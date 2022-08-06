AMERICAN FORK — A deputy shot at a driver who police say struck a woman with his vehicle as he fled from a Walmart parking lot in American Fork on Tuesday night. The man is still at large after police were unable to capture him during three separate pursuits, police said. The woman, who had been a passenger in his vehicle, had minor injuries; it is not known if the fleeing driver was injured, police said. No officers were hurt.

AMERICAN FORK, UT ・ 7 HOURS AGO