behind Showtime’s Bryan Cranston limited series Your Honor. Created by Ron Ninio and writer Shlomo Mashiach, it was a Series Mania Grand Prix winner in and made Official Selections at several other international festivals. Besides the U.S., format adaptations have followed in several territories including Germany, India, Italy, France, Turkey and Spain. The drama...

TV SERIES ・ 7 MINUTES AGO