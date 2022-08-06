SEATTLE -- A five-game losing streak in the midst of what has largely been a splendid season for the Yankees seemed a bit weird, so Aaron Boone figured it was time to talk. The Yankees’ manager said he chatted with his club prior to their series opener vs. the Mariners on Monday night at T-Mobile Park, and while he wouldn’t go into specific details of what was said, the team seemed to respond to whatever words were spoken, beating Seattle, 9-4, to snap out of the funk.

