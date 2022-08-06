UK's Liz Truss Ready to Speed up Tax Cut Plan, Newspaper Says

Read on www.usnews.com
No 10’s refusal of emergency budget shows Tories have lost control of economy, says Labour – as it happened
Opposition criticises decision not to make big fiscal interventions in final weeks of Boris Johnson’s premiership
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
US News and World Report
'Storm Is Gathering' - Singapore PM Warns of Risk of U.S.-China Miscalculation
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday warned of the scope for miscalculations over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, which he said were unlikely to ease soon amid deep suspicion and limited engagement between the United States and China. In a televised address ahead of the city-state's...
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
US News and World Report
Putin Allows Russian Banks Under Sanctions to Halt Some FX Operations
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks that have their foreign currency funds frozen due to western sanctions can suspend operations in such currencies with their corporate clients, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Russian authorities have stepped up the process of reducing the use of currencies...
City workers get double-digit wage rises while lowest-paid see 1% increase
Report finds ‘tale of two labour markets’ as workers in London’s financial district enjoy inflation-busting increases
U.S. fuel retailers rail against green aviation fuel tax credit
NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. fuel retailers are fighting the inclusion of a tax credit for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Democrats' $430 billion spending bill, arguing SAF is more carbon intense and less efficient than renewable diesel.
TechCrunch
5 reasons why Ukraine’s fintech sector is growing despite war
Despite the hurdles of war, the Ukrainian fintech community is working to create better infrastructure and regulation for the country, which can attract valuable companies and institutional investors from different backgrounds. It’s a valuable market. I’m sure many investors think the country’s IT sector is a risky investment right...
China's exports gain steam but outlook cloudy as global growth cools
BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy as its struggles to recover from a COVID-induced slump, but weakening global demand could start to drag on shipments in coming months.
US News and World Report
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says China Drills Part of a Game-Plan for Invasion
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's foreign minister said on Tuesday that China was using the military drills it launched in protest against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit as a game-plan to prepare for an invasion of the self-ruled island. Joseph Wu, who offered no time-table for a possible invasion of Taiwan,...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Russian Weapons in Ukraine Powered by Hundreds of Western Parts - RUSI
LONDON (Reuters) - More than 450 foreign-made components have been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine, evidence that Moscow acquired critical technology from companies in the United States, Europe and Asia in the years before the invasion, according to a new report by Royal United Services Institute defence think tank.
Japan Unification Church head says move to cut lawmakers' ties is unfortunate
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s instruction to ruling party members to cut ties to the Unification Church is unfortunate if true, the local head of the church said on Wednesday.
Aviva plans further capital return as H1 profit rises
LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva (AV.L)said on Wednesday it planned to give more money back to shareholders as it posted a better-than-expected 14% rise in first-half operating profit, helped by strong performance in commercial lines.
Biden signs bill boosting US chip manufacturing as he kicks off victory lap
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a bill aimed at boosting American chip manufacturing as he kicked off a victory lap to celebrate a string of wins in Washington.
Oil prices have tumbled almost 30% in 2 months. Here's why, and what could happen next.
The three Rs explain why oil prices have from their June highs: Recession worries, Russian resilience, and retreating demand.
US News and World Report
U.S. Probes Firm Linked With Abramovich Over Hedge Fund Investments - NYT
(Reuters) - U.S. federal authorities are investigating investment advisory firm Concord Management, which oversaw hedge fund investments worth billions of dollars for Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. The investigation, being conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation...
TechCrunch
Babylon Health dials back some services in the UK
Another contract, with University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) NHS Foundation Trust that dates back to 2019, is also being ended — in that case at the request of the trust itself — with the service slated to terminate in October. Both NHS Trusts were contacted for comment. The contract...
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
US News and World Report
Australia, China Not Yet Ready to Tackle Trade Disputes - Chinese Envoy
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia and China have not yet reached the point of talking about how to resolve their trade disputes, the Chinese ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, said on Wednesday. "Currently, there have been top level communications ... even face-to-face contacts but we have not yet come to the...
US News and World Report
Mexican President Says Bayer Interested in Continuing to Invest in Country
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the chief executive of German diversified group Bayer Werner Baumann said the firm is interested in continuing to invest in Mexico in pharmaceuticals and food supplies. "They have a lot of confidence in our country," Lopez...
