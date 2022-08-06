ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearns, UT

Midvale couple charged with handcuffing young boy to stair railing

MIDVALE — A Midvale couple accused of handcuffing a young boy to a stair railing for extended periods of time as a form of "discipline" were charged Tuesday with child abuse. Kevin Francis Williams-Moen, 33, and Jennifer Ione Fitzgerald, 36, are each charged in 3rd District Court with child...
Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice.  He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
Police shoot at driver who they say ran into a woman as he fled in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK — A deputy shot at a driver who police say struck a woman with his vehicle as he fled from a Walmart parking lot in American Fork on Tuesday night. The man is still at large after police were unable to capture him during three separate pursuits, police said. The woman, who had been a passenger in his vehicle, had minor injuries; it is not known if the fleeing driver was injured, police said. No officers were hurt.
Police search for missing Murray man with mental health needs

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are releasing more information about a missing Murray man with mental health needs who disappeared on Aug. 3. Murray Police say Victor Acosta Duran, 48, was last seen near the Murray City Postal Office located at 4989 S. State St. around 1 p.m. Duran headed to the post office with […]
Syracuse man convicted in sale of $720,000 worth of meth and heroin

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Syracuse man has been convicted at trial for his part in selling $720,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin along the Wasatch Front. Sentencing is set for Nov. 10 for Christopher Flynn, 38, following a 2-week trial in federal...
Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front

SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
Man shot, injured by police in West Valley City remains in serious condition

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who was shot by a police officer at a swap meet Sunday in West Valley City remains in serious condition Monday. The altercation happened after police found another man had been shot and injured. West Valley City officers responded Sunday to a report of a shooting near 3500 South and Redwood Road at a Carl's Jr. parking lot around 1 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man who had been "grazed in the head by a bullet," according to West Valley City police.
Murray police seek man missing since Aug. 3

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man missing since last week. Victor Acosta Duran was has not been seen since around noon Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to a Murray City Police Department news release posted last Friday night on the department’s Facebook page.
U Police Crack Catalytic Converter Theft Case

Since the summer of 2021, the University of Utah has faced a consistent problem with catalytic converters being stolen from personal vehicles on campus. Now, the University of Utah Police Department were able to identify two suspects who admitted to being involved in several thefts on campus and arrested them in March 2022.
UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
