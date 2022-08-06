Toyota Tacoma Vs. Chevrolet Colorado: Midsize Pickup Brawl

Read on carbuzz.com
Popular Crossover Comparison: Honda CR-V Vs. Toyota RAV4
Ignoring pickup trucks for a moment, do you know what America's best-selling passenger vehicle was last year? It may not surprise you, but it was the Toyota RAV4. Buyers just can't get enough of the Japanese SUV and it's easy to see why. The extensive lineup offers great value (prices start at $26,975), there are hybrid models to choose from, and, depending on your budget, varying levels of tech and luxury - small wonder the company shifted 407,739 examples last year.
Chevrolet Now Offering New Silverados With BIG Discounts
The Chevrolet Silverado range has a pretty significant price bracket, ranging from $34,600 for the Work Truck (WT) in 2WD, Regular Cab guise all the way to $68,400 for the ZR2. It can be a little intimidating to start browsing this model range if you're in the market. Thankfully, Chevrolet...
Meyers Manx Dune Buggy Revived, New Toyota Overtrail Off-Roader, Porsche 911 GT3 RS Crazy Aeros: Cold Start
The alarms have rung, and the coffee's percolating, so it's time to start your day off the right way with Cold Start, your one-stop recap of the most important news from the last day. It was a slow Monday for most, with highlights coming from Ford's aid of Kentucky flood victims and 7,500 new jobs from the newest automaker to hit America, VinFast. We found out that driving on a race track is healthier for you than hitting the gym, too.
New Toyota 4Runner Will Learn From Bronco And Wrangler
Aside from a bright new orange paint color and a 40th Anniversary Special Edition trim, there's not much new with the 2023 Toyota 4Runner. And that seems just fine with buyers. Toyota managed to sell 144,696 units in 2021 (up from 129,052 in 2020) and despite current supply chain disruptions, the 4Runner shows no signs of slowing down in 2022. In fact, many dealers are getting over MSRP for their TRD Pro trim stock. We can beg Toyota to reveal the next-generation model all we want, but why fix what isn't broken?
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made
My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have a Tiny Door Set Into Their Main Door?
Truck drivers and manufacturers have differing opinions on the purpose of those little doors. Here's the truth once and for all. The post Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have a Tiny Door Set Into Their Main Door? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill
The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
Colorado Gas Station Posts Fuel Prices Next To EV Charging Prices
We all discuss the cost savings during endless EV versus gas-powered vehicle debates. CarBuzz also pointed out how Americans were measuring mileage wrong for EV cars but now one gas station with charging spots has really simplified it for the public. The Choice Market station in Denver, Colorado built digital signage showing current rates for EV kW charging, and now it's even more of a gap than we've seen versus gallons of gas over the past couple years.
New MG7 Could Have Been A Great Toyota Camry Rival
Earlier this month, we caught another look at MG's extreme electric roadster known as the Cyberster. It looks nothing like the MG roadsters of old as the company embraces electrification and what is clearly a totally different design language. But while the Cyberster looks decidedly futuristic, the brand is also paying attention to more sensible transportation in the form of the recently revealed MG4 EV and the car you see here, the new MG7 sports sedan. Shared via social media (hence the inconsistent image quality) and expected to go on sale in China later this year, the MG7 has a fastback-style design and sloping roofline that differentiates it from more conventional sedans. This is the first time that the MG7 nameplate has returned in almost a decade.
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
TEASED: Honda Pilot TrailSport Looks Ready To Go Offroad
Honda released the first teaser image of the 2023 Honda Pilot Trailsport, which the Japanese manufacturer says will get you there and back. That's nice because that's generally what we look for in a car. It will also be the final SUV Honda launches this year, as the teaser clearly...
4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 Infiniti QX60 Over an Acura MDX
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 compares well with the 2022 Acura MDX. Here are a few reasons that the Infiniti could be the better choice. The post 4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 Infiniti QX60 Over an Acura MDX appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jay Leno Is Shocked The Cadillac Lyriq Costs Just $60,000
The world is changing, and very fast. Once touted as the 'Standard Of The World' Cadillac at times seemed in peril and less relevant to changing buyers. But the outstanding Cadillac Lyriq EV has given the brand its mojo back. On the surface, the Cadillac Lyriq is a strikingly beautiful SUV but it is also advanced and responsible, traits that will carry Caddy into a brave new (and greener) world.
Monster truck breaks world record at 101.84 mph in Ohio
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- An Ohio-based team broke a Guinness World Record for the world's fastest monster truck when their vehicle was officially clocked traveling at 101.84 mph. The team behind Bad Habit, billed as the "world's first Jeep Gladiator Monster Truck," took to the track at the Summit MotorSports Park in Huron County during the 45th annual Cornwell Tools Night Under Fire event.
