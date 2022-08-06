Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
ksl.com
Midvale couple charged with handcuffing young boy to stair railing
MIDVALE — A Midvale couple accused of handcuffing a young boy to a stair railing for extended periods of time as a form of "discipline" were charged Tuesday with child abuse. Kevin Francis Williams-Moen, 33, and Jennifer Ione Fitzgerald, 36, are each charged in 3rd District Court with child...
Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice. He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
ksl.com
Midvale man lured to Ogden apartment sent to prison in 2021 shooting death
OGDEN — A Midvale man charged last year in connection with a fatal shooting after allegedly being lured to an Ogden apartment complex by a former girlfriend has been sentenced to a term of one to 15 years in prison. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of...
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after allegedly assaulting, critically injuring infant son in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man has been booked into jail after police responded to a report of cardiac arrest in an 8-week-old infant. The infant was in the care of his father, suspect David Harder, 20. The call was dispatched Saturday. “The infant...
ksl.com
Police shoot at driver who they say ran into a woman as he fled in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — A deputy shot at a driver who police say struck a woman with his vehicle as he fled from a Walmart parking lot in American Fork on Tuesday night. The man is still at large after police were unable to capture him during three separate pursuits, police said. The woman, who had been a passenger in his vehicle, had minor injuries; it is not known if the fleeing driver was injured, police said. No officers were hurt.
ksl.com
West Jordan man sent to prison in Christmas Eve killing of 16-year-old
WEST JORDAN — On Christmas Eve last year, a 16-year-old West Jordan boy was lured to a recreation center thinking he was going there to join a gang. Instead, he was shot and killed. Jedediah Zane Newsome, 19, pleaded guilty to murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of...
Police search for missing Murray man with mental health needs
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are releasing more information about a missing Murray man with mental health needs who disappeared on Aug. 3. Murray Police say Victor Acosta Duran, 48, was last seen near the Murray City Postal Office located at 4989 S. State St. around 1 p.m. Duran headed to the post office with […]
Utah mom says items continuously being stolen from son's gravesite
A Davis County mother is calling on the city to step up and do something after things keep getting stolen off her son’s grave.
Summit County Sheriff's Office assisting in search for suspected homicide victim
The Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office are assisting the West Valley City Police Department in a search for a missing woman they fear was killed and left in that area. Law enforcement is searching for 99-year-old Maren Cunningham, who has been missing since last November....
Gephardt Daily
Syracuse man convicted in sale of $720,000 worth of meth and heroin
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Syracuse man has been convicted at trial for his part in selling $720,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin along the Wasatch Front. Sentencing is set for Nov. 10 for Christopher Flynn, 38, following a 2-week trial in federal...
Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front
SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
kgoradio.com
Gabby Petito’s Family Files $50 Million Lawsuit Against Utah Police
The family of Salt Lake City murder victim Gabby Petito say they plan on filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the the police department, claiming it failed to stop accused murderer Brian Laundrie when it had the chance. The claim stems from an August 2021 incident in which Petito reported...
ksl.com
Man shot, injured by police in West Valley City remains in serious condition
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who was shot by a police officer at a swap meet Sunday in West Valley City remains in serious condition Monday. The altercation happened after police found another man had been shot and injured. West Valley City officers responded Sunday to a report of a shooting near 3500 South and Redwood Road at a Carl's Jr. parking lot around 1 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man who had been "grazed in the head by a bullet," according to West Valley City police.
Bystanders lift car off victim hit by DUI driver in West Valley City
A group of bystanders lifted a car off a person who was run over in West Valley City and police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence.
21-year-old man arrested in connection with Kamas burglary
KAMAS, Utah — Summit County Sheriff Deputies responded to an active burglary in Kamas on Saturday night. 21-year-old Steven Nicholson was arrested in connection with the incident. Dispatch was notified […]
Gephardt Daily
Ogden Police Department urges those with criminal records to gain fresh start, expunge their records
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police Department is urging those struggling under a criminal record to take advantage of a 3-year-old law easing expungement of past bad acts. “If you have a criminal record, you’re not alone,” OPD says in its social media post,...
Gephardt Daily
Murray police seek man missing since Aug. 3
MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man missing since last week. Victor Acosta Duran was has not been seen since around noon Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to a Murray City Police Department news release posted last Friday night on the department’s Facebook page.
dailyutahchronicle.com
U Police Crack Catalytic Converter Theft Case
Since the summer of 2021, the University of Utah has faced a consistent problem with catalytic converters being stolen from personal vehicles on campus. Now, the University of Utah Police Department were able to identify two suspects who admitted to being involved in several thefts on campus and arrested them in March 2022.
Suspect wounded in West Valley City police shooting
A suspect in an earlier shooting was shot and wounded in an encounter with police in West Valley City Sunday afternoon.
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
