I don't think it's right to blame anybody in this tragic situation. Especially her parents. they're going through a hard enough time as it is already. accidents unfortunately do happen. if there were 30 people in the water looking for her the water probably wasn't that deep so most parents wouldn't think their child would drown in such water. it's so sad a family lost a child and people would want to blame the parents. I pray for that family in their time of grief. rip little angel 😇
I’m so sorry for the loss, I can’t say parents are full responsible, kids and teenagers are moving all the time. Is sad and I hope they be fine. Rest In Peace 🥺
I as a parent will and have never taken my eye off my child around water....you have to have that parent instinct that something could happen.... sorry for her loss and I'm not blaming the parent
