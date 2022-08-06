Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta Periods of Critical Conditions Expected Across Portions of Southern Oregon and Northern California .The next couple of days will see periods of critical conditions consisting of strong gusty wind and low RH today for portions of Siskiyou County as well as thunderstorms capable of producing frequent lightning in scattered showers along and east of the Cascades. While activity could lessen, thunderstorms could continue overnight, then increase in coverage once again on Tuesday. Additional periods of gusty winds and low humidities will also be possible on Tuesday for portions of Siskiyou and Jackson Counties. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 284 The National Weather Service in Medford has upgraded the Fire Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * Impacts: Lightning and very dry vegetation will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. In western portions of zone 284, strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation could also greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires Tuesday afternoon and evening. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 284. * Wind: South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Near thunderstorms, quickly shifting winds to 50 mph are possible. * Thunderstorms: Thunderstorm activity will likely begin mid to late this afternoon with the most active period this evening. Activity could linger tonight and into Tuesday, shifting east and north with time. Storms will also become wetter by Tuesday. * Humidity: 10 to 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
McKinney fire progress faces new threat: dangerous winds
Strong winds expected to sweep through the Shasta Valley could hinder the progress made in recent days by thousands of firefighters in containing the massive and deadly McKinney wildfire burning at the California-Oregon border. Since it began in the Klamath National Forest late last month, the blaze has killed four...
opb.org
California fires prompt unhealthy air advisory in southern Oregon
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Monday and Tuesday in southern Josephine County, including Cave Junction. The warning comes as the McKinney Fire continues to burn near the Oregon and California border. On Monday morning, the fire was reported to be over 60,000 acres and 40% contained.
KDRV
McKinney Fire: ongoing progress threatened by dangerous weather in days ahead
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Fire officials are reporting progress against the now 60,000 acre McKinney Fire, but firefighters are keeping their heads on a swivel with the red flag warning in effect, expecting periods of critical weather conditions across northern California. This warning impacts fire suppression efforts as the hot and dry afternoons, along with winds, could make control efforts difficult.
Klamath Falls News
O'Connor Fire burns 2 acres on the Klamath Hills; 20 new fires reported
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Late yesterday evening a fast-moving thunderstorm left its mark on the Klamath Basin. Sparking the O’Connor Fire on Klamath Hills and numerous additional holdover fires that were discovered this morning. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) has listed twenty new fires on their...
KTVL
Smartphone app works to bring 24/7 information during wildfires, evacuations
Siskiyou County, CA — As wildfires continue to burn in Siskiyou County and across the west, the need for accurate and timely information is stronger than ever. With warnings, alerts and evacuations abound, the quest for perfectly accurate information 24/7 may be an impossible task, but one group is trying to make it a reality.
Mount Shasta Herald
Siskiyou County post offices reopen after being shut down by McKinney, Yeti, Alex fires
Post offices that closed or are unusable due to McKinney, Yeti and Alex fires have reopened or are partnering with other post offices to provide mail services to their communities. They're also working to get mail to people displaced from evacuated areas. As of Tuesday, two post offices near burn...
lostcoastoutpost.com
SMOKE OUTLOOK: Hazardous Conditions East of the Humboldt/Trinity Line; ‘Unhealthy’ to ‘Very Unhealthy’ Conditions in Willow Creek/Hyampom
Press release from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District:. The McKinney Fire in Siskiyou is forecast to have Red Flag Warnings with potential for increased fire behavior. However, smoke from the Yeti Fire will continue to impact the communities down the Klamath River drainage, bringing smoke into Orleans and Weitchpec. Heavy smoke from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex is expected to impact Willow Creek and nearby communities with Very Unhealthy to Hazardous air quality. Westerly wind is expected to limit the amount of smoke impacting Weitchpec and Hoopa.
Mount Shasta Herald
Under hot and dry conditions, crews make progress on McKinney Fire
Under crackling dry conditions and temperatures still reaching near 100 degrees in northern Siskiyou County, containment around the largest fire in California this year reached 40% Sunday. At 60,271 acres, the McKinney Fire 15 miles west of Yreka grew only 127 acres from Saturday to Sunday, according to the California...
'She is a legend': California fire lookout, 73, dies in McKinney Fire
"She was not only able to identify the fires, but she could locate them with pinpoint accuracy."
focushillsboro.com
Local Response To Canceled Fair Is Heartening (Latest News)
Junior livestock fairs represent the culmination of months of hard work and dedication by young people who raise animals ranging from steers, lambs, hogs, and goats to chickens, rabbits, and turkeys. To have the annual fair canceled at the last minute because a massive wildfire erupts is heartbreaking. Thanks to...
actionnewsnow.com
Some Yreka evacuations reduced at east end of McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has reduced some evacuations that were caused by the McKinney Fire. People who live in the following areas can return home:. YRE-3612 B. YRE-3612 C. YRE-3615 C. YRE-3615 D. YRE-3618 B. YRE-3618 C. YRE-3624 A. YRE-3621 C. YRE-3627. YRE-3630. YRE-3633.
KTVL
UPDATED: ODF, Fire District 3 extinguish structure, spot fires in Eagle Point
Eagle Point, Ore. — UPDATED August 8 at 4:45 p.m. The small grassfire portion of this incident has been extinguished and structural resources are continuing to work the structure fire. ODF resources are remaining on scene to ensure against any additional spot fires. The cause of this fire will...
KTVU FOX 2
Asian-American residents sue Northern California county alleging racism and sweeping harassment campaign
YREKA, Calif. - Sweeping allegations of racial bias and intimidation targeting Asian-American community members were at the center of a class action lawsuit against Siskiyou County and its sheriff’s office. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday, alleged that for years, the county and its sheriff,...
KDRV
Several Evacuation Orders reduced as containment on McKinney Fire increases for second straight day
YREKA, Calif.-- For the second day in a row, fire officials with the Klamath National Forest have announced that containment has increased on the McKinney Fire. On Friday night, officials reported that containment on the blaze had increase from 10 to 30%, and on Saturday, the percentage increased to 40%.
KTVL
Ask 10: What's happening to Ross on Poplar drive?
News 10 viewer Franklyn asked if the Ross Dress For Less on Poplar drive is closing, or if they're opening a new location. News 10 spoke to a member of the management team at Ross dress for less on Poplar drive, in Medford, who said their location on Poplar drive isn't going anywhere.
activenorcal.com
Insane Video Shows Cars Washing Away in Flash Flood in McKinney Fire Burn Scar
After the McKinney Fire grew to more than 55,000 acres in just a couple of days in Siskiyou County, rains helped firefighters get the flames under control. But when the rain began to fall much harder than expected, flash flooding began in the region and the videos show how intense things got.
activenorcal.com
Northern California Wolf Packs Welcome 11 New Pups in 2022
Despite massive wildfires destroying large patches of wolf territory in Northern California in 2021, the small number of wolf packs in the region continue to breed. In 2022, two of California’s three wolf packs welcomed a litter of pups, bringing 11 new wolves into the state. The Lassen Pack...
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man wielding knife at police is shot, dies
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A Klamath Falls man is shot by police after charging at them with a knife during a response to a fight at the White House Apartments. The Klamath County Major Crime Team investigates. Officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a...
Klamath Falls News
Daughtry rocks Klamath Falls; Demo Derby smashing good time
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Klamath County Fair outdid themselves when they brought Daughtry: The Dearly Beloved Tour to the Klamath Basin on Saturday night. Several thousand in attendance watched in amazement as the Platinum-selling artist rocked the doors right off the Klamath County Event Center.
