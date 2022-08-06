Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
The Police Have Named the Suspect in the Killings of Four Muslim Men
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at Large
Detectives Have Detained the Primary Suspect in the Killings of Muslim Men
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next Weekend
Suspect Detained After 4 Muslim Men Are Killed in New Mexico in Slayings Police Believe Are Connected
Update: On Tuesday, Albuquerque Police Chief Ray Schultz announced on Twitter that authorities have detained the driver of a vehicle "believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque." According to Schultz, the suspect "is our primary suspect for the murders." Police in Albuquerque, N.M.,...
Suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a suspect in the investigation tied to the murder of four Muslim men. Police say 51-year-old Muhammad Syed was taken into custody last night near Santa Rosa, roughly 118 miles east of Albuquerque. According to APD, Syed is currently being charged two of the four homicides under investigation. Those […]
Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility is back behind bars after being accused of tricking the guards into releasing him. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Benavidez was set to be released on August 2. However, when his name was called, Jarrod Bearden claimed to […]
webcenterfairbanks.com
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
(AP) - Police announced a breakthrough Tuesday in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, charging a man from Afghanistan — himself a Muslim — with two of the slayings and identifying him as a prime suspect in the other killings that put the entire community on edge.
Police: New Mexico killings of 4 Muslim men may be linked
Authorities believe the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, may be linked and are asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle suspected of being connected to the incidents. Omar Villafranca reports.
Muslims fleeing Albuquerque, Afghan community remembers 4th victim
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those in the Afghan community remember Naeem Hussain for putting others before himself. “We usually throw some cultural parties and some gatherings. We saw him many times over there; he was a good boy, hardworking boy,” Salim Ansari, the President of the Afghan Society of New Mexico, said.
FBI And Albuquerque Police Seek Bundled-Up Bandit
Anyone with information about this thief should contact the FBI at 505.889.1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505.843.STOP. Courtesy/FBI. The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the Bundled-Up Bandit responsible for a bank robbery Monday, Aug. 8. At approximately 9:15 a.m.,...
‘Ambushed’: Albuquerque PD, FBI probing murders of 4 Muslim men
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police in New Mexico are working to solve the killings of four Muslim men since November, including one man who was slain this weekend after attending the funerals for two other victims. Naeem Hussain was found shot to death just before midnight Friday, according to Albuquerque...
Conviction made in multi-jurisdictional organized retail crime spree that includes Rio Rancho
ALBUQUERQUE — Davina Quintana has been convicted on 11 different counts of shoplifting in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. As a result of a guilty pleas, Quintana faces up to 12 years in prison. “Organized retail criminals endanger innocent lives and increase costs to consumers, and we must put a...
KRQE Newsfeed: Community in fear, Driver arrested, Flood watch, Calibers burglary, Stuck at top of Sandia’s
Tuesday’s Top Stories How prosecutors got a guilty verdict in the Fabian Gonzales, Victoria Martens trial UNM holds community safety forum as the semester nears Victim’s brother speaks out as police investigate Muslim murders Man accused of driving drunk, killing passenger in Mora floodwaters Meow Wolf announces three new permanent installations Pedestrian dead in crash […]
Driver of deadly high-speed crash taken into custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect charged in a horrific crash that killed a husband and wife is now in custody. Video for July of last year was released after Omar Martinez crashed into Robert and Bonnie Hartwig at the intersection of Lomas and Louisiana. The couple died at the hospital. Almost eight months after the crash, […]
APD investigates homicide at foothills apartment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the foothills area Sunday. Police responded to a shooting call around 6:25 a.m. at the Copper Ridge Apartments at 557 Tramway Blvd. NE. Officials say when police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man died from his wounds at the scene. […]
A Fourth Muslim Man Has Been Shot and Killed
Three innocent Muslim men have already been murdered. Now, a fourth has been killed. "Another Muslim man has been shot to death — the fourth to be killed in a period of nine months and the third in the past two weeks." —Elise Kaplan.
Homicide could be connected to other Muslim shootings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced they would be holding a press conference regarding the recent murders of three Muslim men in Albuquerque. And now, a fourth Muslim man has been killed following a shooting Friday night. Police say this deadly shooting is extremely similar to the others and believe men of Middle […]
APD seeks vehicle of interest in homicide investigation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials held a news conference Sunday to provide an update on the ongoing investigation into four murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque. Friday night, the fourth killing of a Muslim man since November happened in the area of Grand and Truman NE. The victim was ambushed and shot – just like […]
Video shows thief squeezing through window, stealing six guns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — We’re getting a better look at the burglary of Calibers Gun Shop. A new video shows how the thief got inside and made off with more than six thousand dollars worth of firearms. Surveillance video shows how a thief squeezed through a tiny window, but he made one big mistake that made it really easy to figure out who he was.
Police Seek Vehicle Connected to Muslim Murders
APD seek vehicle possibly connected to Muslim murders. The Albuquerque Police Department yesterday released photos of a vehicle they say may be connected to the shooting deaths of four Muslim men, and are asking anyone with information to call (505) 843-STOP. The most recent homicide took place Friday night, following a news conference last week in which police said they were examining potential connections between the shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the last nine months, including Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain last week. A fourth man, Naeem Hussain, was shot Friday night hours after attending the funerals for Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Aftab Hussein, who was killed at the end of July. “Now, people are beginning to panic,” Tahir Gauba, the director of public affairs with the Islamic Center of New Mexico, told the Albuquerque Journal following the fourth shooting on Friday night. Police also have created an online portal through which the public can upload videos and photos they believe will help police find the perpetrator(s) of the homicides, and have shifted their schedules to ensure a police presence in the city’s Muslim community, and state police also will have an increased presence.
BCSO arrest barricaded individual in south valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say a robbery suspect barricaded himself inside of a south valley home. The SWAT team was on the scene and Foothill Road was closed between Amalia and Leo was closed. BCSO says the man stole two car batteries from an AutoZone on Isleta when employees tried to stop […]
Growing concern for New Mexico Muslims after uptick in murders
The Albuquerque Police Department held a press conference Saturday to address four murders of Muslim men in the last nine months. APD Chief Harold Medina addressed the fourth "disturbing" killing of a young Muslim man, which came Friday night. Two other Muslim men have been shot and killed in the last week, and another similar shooting happened in November 2021.
New Mexico reviewing thousands of cannabis cases for expungement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans with cannabis-related charges are seeing their cases re-evaluated. Many of those charges are likely to be expunged from the records, but some people involved raise questions about the process. Last year, New Mexico lawmakers legalized the use and sale of recreational cannabis. Lawmakers also passed an accompanying bill to automatically […]
