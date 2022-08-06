ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
The Independent

Riot police storm city hall as LA votes on controversial homelessness rule

The Los Angeles city council passed a controversial new plan to expand parts of city land where it’s illegal to be homeless, prompting fiery protests that ended in multiple arrests and riot police filling city hall.Officials voted 11-3 on Tuesday to massively expand so-called 41.18 zones, making it a crime to be living unhoused within 500 feet of schools and daycare centres across the city.At least two people were arrested in the demonstrations, and city council president Nury Martinez said one individual jumped over a barrier and “charged” at councilmembers. The Independent has contacted the Los Angeles Police Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA

