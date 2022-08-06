Read on kauainownews.com
Related
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Japan Unification Church head says move to cut lawmakers' ties is unfortunate
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s instruction to ruling party members to cut ties to the Unification Church is unfortunate if true, the local head of the church said on Wednesday.
Riot police storm city hall as LA votes on controversial homelessness rule
The Los Angeles city council passed a controversial new plan to expand parts of city land where it’s illegal to be homeless, prompting fiery protests that ended in multiple arrests and riot police filling city hall.Officials voted 11-3 on Tuesday to massively expand so-called 41.18 zones, making it a crime to be living unhoused within 500 feet of schools and daycare centres across the city.At least two people were arrested in the demonstrations, and city council president Nury Martinez said one individual jumped over a barrier and “charged” at councilmembers. The Independent has contacted the Los Angeles Police Department...
Comments / 0