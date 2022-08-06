Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrates its 232nd birthday in Wilmington

Read on foxwilmington.com
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coast Guard invites public on tour of vessel to celebrate 232nd birthday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Coast Guard is the oldest continuous sea-going service in the nation, to celebrate its 232nd birthday, the service invited the public to tour one of its vessels in downtown Wilmington. Kids and adults alike got a chance to board a 47-foot coast guard motor...
travelingmom.com
16 Best Things to Do in Surf City NC with the Whole Family
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Overwhelmed by planning a summer beach vacation for your large, multigen family? Start by choosing a destination like Surf City, a popular spot just north of Wilmington, North Carolina. There’s plenty to do, for the young and young at heart. You can save money too. Consider multiple beach rentals instead of a supersized and pricey house. Here’s a complete guide for planning your Surf City family beach trip.
country1037fm.com
My 5 Favorite Restaurants On (And Near) Topsail Island North Carolina
One of my favorite places to visit this time of year is Topsail Island. I’m lucky enough to have a free place to stay so I make the trip a few times a year these days. That combined with the fact that my friend who I often visit is involved in the local music scene. Following her around to shows has given me a chance to try many restaurants and bars in the Topsail Island area. I just got back from a quick weekend trip out there. So I wanted to share some of my favorite restaurants and eats on Topsail Island. One is just off the island but a new place I tried that I had to shout out!
More rescued beagles arrive in North Carolina
More beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia have arrived in the Triangle.
foxwilmington.com
NC State Highway Patrol to compete in cruiser contest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The NC State Highway Patrol announced Aug. 8 that they will be participating in the 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, voting will end at 5 p.m. on Aug. 25. Those wishing to vote can do so by...
CARS・
10NEWS
Rare white sea turtle found on North Carolina's Outer Banks
HATTERAS, N.C. — A baby sea turtle with a rare ‘genetic deviation’ was found at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. On July 27, park biologists found a 'leucistic' loggerhead sea turtle at the bottom of a nest. That means the sea turtle has a whiter coloration than his...
3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina
There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard, Navy says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea, according to the U.S. Navy. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard on Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was […]
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in North Carolina
STACKER – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
WECT
First Fruit Ministries receives donation to give fresh produce to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Produce Box raised $4,277 and gave it to First Fruit Ministries to provide fresh produce to people with little to no income. “Many families who rely on SNAP benefits can’t keep up with the rising food costs and rely on food pantries to supplement their weekly groceries,” said CEO Rick Stoker in a press release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County events organized to wrap up Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – An event in Ocean Isle Beach put on to wrap up Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week. There were spoken word performers, live music and musicians and food. The Leland Town Council proclaimed July 30 to August 6 Gullah Geechee Nation Week. The Goal...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘One proud dad:’ Brunswick Co. brothers make it to Dixie League World Series on two different teams
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two teams from Brunswick County made it to the Dixie League Baseball World Series this summer and one family is celebrating big. Kyle Pszczultkoski’s sons, 8-year-old Kolton and 14-year-old Camden, play on two different teams in the Dixie Youth League. Kolton’s team won...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plans submitted for 7-Eleven along Market Street in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently doesn’t have any 7-Eleven stores, but that is changing soon. In addition to the 7-Eleven planned for Leland, plans were submitted today for another store in Wilmington. The convenience store is planned for the 4000 block of Market Street at...
Scammers now in the North Carolina housing market
If you are willing to sacrifice profit in exchange for a faster and simpler sale process, a third-party home sale could be just what you need -- but beware of where the offer comes from.
New NC elementary school, that will act as hurricane shelter, set to open
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new elementary school is ready for students to fill the halls in Onslow County in eastern North Carolina. Clear View Elementary School will be the new home for half the students in the Southwest and Richlands areas, and the $30 million school can hold around 800 students and will also […]
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper
The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘WOMPARAMA’ in Carolina Beach raises money for a local cause for the 11th year in a row
Carolina Beach (WWAY)– Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday for the largest bodysurf contest in the world at Carolina Beach. WOMPARAMA is a bodysurfing contest that takes place every year in Carolina Beach in order to raise money for a local cause. This year, the contest partnered with ‘Friends...
wkml.com
This North Carolina City Has More Bugs than Most Everywhere Else
Let the raging debate on the best barbecue cities in America begin, and yes North Carolina cities are in the discussion!. But first, can we agree that nothing is better than a big old plate of bar-b-que (or BBQ, or barbecue, or whatever 50 other ways you want to spell it)? And if you will permit, I personally think we in North Carolina have, by far, the best Que in the country.
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North Carolina
A highly anticipated new restaurant just opened its doors in North Carolina. So far, it's getting rave reviews. Read on to learn more. If you are looking for a world-class dining experience in North Carolina, you may want to check out the Wild Morel Restaurant that recently opened in Brevard.
