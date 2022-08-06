ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#World Police Fire Games
oceanacountypress.com

4 juvenile boys admit to burning public restrooms during crime spree.

HESPERIA — Four juveniles admitted to police that they burned the public restrooms by the Hesperia Dam, causing $5,000 in damages, during a crime spree Friday, Aug. 5, according to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast. The Hesperia area boys — one of whom is 12 years old and the...
HESPERIA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nbc16.com

Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A 65-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Police identify Lake Michigan drowning victim

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jonathan Mendez, 21, of Wyoming, Michigan, as the victim of a drowning Sunday, Aug. 7, in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park. He died after being swept away from shore, past the swim buoys, while swimming, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
WYOMING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy