Tourists escape flash flooding in Death Valley; roads to remain closed for days

1 dead after Coast Guard ship collides with fishing boat near Puerto Rico
One person was killed and another was injured after a Coast Guard ship collided with a fishing boat in waters off Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday night. The Coast Guard identified the person killed as fisherman Carlos Rosario, who was aboard the 23-foot fishing vessel called the Desakata. His brother, Samuel Rosario Beltran, was injured.
Inside the abortion clinic ‘setting women free all day long’ in post-Roe Arizona
PHOENIX — Fifteen women, one man and a baby cooing in a stroller were already lined up outside Camelback Family Planning when it opened on a recent summer morning. By 7:30 a.m., it was 95 degrees. Monsoon season summoned an oppressive humidity. Mosquitoes hovered, eager to feed. People kept...
New York agriculture officials to address growing population of spotted lanternflies
NEW YORK — Spotted lanternflies, an invasive species, have been spreading across the Northeast. New York State agriculture officials are giving an update Monday on the plan to address them. Experts say if you see them, squash them. The bugs don’t hurt humans or animals, but they can damage...
Experts call for more public urgency on climate change
In a state where every drop of water counts, ornamental grass – which accounts for a large percentage of outdoor water use – has been banned in Southern Nevada. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with climate and water experts about the steps being taken (or not) to address rising temperatures; and with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson about the lack of urgency he says is hampering humanity’s ability to counter this existential threat to our planet.
Despite differences, police unions endorse Bailey for governor, because he backs officers ‘unlike any of the politicians in this state’
With a message that no candidate has a “100% checkmark,” Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara on Monday stood alongside Darren Bailey to announce his endorsement of the downstate Republican senator for governor. Catanzara, who in June announced his union’s support for Republican primary candidate Aurora...
