Read on www.maderatribune.com
Related
DOJ: Fresno man sentenced for trying to use toys to ship meth
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to prison time after he was caught trying to ship drugs stashed inside children’s toys at a local FedEx store, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Officials announced that 59-year-old Leslie Hood of Fresno was sentenced by a judge on Monday to 12 years […]
Hanford Sentinel
Selma's Zachary Duarte sworn in as CHP officer
Zachary Paul Armando Duarte of Selma, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from authorities. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Humboldt Area office. Officer Duarte graduated from Selma High School in 2010. Prior to attending the CHP...
Fresno man sentenced to 12 years for trying to ship meth via FedEx
A Fresno man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday after trying to ship several packages of methamphetamine from a Fresno FedEx location to North Carolina.
GV Wire
Fresno Drug Dealers Were So Dumb They Hatched Scheme on Jail Telephone
It’s official: brothers Isaiah Garcia, 20, and Mario Garcia, 28, are headed to federal prison after admitting they hatched a plan to deal fentanyl. On Monday, Isaiah Garcia pleaded guilty to conspiring with his brother in a fentanyl distribution plan foiled by local law enforcement. That followed Mario Garcia’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida man robs Fresno County gas station, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Florida was arrested for allegedly robbing a gas station in Fresno County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 22-year-old Jermaine Williams of Miami was booked on suspicion of robbery on Friday. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to […]
KMPH.com
Man arrested for weapons and marijuana in Merced, deputies say
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested for large amounts of weapons and marijuana, as well as other charges Thursday night in Merced, according to deputies. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Bellevue Road between Franklin and Highway 59 for reports of a man holding a rifle and wearing body armor.
KMPH.com
$1,000 reward offered for woman reported missing from Selma
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 22-year-old woman has been reported missing from Selma. Jolissa Fuentes was last seen Sunday at 4:00 a.m. when she left to go to the store and did not return. She was driving a 2011 gray Hyundai Accent with the license plate number 8MPU766. Anyone...
KMPH.com
Family pleads for help finding missing Selma woman
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma family is searching for a 22-year-old woman who’s been missing for days now. “Find my granddaughter. My son’s daughter," pleaded Earl Fuentes Tuesday evening. Jolissa Fuentes was last seen Sunday at 4:00 a.m. “If you’re listening, we love you baby, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Orange Cove on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that the incident occurred [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
IDENTIFIED: Caltrans employee killed in Fresno County crash named
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The second person killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Mendota on Sunday night has been identified. According to an announcement from the governor’s office, the second victim was Caltrans Engineer Ali Shabazz, 48, of Fresno. According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of California and San Diego […]
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Big-Rig Crash on Interstate 5 [Fresno County, CA]
The incident happened on August 4th when a big-rig struck a 2022 Honda near the Nees Avenue off-ramp on the northbound side of the Highway. According to investigators, a big-rig struck a 2002 Honda that was headed west on Nees Avenue. The Honda then struck a Hyundai, before the big-rig also struck the Hyundai. The Honda then rolled down an embankment.
2 dead after vehicle runs stop sign in Fresno County, CHP says
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated when the crash took place. This has been updated. MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people died in a crash Sunday evening in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol officers. The crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of California and San Diego avenues near Mendota. CHP […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Family tied up, robbed by armed men posing as deputies
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) - A California family is terrified after a group of armed men posing as deputies invaded their home and held them at gunpoint as they robbed them. The victims say several armed men posing as deputies forced their way into their home around 5 a.m. Tuesday. They say the men cut the locks on their gate then drove in with red and blue lights on top of a small black car.
3 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Merced County (Merced County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Sunday morning in Merced County. The officials stated that a 34-year-old man from Merced was travelling westbound in a Jeep Patriot. The vehicle veered into the eastbound [..]
Turlock woman, 38, among 3 killed in head-on crash near Merced
MERCED COUNTY – A woman from Turlock was among the three people killed in a central California crash early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 6 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash near Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road outside of the city of Merced. Investigators say two people were in one of the vehicles, a 34-year-old Merced man and woman, while the Turlock woman was the only one in her vehicle. It appears that the Merced resident drove into oncoming traffic, but it's unclear why he did. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while the passenger who was with the Merced man also died.The name of the Turlock woman killed has not been released, but she was said to be 38 years old.
New judge appointments at Fresno County Superior Court
SACRAMENTO (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday two new judicial appointments for Fresno County Superior Court, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Hilary Chittick and Judge Ana de Alba moving to the federal bench According to an announcement from the governor’s office, Pahoua Lor, 42, of Fresno, has been appointed to serve […]
L.A. Weekly
Officer Steve Hunt Killed in Bicycle Accident on McKinley Grove Road [Fresno, CA]
Fresno Police Officer Killed in Bicycle Crash near Shaver Lake. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m., near the Wishon Campground. Officer Hunt was riding north in the right shoulder of the road while a Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound. Suddenly, Hunt slipped and crashed into the southbound vehicle....
yourcentralvalley.com
Clovis business destroyed by fire
CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Clovis battled a commercial fire at Burnett’s auto repair Monday morning. Clovis Fire said they responded to a commercial building fire near Barstow and Cole avenues. When crews arrived they said the building was fully involved. With the help of...
California family robbed by home invaders disguised as law enforcement
Police are looking for a group of men who broke into and robbed a Fresno County home on Tuesday morning while disguised as law enforcement.
Body found during fire near Dinuba, officials say
Investigators are working to determine how a person died after their body was found in a fire.
Comments / 0