UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
MLB
This ‘special’ game will be difficult to top
CHICAGO -- I’ve covered everything from the 2005 White Sox World Series sweep of Houston to being in the stadium on the night the Cubs clinched their 2016 title. There are also many great boxing and college football moments from a career prior to my 20 seasons with MLB.com.
MLB
Padres 'not at all' concerned by tough series in LA
LOS ANGELES -- The Padres overhauled their roster at the Trade Deadline with designs on beating the Dodgers come October. But they can put that goal on the shelf for a while. Right now, they need to find their way into the postseason in the first place. Because the National...
MLB
Braves option postseason standout Anderson
NEW YORK -- Ian Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, but the Braves right-hander will make one more big league start before heading to the Minors to right himself. The Braves plan to give Anderson another start as he will likely serve as the 27th man during Saturday’s...
MLB
Is this Met a dark horse Cy Young candidate?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At this point, it has become cliché to say that Edwin Díaz is doing things we’ve never seen before. So how about something we have? What are the chances that Díaz, a reliever, could win the National League Cy Young Award?
MLB
Diving into World Series odds with latest Rankings
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings Playbook. The second half of the season is officially in full swing. As usual, we’ll dive into our latest Power Rankings to see how they align with their odds to win the World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB
Giants' incredible relay swings momentum, keys 'W'
SAN DIEGO -- The 2022 Giants have not been known for their glovework, but their defense saved the day in a 1-0 win over the Padres in Monday night’s series opener at Petco Park. Left fielder Luis González, shortstop Brandon Crawford and catcher Joey Bart teamed up to make...
MLB
Overturned call halts struggling Padres' bid for rally
SAN DIEGO -- A week ago, as the Trade Deadline ticked closer, the Padres found themselves in dire need of some offensive help. Their lineup was middling, and they were seriously lacking in the power department. So, in the hours before Tuesday’s Deadline, they did precisely what they needed to...
MLB
These are the keys to the Blue Jays' final stretch
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This is when it starts to get fun. June and July always have their stretches of slog, too early in the season to...
MLB
Cookie calls Mets' rotation best he's been in
NEW YORK -- In Cleveland, there was Corey Kluber, Danny Salazar, Trevor Bauer, Mike Clevinger and Shane Bieber, all pitching alongside Carlos Carrasco during his best years with the Indians. In New York, there's Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker, as Carrasco is right in the middle of another starting-pitching-led contender.
MLB
Nats aim for defensive flexibility with new-look middle infield
PHILADELPHIA -- The Nationals already made a change to their everyday shortstop, and more moves around the middle infield are expected this season. When Luis García got called up from Triple-A on June 1, he took over the shortstop role from Alcides Escobar. The 22-year-old has made 55 starts there, while veteran César Hernández has started all but three of the Nats’ 110 games at second base.
MLB
Voit vying to make a major impact with Nats
CHICAGO -- Luke Voit has wasted no time making Washington his new home. After being acquired from the Padres at the Trade Deadline, Voit has already made an impact on the field and in the Nationals’ clubhouse. He crushed his second home run in a Nationals uniform on Monday...
MLB
Bassitt bears down in 114-pitch, 8-inning gem
NEW YORK -- In another age, 114 pitches might not seem like much. Who knows how many Old Hoss Radbourn or his cronies may have thrown back in the day? As recently as the early aughts, the hardiest of pitchers routinely threw 120, 130 or even 140 pitches. But these...
MLB
Davidson looks to get past growing pains with Halos
SEATTLE -- It wasn't exactly the best first impression for lefty Tucker Davidson, who made his Angels debut on Sunday against the Mariners. Davidson, acquired in the trade that sent closer Raisel Iglesias to the Braves on Tuesday, gave up six runs over four-plus innings in a 6-3 loss in the series finale at T-Mobile Park. He struggled with his control, walking five, and also gave up six hits, including a grand slam to Jesse Winker in the third.
MLB
Carpenter fractures foot, but hopes to return in '22
SEATTLE -- Matt Carpenter has meant so much to the Yankees this year. His bat has sizzled, his clubhouse leadership has enlightened, his baseball resurrection story has inspired, and even his mustache has lit up social media. Now the Yankees will have to face life without him for a while,...
MLB
Bieber latest Cleveland starter to catch fire
DETROIT -- Could the Cleveland Pitching Factory be back?. The Guardians have spent the better part of this season in a situation opposite the one they’re used to: Relying on offense while their starting pitching was inconsistent. But now that Cleveland has turned in three straight impressive starts, capped by seven scoreless innings from Shane Bieber in the Guardians’ 5-2 victory over the Tigers on Tuesday night at Comerica Park, the momentum might be turning back in the rotation’s favor.
MLB
Full-time closer no more, Melancon still earns eventful save
PHOENIX -- On Friday, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo called right-hander Mark Melancon into his office, where he informed the 37-year-old that he was going to take him out of the closer's role and go with more of a closer-by-committee. "He said he didn't like it, but he accepts it," Lovullo...
MLB
Minor League HR leader to debut for Tigers
DETROIT -- The question would come up as Kerry Carpenter mashed his way through Double-A pitching at Erie early this season: Why are you still here?. Fans would ask. So would opposing players, tired of watching him dominate against their pitchers on his way to 20 home runs by mid-June.
MLB
Yankees refocus, snap 5-game losing streak
SEATTLE -- A five-game losing streak in the midst of what has largely been a splendid season for the Yankees seemed a bit weird, so Aaron Boone figured it was time to talk. The Yankees’ manager said he chatted with his club prior to their series opener vs. the Mariners on Monday night at T-Mobile Park, and while he wouldn’t go into specific details of what was said, the team seemed to respond to whatever words were spoken, beating Seattle, 9-4, to snap out of the funk.
MLB
Riley socks the Sox with 30th homer, 5 RBIs
BOSTON -- As an “MVP” chant broke out at Fenway Park in the 11th inning of Tuesday’s series opener, Austin Riley put an end to the back-and-forth game with one swing of the bat. Riley capped his 3-for-6, five-RBI night with a two-run single to give the...
MLB
'Hats off to us': Phils slug their way to sweep, franchise record
PHILADELPHIA -- Interim manager Rob Thomson said late last month that the Phillies cannot take anybody lightly the rest of the season. They got swept by a bad Cubs team coming out of the All-Star break. It cannot happen again, Thomson suggested. “You get out front, put the foot on...
