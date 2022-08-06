ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrates its 232nd birthday in Wilmington

 3 days ago
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
travelingmom.com

16 Best Things to Do in Surf City NC with the Whole Family

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Overwhelmed by planning a summer beach vacation for your large, multigen family? Start by choosing a destination like Surf City, a popular spot just north of Wilmington, North Carolina. There’s plenty to do, for the young and young at heart. You can save money too. Consider multiple beach rentals instead of a supersized and pricey house. Here’s a complete guide for planning your Surf City family beach trip.
SURF CITY, NC
country1037fm.com

My 5 Favorite Restaurants On (And Near) Topsail Island North Carolina

One of my favorite places to visit this time of year is Topsail Island. I’m lucky enough to have a free place to stay so I make the trip a few times a year these days. That combined with the fact that my friend who I often visit is involved in the local music scene. Following her around to shows has given me a chance to try many restaurants and bars in the Topsail Island area. I just got back from a quick weekend trip out there. So I wanted to share some of my favorite restaurants and eats on Topsail Island. One is just off the island but a new place I tried that I had to shout out!
RESTAURANTS
foxwilmington.com

NC State Highway Patrol to compete in cruiser contest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The NC State Highway Patrol announced Aug. 8 that they will be participating in the 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, voting will end at 5 p.m. on Aug. 25. Those wishing to vote can do so by...
CARS
10NEWS

Rare white sea turtle found on North Carolina's Outer Banks

HATTERAS, N.C. — A baby sea turtle with a rare ‘genetic deviation’ was found at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. On July 27, park biologists found a 'leucistic' loggerhead sea turtle at the bottom of a nest. That means the sea turtle has a whiter coloration than his...
ANIMALS
Alina Andras

3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in North Carolina

STACKER – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
Politics
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Plans submitted for 7-Eleven along Market Street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently doesn’t have any 7-Eleven stores, but that is changing soon. In addition to the 7-Eleven planned for Leland, plans were submitted today for another store in Wilmington. The convenience store is planned for the 4000 block of Market Street at...
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper

The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
RALEIGH, NC
wkml.com

This North Carolina City Has More Bugs than Most Everywhere Else

Let the raging debate on the best barbecue cities in America begin, and yes North Carolina cities are in the discussion!. But first, can we agree that nothing is better than a big old plate of bar-b-que (or BBQ, or barbecue, or whatever 50 other ways you want to spell it)? And if you will permit, I personally think we in North Carolina have, by far, the best Que in the country.
INTERNET

