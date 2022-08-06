The Los Angeles city council passed a controversial new plan to expand parts of city land where it’s illegal to be homeless, prompting fiery protests that ended in multiple arrests and riot police filling city hall.Officials voted 11-3 on Tuesday to massively expand so-called 41.18 zones, making it a crime to be living unhoused within 500 feet of schools and daycare centres across the city.At least two people were arrested in the demonstrations, and city council president Nury Martinez said one individual jumped over a barrier and “charged” at councilmembers. The Independent has contacted the Los Angeles Police Department...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO