Read full article on original website
Related
Mom thanks GRPD officers for saving son, ‘risking their lives’
The mother of a gunshot victim credits the heroic actions of two Grand Rapids police officers with saving her son’s life.
Have you seen this driver? Newaygo police looking for motorcyclist who rode away from officers
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo Police are asking for the public's help finding a driver on a motorcycle they attempted to pull over, officers say. The person was driving eastbound on Croton Drive near the east city limits. When officers tried to stop the person, they sped away. Police...
WATCH: GRPD officers rescue victims in downtown shooting
In this video obtained by FOX 17 via a Freedom of Information Act Request, you can see officers transporting one victim to the hospital, before going back to help more people.
WOOD
Video shows GRPD response to downtown shooting
Grand Rapids police released body cam footage of a shooting in downtown Grand Rapids near The Woods bar that left four injured. (Aug. 8, 2022)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies: Driver ‘intentionally’ hit, killed pedestrian
A driver near Kalamazoo intentionally hit a pedestrian on Tuesday, killing her, deputies say.
Police release name of Ottawa County drowning victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- An autopsy showed that a person found floating in the Grand River on Aug. 6 died in an accidental drowning. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on Monday, Aug. 8 identified the person as 59-year-old Dana Eric Rose of Marne. Police responded to a call shortly before...
Man sentenced in connection to 2020 GR riot
A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for his involvement in the Grand Rapids riot of 2020.
No injuries reported after semi rolls into ditch in Newaygo County
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A semi-truck went off the road and rolled over into a ditch in Newaygo County, dispatch confirms. The crash happened near 120th and Oak Street Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries, police said Michigan State Police at the Hart Post are at the scene, working...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Police: Two drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven
Two people who were pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven on Monday have died, police say. (Aug. 8, 2022)
oceanacountypress.com
4 juvenile boys admit to burning public restrooms during crime spree.
HESPERIA — Four juveniles admitted to police that they burned the public restrooms by the Hesperia Dam, causing $5,000 in damages, during a crime spree Friday, Aug. 5, according to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast. The Hesperia area boys — one of whom is 12 years old and the...
16-Year-Old Hudsonville Girl Died In A Rollover Crash In Jenison (Jenison, MI)
The police reported a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed a 16-year-old Hudsonville girl. The accident happened on Bauer Road east of 40th Avenue in the Jenison area just after 2 p.m.
Flying man seen along the Grand River part of jet-suit demonstration
A modern-day rocketeer took to the skies Tuesday to demonstrate new technology that is used by first responders overseas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver intentionally hits, kills woman walking in Walmart parking lot, police say
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A woman was killed in a homicide Tuesday afternoon. A 65-year-old woman was a pedestrian in the Walmart parking lot, 501 N. 9th St., at 12:11 p.m., Aug. 9, when she was intentionally hit by a driver, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said. A...
Coast Guard recovers body of 21-year-old swimmer swept away shore at Lake Michigan beach
The body of a 21-year-old man has been recovered from Lake Michigan after he drowned off the beach at Grand Haven State Park over the weekend.
Two Hunters Murdered Near Mio, Michigan Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Two hunters who were heading to White Cloud, Michigan never made it. Why? Because they were murdered and fed to pigs in Mio. Two men from St. Clare Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin in White Cloud, Michigan. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
This Is Why I’m Thankful Someone Vandalized The Millennium Park Pavilion
The Grant Pavilion at Millennium Park and Beach was damaged by vandals over the weekend. While I'm disappointed someone would cause such damage and destruction, I'm actually thankful it happened. Now, before you judge me and think I'm a terrible person give me a chance to explain why. Grant Pavilion...
whtc.com
Saturday night drowning victim identified as 59-year-old Marne man
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The man who drowned on Saturday near Robinson Township’s Southern Grand Marina in Ottawa County has been identified. He is 59-year-old Dana Eric Rose of Marne. He was found dead Saturday night just before midnight in the Grand River, and foul play...
WOOD
Body of swimmer found at Grand Haven State Park
The body of a missing swimmer found in Lake Michigan on Sunday, Grand Haven police say. (Aug. 7, 2022)
nbc16.com
Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A 65-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
Police identify Lake Michigan drowning victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jonathan Mendez, 21, of Wyoming, Michigan, as the victim of a drowning Sunday, Aug. 7, in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park. He died after being swept away from shore, past the swim buoys, while swimming, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
Comments / 0